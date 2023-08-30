Australian Feature Film Program returns for 2023

The Australian Feature Film Forum (AFFF) has announced it is partnering with the Australian International Movie Convention (AIMC) to host the Australian Feature Film Program 2023. The program will offer filmmakers a suite of sessions about the screen marketplace, and it takes place on 1-2 November.

Set up for in-person or virtual attendance, the AFF Program is aiming to ‘close the gap between filmmakers and the theatrical marketplace’, and ‘facilitate a valuable information exchange between the often-siloed filmmaker, distributor and exhibitor sectors’. In other words, if you’re a filmmaker looking to get your film out there and earning money, these sessions may be quite useful to you.

‘The AIMC unites the Australian cinema industry, and partnering with the AFFF enables the whole

industry to come together to agree strategies to ensure that Australian filmmakers can leverage

industry knowledge so that more Australian stories can be celebrated on the big screen,’ said

Cameron Mitchell, Executive Director of the National Association of Cinema Operators (NACO).

Program highlights include a panel called Ask Me Anything, where prominent filmmakers, major and independent exhibitors and distributors will have the opportunity to ask each other burning questions that will bring into focus the different motivations and operational limitations for each sector.

The AIMC speakers are yet to be confirmed.

‘The AFFF at AIMC will be a “must see” event for any Australian filmmakers developing feature films,

providing insights into genre and visitation trends in Australian cinemas, the global cinema landscape

and generational audience changes,’ said Sue Maslin, Director, AFFF.

The Australian Feature Film Program takes place on 1 and 2 November 2023. For further information and to purchase tickets, head to the AFFF website.