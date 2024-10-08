I’m Not There? Free films leaving SBS on Demand soon

Look, we all love good films, particularly if we can watch them for free (as well as supporting them in the cinema, renting, on various streaming services, and any other way we can!).

Consider this a PSA, then, that these films currently cost nothing to watch but will be leaving SBS On Demand REAL SOON.

I’m Not There (2007)

I’m Not There. Image: Endgame Entertainment. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Tod Hayne’s biographical drama about Bob Dylan won’t be bested for barminess, with six different actors playing six different aspects of the mercurial singer-songwriter’s life and career. Does it work? In its best moments it barrels along like a rolling stone; at others, you might find yourself singing the Freight Train Blues.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The cast includes Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger, Ben Wishaw, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams. If that’s not enough star power for you, give it a bodyswerve (and also ask yourself why that’s not enough for you).

When’s it leaving SBS On Demand?

In 16 hours at the time of publishing, so … get cracking before I’m Not Here becomes It’s Not There.

Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight. Image: A24. Streaming on SBS On Demand .

Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning film (which was famously awarded Best Picture after La La Land was accidentally named on the night) is an unforgettable watch, not least thanks to the always impressive Mahershala Ali, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in the drama.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

In blurb-speak, it’s a look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His epic journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helps raise him.

But as an experience, it’s so much more than that.

Starring Mahershala Ali, Alex R. Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes, Janelle Monáe and Naomie Harris.

When’s it leaving SBS On Demand?

Hours to expiry: 24. So make like Jack Bauer and get watching.

ScreenHub: The top 5 new shows streaming this week

Minari (2020)

Minari. Image: A24. Streaming on SBS On Demand.



An absolute banger of a drama from the American director Lee Isaac Chung, this multiple award-winner (including a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Youn Yuh-jung) follows a Korean-American family on their homemaking journey after moving to an Arkansas farm in the 1980s.

Their target? The American Dream. But is there even such a thing? Isn’t it just some capitalist marketing term to keep us all scrabbling around in our petty little jobs and petty little lives so that the rich get richer, the oceans and forests die, and … look, you should just watch it and forget all that stuff for a couple of hours.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

It’s said to be a semi-autobiographical take on Chung’s own childhood, and both the screenplay and direction are of the highest order. The fab cast includes Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Youn Yuh-jung, Will Patton, Alan S. Kim, Noel Cho and Darryl Cox.

When’s it leaving SBS On Demand?

Six days … so … next Monday (at the time of publication). Kick back, relax – you have plenty of time. But remember The Tortoise and the Hare (particularly the bit about the hare leaving the race to go play tennis and drive go-carts and sign autographs cos he’s way ahead and thinks he has all the time in the world).

Monkey Beach (2020)

Monkey Beach. Image: Mama-oo Productions. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

OK, I haven’t seen this but plan to remedy that in the next few days. Directed by Loretta Todd, it’s an adaptation of the 2000 novel of the same name by the Indigenous Canadian author Eden Robinson, and swept the awards at the 2020 American Indian Film Festival.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Billed as a supernatural mystery with some lols along the way, it follows the journey of a rebellious young woman called Lisa (Grace Dove) as she attempts to find her brother, Jimmy (Joel Oulette), who has gone missing at sea.

It’s hardly set the heather alight with Rotten Tomato critics (40%), but scores enough on the site’s audience-driven Popcornmeter (88%) for me (and you? Watch party?) to head out and get some popping candy. Also – just look at the scenery in the trailer!

When’s it leaving SBS On Demand?

Seven full days at the time of publication. Which means, next Tuesday, 15 October, which will come around faster than you think – set a notification on your phone!