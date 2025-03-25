5 great new shows to stream this week

5 great new shows

1) The Eclipse – AMC+ & Acorn TV (24 March)

Eclipse. Image: AMC+. Great new shows.



Series. In France’s high plateau of Aubrac, a harsh and windswept countryside, 17-year-old Luca accidentally shoots his girlfriend, Nour, during an evening eclipse.

When he goes for help, the young woman disappears. Manue and Johanna, both local cops and mothers of the children involved in the tragedy, lead the investigation within a changing farming community.

As they unearth conflicts of interest and family secrets, the investigation gradually impacts their own families.

Sounds great to us!

Starring Marion Genet and Claire Keim. Watch the trailer.

2) David Blaine: Do Not Attempt – Disney+ (24 March)

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt. Image: National Geographic/ Disney+. Great new shows.

Documentary series. A six-part series exploring the world through the lens of magic.

Seeking out incredible people who perform real feats that look like magic, Blaine takes us on a jaw-dropping journey through some of the world’s most extraordinary cultures as he seeks out kindred spirits, finds inspiration and learns some truly exceptional skills along the way.

Expect people setting their head on fire, sticking sharp things through their bodies, and other feats not for the squeamish … Watch the trailer.

3) The Studio – Apple TV+ (26 March)

The Studio. Image: Apple TV+. Great new shows.

Series. Created by the comedy duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and starring Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders with guest star appearance from Bryan Cranston and.

Rogen plays Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of the embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. Watch the trailer.

4) Alone Australia Season 3 – SBS On Demand (26 March)

Alone Australia Season 3. L-R: Eva, Matt, Corinne, Shay, Karla, Ben, Yonke, Tom, Muzza, Ceilidh. Image: Narelle Portainier/ SBS On Demand. Great new shows.

Series. Part of the fun of this returning reality series is guessing in Episode 1 who will give up first while arguing with our partners/ housemates/ pets as to whom among us would fare better than the contestants …

Dropped into the unpredictable and unforgiving wilds of the West Coast Ranges of Tasmania, ten new trailblazing survivalists will push themselves to the limit, alone, totally isolated and with zero contact from the outside world. Battling the elements, they are forced to adapt to the wild will of nature, all in the hopes of being the last one standing and winning a life-changing prize of $250,000.

Alone Australia is the ultimate test of endurance, with only three ways to exit: voluntary tap out, medical extraction or as the winner. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Alone Australia Season 3: meet the contestants

5) The Last Anniversary Season 1 – Binge (27 March)

The last Anniversary. Image: Binge. Great new shows.

Scribbly Gum Island is a place of many secrets. The one that made it famous – the disappearance of a young couple decades ago – might have made the island a destination for true crime tourists but when it comes to secrets, the three generations of women that call Scribbly Gum home hold far more.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, The Last Anniversary is a wickedly funny, heartfelt dramedy wrapped in a gripping mystery about family, motherhood and the women who define the generations that come after them. Watch the trailer.