Josh King: from film graduate to Head Camera on Alone Australia

SAE film graduate Josh King has landed the Head camera and Hub producer role on SBS’ hit show, Alone Australia.

In the past year, Josh has worked on projects with National Geographic, Channel 7, 9 and now SBS’ highest rating show, Alone Australia, which drops ten survival experts into a remote part of Tasmania.

‘It’s huge in America and has had nine seasons, so it’s great to be involved in the inaugural show

here to help run boot camps and capture the beautiful landscape – the conditions were wild!’ King said.

Read: Alone Australia – meet the SBS survivalists doing it tough in Tasmania

The 33-year-old shared how studying film at SAE and networking in a highly competitive screen industry helped shape his path to work on some of Australia’s biggest unscripted television shows.

‘I think one of the main benefits of SAE is the diversity of the syllabus, being able to see what’s involved in production, and having an insight into different film departments was a great way to see which way I wanted to go with my career.’

Being around fellow creatives at SAE Byron Bay, like the Lundmark brothers who now run Rest Your Eyes productions, convinced Josh he wanted to start his own company. He has since started Artem Collective – working with clients like The ARIAs, Amazon, National Geographic, Vice, and every Australian broadcast network.

‘Working on such large-scale shows has given me invaluable insight into running my own company,’ he said. ‘I would never say starting your own business is an easy career choice, but it’s the one I wanted.’

Josh puts his success in the industry down to his upbringing, and a focus on networking. ‘Having been brought up around Byron Bay, which is a social town with a diverse range of individuals and cultures, it naturally means you get used to meeting and talking to new people,’ Josh explained. ‘I’ve put a lot of value on networking, which was strongly encouraged at SAE.’

Read: The 180-degree rule: how to follow it … and how to break it

For those students wanting to follow in his footsteps, Josh gave some valuable advice on how to break into the industry and stand out from the crowd.

‘Aside from continuing to network, leveraging new technology is a must,’ he said. ‘In my career, autofocus technology has helped me diversify my skill set by freeing up mental bandwidth to focus on other aspects of production.’

‘Having some knowledge of all areas of production will also help, particularly with on-set communication, and you’ll earn respect from other professionals for that, and of course look after yourself by keeping fit and healthy if you want to survive.’

Alone Australia is airing on SBS and streaming on SBS OnDemand.