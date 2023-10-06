Why I’m studying… Diploma of Screen and Media

Felix Wilkins has been a passionate film buff since his teens. It was only a short step from watching to making and now, in his 20s, he’s the owner and operator of a small video production/editing business, Yabba Films.

After years of teaching himself from YouTube, and mostly working solo, Wilkins decided to hone his skills, gather resources and meet fellow filmmakers by enrolling in a Diploma of Screen and Media at Melbourne’s Collarts (Australian College of the Arts).

His advice to other students is to go far beyond the curriculum, be a fan of other people’s work, and risk looking “stupid” – because being vulnerable is a key part of the learning process.

ArtsHub: What is the name of the course/degree you are doing?

Felix Wilkins: Diploma of Screen and Media at Collarts. The course includes pre- and post-production, screenwriting and directing, and the diploma takes two trimesters (eight months) full-time. I’m at the Cromwell Street campus in Collingwood (Melbourne).

How long have you wanted to study filmmaking?

I’ve wanted to pursue film as a career since I was 14 or 15, but only recently made the decision to study – somewhat on a whim.

What was your pathway to Collarts? Have you tried other degrees or courses?

Before choosing to go to Collarts, I thought that if logged enough movies on Letterboxd I’d eventually become a good filmmaker. I tried independently making films with limited resources and funds for a few years, and found the limitations alternated between frustrating and liberating. When that eventually grew boring, it seemed like the next logical step.

What is the best aspect of the course for you?

The people. There’s a guy who moved down from Dimboola to Melbourne to do this course – I’ll namedrop him because that way this piece can gain retrospective traction in about 10 years after he’s elected Australia’s youngest ever Prime Minister. Whatever I may be learning, it would mean absolutely nothing if people like William Abbott weren’t along for the ride.

What advice would you give someone else looking to get into this type of course?

Don’t settle for the curriculum – find a reason to be making things and practising the craft outside of coursework.

Be a fan of other people, because while you’re still figuring out what your voice is, sometimes the best thing to do is listen.

Use as many of the university/college resources as you can, because as much as DIY YouTube tutorials and trust-fund Sundance kids will try to tell you otherwise, filmmaking is expensive.

Above all, if you’re going to put yourself in massive amounts of debt, you should genuinely love this.

Do you do work outside of your studies and, if so, what do you do?

Currently I’m editing and shooting corporate gigs on a freelance basis.

Felix Wilkins (centre) and filmmaking friends. Image: Supplied.

Has your ambition for what you want to specialise in changed in any way since starting your course? If so, how?

I’m in my 20s, so my ambition changes every five minutes. It’s also pretty easy to get bored spending too long doing the same thing and, as a result, “specialise” is a bit of a dirty word. I love editing music videos, listening to actors and banging my head against a keyboard until something starts to resemble a script. Going into this course I knew that my long-term plan was to pursue filmmaking outside the confines of a traditional studio system, so it helps to get competent in as many areas as possible.

Do you have, or would you like, a mentor?

I don’t have a mentor so much as I have thousands of hours of YouTube videos of interviews and documentaries and panels. Stories about failure are the most interesting. Hearing about how people confront it – or sometimes don’t – and how that affects them is fascinating and more often than not liberating. So an ideal mentor would be somebody who’s had to fight tooth and nail to define both themselves and their work.

If you hadn’t studied this, what would you be doing instead?

I’d still be making amateur low-budget films – they’d just be much worse.

Can you give us one tip about your area of interest that you wish someone had told you?

Don’t be afraid of making yourself vulnerable and looking stupid, because it’s inevitably going to happen sooner or later – whether it’s on a project you spent years of your life on, or on your commute to work. Sometimes “stupid ideas” and “good ideas” are one and the same. That’s not an exact science and sometimes yields yet another problem to solve, but the feeling when those stupid ideas pay off is second to none.

Ideally, five years from now, what would you be doing?

Ask me again in five minutes.

Who are three artists or writers or filmmakers whose work inspires you?

Jafar Panahi, David Lynch and Rolf de Heer.

Where can we find you to learn more?

I put most of my focus into producing films and music videos under my production company, Yabba Films. We’ve just released a short film called Snookered directed by the aforementioned William Abbott. We’re prepping an animated short – The Banquet – to be released on 28 November, and sometime after that is a passion project called The Other Half. You can also find Yabba Films on Instagram.