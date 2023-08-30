News

 > All Screen > Career Advice

Australian Feature Film Program returns for 2023

The Australian Feature Film Forum and the Australian International Movie Convention will host two days of industry panels.
30 Aug 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

All Screen

Image: AFF Summit Networking Event 2022. Supplied.

Share Icon

The Australian Feature Film Forum (AFFF) has announced it is partnering with the Australian International Movie Convention (AIMC) to host the Australian Feature Film Program 2023. The program will offer filmmakers a suite of sessions about the screen marketplace, and it takes place on 1-2 November.

Set up for in-person or virtual attendance, the AFF Program is aiming to ‘close the gap between filmmakers and the theatrical marketplace’, and ‘facilitate a valuable information exchange between the often-siloed filmmaker, distributor and exhibitor sectors’. In other words, if you’re a filmmaker looking to get your film out there and earning money, these sessions may be quite useful to you.

‘The AIMC unites the Australian cinema industry, and partnering with the AFFF enables the whole
industry to come together to agree strategies to ensure that Australian filmmakers can leverage
industry knowledge so that more Australian stories can be celebrated on the big screen,’ said
Cameron Mitchell, Executive Director of the National Association of Cinema Operators (NACO).

Program highlights include a panel called Ask Me Anything, where prominent filmmakers, major and independent exhibitors and distributors will have the opportunity to ask each other burning questions that will bring into focus the different motivations and operational limitations for each sector.

The AIMC speakers are yet to be confirmed.

Read: Courage, Confidence & Strategy: Sue Maslin’s advice for women pursuing leadership

‘The AFFF at AIMC will be a “must see” event for any Australian filmmakers developing feature films,
providing insights into genre and visitation trends in Australian cinemas, the global cinema landscape
and generational audience changes,’ said Sue Maslin, Director, AFFF.

The Australian Feature Film Program takes place on 1 and 2 November 2023. For further information and to purchase tickets, head to the AFFF website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

All Screen Features News
More
Features

What to stream in September 2023: new shows and films in Australia

Your guide for what to watch this month, with the best new shows and films to stream.

Paul Dalgarno
News

SCREEN FOREVER announces its 2024 dates on the Gold Coast

The 2024 event will take place in-person from 19-21 March, followed by an Online Global Market from 26-27 March.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

ST. ALi Italian Film Festival 2023 – what to see

The ST. ALi Italian Film Festival is heading back to cinemas all over the country from September.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Screenrights funds six new Aus and NZ screen initiatives

The Screenrights cultural fund has selected six Australian and New Zealand-based screen projects to be supported in 2023.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

MIFF Play 2023: what to stream before the festival ends

MIFF 2023 isn't over quite yet – you can still watch a number of films from the comfort of your…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login