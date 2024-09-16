New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Prime and more

New shows streaming this week

Netflix: new shows streaming

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (19 September)

Series. This riveting true-crime drama probes the lives of convicted killers the Menendez brothers and the brutal 1989 murder of their parents in Beverly Hills. Starring Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

His Three Daughters (22 September)

His Three Daughters. Image: Netflix.

Film (2023). Three estranged sisters reunite in their ailing father’s New York City apartment during his final days. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star in this affecting drama from writer-director Azazel Jacobs. Starring Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon. Watch the trailer.

AMC+ & Acorn TV: new shows streaming

Candice Renoir – Season 10: AMC+ & Acorn TV (16 September)

After a 10-year hiatus, Candice Renoir returns to a French port city, turning her perceived weaknesses into strengths as she solves cases, all while embracing her femininity. In the first episode, while sedated after being shot, Candice is torn between life and death; unexpectedly, this ends up having repercussions on the resolution of a case. Starring Cécile Bois.

The Tailor of Sin City: AMC+ (19 September)

True-crime series. Set in the glitzy nightlife of Las Vegas in the 1970s, the limited series reveals the star-studded, sequin-filled, stranger-than-fiction story of how a gifted small-town tailor, AJ Pratt, built a drug and fashion empire in the heart of Sin City. With the secret backing of the mob, and the unexpected friendship with Pablo Escobar, Pratt catapulted himself into becoming the Cocaine King of Las Vegas, and eventually found himself in the centre of two conflicting criminal empires, before it all came crashing down.

Stan: new shows streaming

Sherwood – Season 1 (16 September)

A damaged community receives a fresh blow in the shape of two new murders, leading to a record-breaking manhunt. Starring Lorraine Ashbourne, Adam Hugill and Perry Fitzpatrick. Watch the trailer.

The Big C – Seasons 1–4 (19 September)

A mother living in the suburbs strives for happiness and laughter after a cancer diagnosis. Starring Laura Linney and Oliver Platt.

Resident Evil (20 September)

Enjoy the entire original franchise of Resident Evil including Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Elvis (21 September)

Film (2022). Baz Luhrmann’s sensory-loading exploration of the life of Elvis Presley and his relationship with his manager, Colonel Parker. Starring Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge.

BritBox: new shows streaming

Whisky Galore! (20 September)

Film (2016). In this comedy based on Compton Mackenzie’s 1947 novel of the same name, Scottish islanders try to plunder cases of whisky from a stranded ship during World War II. Starring Naomi Battrick, Gregor Fisher, Eddie Izzard, Sean Biggerstaff and James Cosmo. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

Not Going Out – Season 13 (18 September)

Series. The anarchy of a packed family life continues amidst Italian lessons, train journeys, hospital ordeals, day trips, mysterious beepings, a coffin and plenty of own goals. Starring Lee Mack, Sally Bretton and Katy Wix.

The Larkins – Season 1 (20 September)

The Larkins – Season 1. image: ABC iview.

Series. The Darling Buds of May by HE Bates enjoys a new adaptation as we follow the adventures of the Larkin family in the Kent countryside. Starring Bradley Walsh, Joanna Scanlan and Lydia Page.

Grantchester – Season 9 (21 September)

Series. Geordie and Will return for more crime-solving in the picturesque village. Change is in the air as Will seeks new challenges and Reverend Alphy KoBaram becomes the new vicar. Starring Robson Green, Tessa Peake-Jones and Al Weaver.

Breeders – Season 3 (21 September)

Series. The Worsley family is fractured – perhaps irreversibly. Can Paul and Ally reconcile their relationship and heal the wounds that fester with their children? An entertaining and brutally honest comedy starring Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard and Alun Armstrong.

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

Maxima. Image: SBS On Demand.

Dutch romantic drama series. Based on the real-life love story of Queen Maxima and King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands. It’s Seville, 1999. From the moment the beautiful Argentine Maxima appears at the Dutch Crown Prince‘s side, she finds herself in the spotlight. But when Willem-Alexander asks her to marry him, the past catches up with her. Heated discussions erupt about her father‘s political career in the Argentinian Videla regime – something she never faced in her own circles. Starring Delfina Chaves, Martijn Lakemeier and Daniel Freire. Watch the trailer.

Dumbsday (19 September)

Norwegian comedy series. The world has ended! A virus attacking people’s brains causes intelligence to drop to un-survivable levels worldwide. In the ashes of Norway, six survivors carry the only hope for mankind’s further existence. When handed the only existing vaccine, Frode considers himself The Chosen One. His quest: deliver the vaccine to the mysterious Station Echo, where the country’s smartest people are said to be in hiding. Starring Jakob Schøyen Andersen, Charlotte Frogner and Henrik Mestad.

Prime Video: new shows streaming

A Very Royal Scandal (19 September)

Series. One night. One hour. One interview that sent shockwaves around the globe. Based on the real-life 2019 interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew over the scandalous accusations he faced regarding his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre. Starring Michael Sheen, Ruth Wilson, Joanna Scanlan, Alex Jennings and Éanna Hardwicke.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (19 September)

Film (2024). The Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age. Starring Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace and Kumail Nanjiani.

Paramount+: new shows streaming

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (18 September)

Series. Season 2 of hit live-action series features more hilarious adventures in the town of Royal Woods. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own and more. Starring Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno and Bian Stepanek.

Nöthin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal (18 September)

Documentary series. This three-part music docuseries features interviews with those who lived the scene, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo, and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-O, among many others. Each episode showcases the insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day.

Frasier – Season 2 (20 September)

Frasier – Season 2. Image: Paramount Plus.

Series. Season 2 follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and—with hope— finally fulfil an old dream or two. Starring Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 7 (21 September)

Series. After a shocking first half of season seven, where Sammi Sweetheart Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunited for the first time in over a decade — this second installment promises to be the most revealing yet. From the sandy shores to the neon lights of Sin City, the squad is taking fans on a rollercoaster of emotions as they navigate life’s biggest milestones – from parenthood and adoption to engagements and heartbreaks.

Binge: new shows streaming

The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Live Show (16 September)

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will honour the best in American prime time television programming from June 1 2023 until May 31 2024, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, with the 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on 7 and 8 September at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

The Great Australian Bake Off (18 September)

Series. Twelve new bakers will be donning their aprons and taking their place in the iconic Bake Off shed under the attentive and encouraging eyes of esteemed judges, global culinary icon Rachel Khoo and Australia’s king of pastry Darren Purchese. Hosting the show are comedians Natalie Tran and the late Cal Wilson, who appears in four episodes.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (19 September)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Film (2024). When the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. Starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard.

The Penguin – Season 1 (20 September)

Series. Colin Farrell stars as Oz Cobb (The Penguin), continuing the epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman. In addition to Farrell, the cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Watch the trailer.

Kanopy: new shows streaming

Film (2022). In 1973, a young gallery assistant goes on a wild adventure behind the scenes as he helps the ageing genius Salvador Dali prepare for a big show in New York. Starring Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa and Christopher Briney.

Film (2022). In 1988, a closeted teacher is pushed to the brink when a new student threatens to expose her sexuality. Starring Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes and Lucy Halliday.

Film (2012). GLOW: The Story of The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling chronicles the rise and fall of the first ever all-female wrestling show through the stories of those who lived it. Starring Emily Dole, Dee Booher and Larry Whistler.

DocPlay: new shows streaming

Occupied City (16 September)

Documentary (2023). This immersive, epic work of memorialisation from Oscar winner Steve McQueen uncovers WWII histories hidden in plain sight. Watch the trailer.

After Work (19 September)

Documentary (2023). Giving voice to a wide range of people – from a delivery driver to an heiress – director Erik Gandini decrypts the world of work and its possible futures.

Apple TV+: new shows streaming

La Maison (20 September)

Series. La Maison offers a behind-the-scenes look at the contemporary, ever-evolving world of fashion and aspirational French elegance and luxury, following two illustrious, dysfunctional and powerful rival families as they vie for dominance in the cutthroat world of high fashion. The series stars multiple César recognised actors, including Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Zita Hanrot, Pierre Deladonchamps, Antoine Reinartz, Anne Consigny, Florence Loiret Caille and more. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new shows streaming

Child Star (17 September)

Film (2024). Documentary exploring the ways in which well-known former child stars look back on the highs and lows of coming of age in the spotlight. Starring Demi Lovato, Christina Ricci and Drew Barrymore.

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun (18 September)

Series. In this docuseries, Baywatch producers and stars discuss why the show the most watched TV series in the world. Starring Lili Simmons, Jason Momoa and Nicky Whelan.

Agatha All Along (19 September)

Agatha All Along. Image: Disney+.

Series. The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven. Starring Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza. Watch the trailer.

The Contestant (20 September)

Film (2023). For more than a year, a Japanese reality TV star left naked in a room and has to fill out magazine sweepstakes to earn food and clothing. Starring Tomoaki Hamatsu, Jason Her and Toshio Tsuchiya.