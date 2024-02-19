Binge: new shows streaming this week

New this week

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 11 (19 Feb)

The return of the satirical, insightful and meticulously researched look at current events in the US and elsewhere.

Gogglebox Australia – Season 19 (21 Feb)

The hit series returns to TV screens marking ten years that households have beamed in from their living rooms to screens across Australia.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – Season 1 (23 Feb)

The new spin-off follows an elite detective duo as they investigate high-profile homicide cases in Canada’s largest metropolis.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 (24 Feb)

Premium Live Event and On Demand. This will mark WWE’s first event in Australia (Perth) since 2018 and the only Premium Live Event in the Asia-Pacific region in 2024.

Added last week

Grimsburg – Season 1 (12 Feb)

New animated comedy series starring Jon Hamm as the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack – his family.

S.W.A.T – Season 7 (17 Feb)

Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and to bridge the divide between his two worlds.