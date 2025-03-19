5 top new shows streaming this week

Top new shows

1) Good American Family – Disney+ (19 March)

Good American Family. Image: Disney+.

Series. Told from multiple points of view as ‘a means to explore issues of perspective, bias and trauma,’ this eight-part miniseries is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

As they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, questions crop up about her age and background, and the couple starts to think she’s not who she says she is.

As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom.

Sounds intense, right?

Starring Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo.

2) The Residence – Netflix (20 March)

The Residence. Image: Netflix.

Series. We’re not sure how we’ll go with a comedy set in the White House at the moment, given what seems to be going on in and around the actual White House, but the cast for this looks great, as does the trailer, and we’re just about willing to suspend disbelief … maybe …

When a White House state dinner becomes a crime scene, detective Cordelia Cupp must investigate dozens of staff members and guests to catch a killer.

Starring Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley and Molly Griggs.

3) Gangs of London Season 3 – Stan (20 March)

Gangs of London Season 3. Image: Sky. Streaming on Stan.

Series. We’re back in a London that’s been torn apart by the mighty power struggles of its international gangs and the power vacuum that was created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family was assassinated.

If gritty gangster action is you’re thing, you’ll probably like it …

In Season 3, after a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds, characters from the first couple of seasons collide with new faces bound by blood ties, sparking brutal power struggles, unexpected alliances and fierce rivalries.

Seasons 1 & 2 are available on Stan currently if you want to catch up or watch again ahead of Season 3.

4) Breaking Point – SBS On Demand (20 March)

Breaking Point. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. In this six-episode German/ Austrian drama miniseries from 2021 (bonus points if you can pronounce the original title: Am Anschlag – Die Macht der Kränkung) shots are fired at the Sunshine City shopping mall, a place where people from all walks of life go about their business.

Over the course of the series, we follow different employees (one per episode) as their days spiral out of control. But which one will reach their breaking point and become the shooter?

Starring Murathan Muslu, Julia Koschitz and Antje Traue.

5) Happy Face Season 1 – Paramount+ (21 March)

Happy Face. Image: Paramount+.

Series. This eight-episode series is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore, the Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore, and the autobiography Shattered Silence, written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook.

Haven’t read or listened to any of those? That shouldn’t matter too much here.

In brief: at 15, Moore discovered that her father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult, she’s changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison.

Jumping off from Moore’s creepy true-life story, the series follows Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Dennis Quaid).