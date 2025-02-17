ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

The Role of a Lifetime (18 Feb)

The Role of a Lifetime. Image: ABC iview.

Series. A series about how to parent in the rapidly changing world using a Sitcom family to play out parenting challenges which are then explored in the real world. Hosted by television and radio favourite Amanda Keller, and starring Kate Ritchieand Nazeem Hussain. Watch the trailer.

Double Parked – Season 2 (18 Feb)

Join DI Neville Parker and his team as they solve intriguing crimes on idyllic Saint Marie. With new and returning faces and a surprising enemy, this season is filled with twists and turns.

ABC iview: recently added

The Newsreader – Season 3 (2 Feb)

Series. It’s 1989. After achieving their dreams, Dale reigns as ‘King of News’ and Helen’s fearless reporting earns her acclaim. But when a cynical network move pits the former lovers against each other, their bond will be tested like never before. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of The Newsreader Season 3:

‘It’s a sign of how confident The Newsreader has become that the first episode in its third and final season is focused almost entirely on its characters.

‘The show’s big hook – which it returns to in later episodes – is weaving news coverage of topical (for the 80s) events in with the personal struggles of its cast of reporters and producers. It’s been a winning balance of nostalgia and drama since the series became a breakout hit back in 2021; for now at least, drama has won out.

‘The year is 1989, and since we last saw them the journalistic careers of Helen Norville (Anna Torv) and Dale Jennings (Sam Reid) have taken them in very different directions. Helen is now a globe-trotting investigative journalist, skipping from one hotspot to another (the opening has her on the scene at the Lockerbie plane disaster). Dale is now the top news reader in the country, dominating the ratings and enjoying all the perks that come with it.’ Read more …

Muster Dogs: Collies and Kelpies (2 Feb)

Muster Dogs: Collies and Kelpies. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Muster Dogs sets a new twist in the experiment to see who will be crowned Champion Muster Dog. This time both Collies and Kelpies are put to the test to see which breed comes out on top.

Love Me – Season 2 (2 Feb)

Love Me – Season 2. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Glen, Clara and Aaron Mathieson have picked up the pieces of their complex lives following Christine’s death and are each grappling with a new reality that poses the challenging question – is love enough?

Mozart: Rise of a Genius (3 Feb)

Series. This three-part series explores the fascinating, tragically short life of Mozart like never before, weaving together insightful interviews, sumptuous dramatic reconstruction and dazzling live orchestral performance.

Monty Don’s Spanish Gardens – Season 1 (8 Feb)

Series. Monty visits spectacular gardens in the Central region of Spain from its important historic Imperial Palaces to modern designs adapted to the challenges of climate change.

Death in Paradise – Season 13 (15 Feb)

Series. Join DI Neville Parker and his team as they solve intriguing crimes on idyllic Saint Marie. With new and returning faces and a surprising enemy, this season is filled with twists and turns.