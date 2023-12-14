Nicole Kidman will walk the red carpet in Sydney for Expats

Nicole Kidman is returning to Australia next week for a special advance screening of her new Prime Video series, Expats.

The exclusive preview screening will take place at Palace Verona Cinema in Sydney on Wednesday 20 December.

Expats, a six-part limited series directed by Lulu Wang and co-executive produced by Nicole, is based on the internationally best-selling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee. Kidman officially opened the very same venue in 1996 for the premiere of the film To Die For.

The series stars Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, The Undoing), Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever, Blockers), Ji-young Yoo (The Sky Is Everywhere, Smoking Tigers), Brian Tee (Chicago Med), and Jack Huston (House of Gucci).

Set against the ‘vibrant and tumultuous tapestry’ of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centres on three American women: Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series ‘interrogates privilege’ and ‘explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred’.

Brian Tee, who plays Margaret’s husband Clarke, and Jack Huston, who plays Hilary’s husband David, also star in the series.

Lulu Wang (The Farewell) serves as a creator, director, and writer for Expats. Wang also executive produces the series with Daniele Melia for Local Time.

Nicole Kidman serves as an executive producer for the series with Per Saari for Blossom Films (Rabbit Hole, Nine Perfect Strangers), along with Australian screenwriter Alice Bell (The Beautiful Lie, The Slap), who was the first writer onboarded to the series. Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions (After Yang, Bones and All) and Stan Wlodkowski (The Old Guard) also serve as executive producers.

Vera Miao (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Gursimran Sandhu (Game of Thrones), and author Janice Y. K. Lee served as writers on Expats, with Bell and Wang.

Expats launches globally on Prime Video on 26 January.