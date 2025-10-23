What’s on at cinemas in November 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

November 2025 cinema guide – quick links
5 November
Changing Track
- Director: Tristan Kenyon
- Cast: Emily Petricola, Korey Boddington
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 92 minutes
After disability and trauma forces their lives to change track, the discovery of cycling reveals a powerful new ability that drives three unique athletes to chase a Paralympic dream.
Mary J Blige: For My Fans
- Director: Kevin Garcia
- Cast: Mary J Blige
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 106 minutes
Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated global icon Mary J Blige makes history with her first-ever headlining show at the legendary Madison Square Garden.
6 November
Fwends
- Director: Sophie Somerville
- Cast: Emmanuelle Mattana, Melissa Gan
- Genre: Comedy/drama
- Runtime: 92 minutes
Fwends follows two young women on a reunion weekend in Melbourne. Em’s on a break, Jessie’s always been chill. Dialogue runs like a babbling brook, sweet, smart, banal to heavy and back again, honest and unafraid of pathos.
Die, My Love
- Director: Lynn Ramsey
- Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 119 minutes
Die, My Love follows a woman living in a remote rural area who is driven to the brink of insanity by marriage and motherhood.
Predator: Badlands
- Director: Dan Trachtenberg
- Cast: Elle Fanning
- Genre: Sci-fi
- Runtime: 110 minutes
Set in the future on a remote planet, a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.
Prime Minister
- Director: Michelle Walshe, Lindsay Utz
- Cast: Jacinda Ardern
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 101 minutes
This Sundance Audience Award-winning documentary chronicles Jacinda Ardern’s tenure as New Zealand PM, navigating crises while redefining global leadership through her empathetic yet resolute approach.
Train Dreams
- Director: Clint Bentley
- Cast: Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 102 minutes
Train Dreams is story about Robert Grainier, a day labourer employed as a logger helping to expand the railways across America. Forced to spend prolonged periods of time away from his wife and young daughter, Grainier struggles to make sense of his place in a rapidly changing world.
As his story unfolds, he experiences great love, unspeakable loss and unique bonds on a journey that is both distinct and universal.
Tummy Tom and The Lost Teddy Bear
- Director: Joost van den Bosch, Erik Verkerk
- Genre: Family
- Runtime: 62 minutes
Tummy Tom’s favourite toy is Bear. One evening, when Tummy Tom is sleeping, Bear goes missing. Tummy Tom and his best friend Cat Mouse start looking in and around the house. But in order to find Bear, they decide to leave their garden and discover a new world with new friends.
Vrusshabha
- Director: Nanda Kishore
- Cast: Mohanlal
- Genre: Bollywood
- Runtime: 92 minutes
A wealthy diamond magnate faces a reckoning when his son journeys to their ancestral village and awakens memories of a violent past that refuses to stay buried.
7 November
Abhimanya Chapter 1
- Director: Sushant Gautam
- Cast: Gaumaya Gurung
- Genre: Thriller
- Runtime: 113 minutes
Abhimanya Chapter 1 is a Nepali language thriller directed by Sushant Gautam, starring Gaumaya Gurung and Shishir Wangdel.
Happy Khush Ho Gaya
- Director: Ksshitij Chaudhary
- Cast: Jatinder Kaur
- Genre: Comedy
- Runtime: 140 minutes
This Punjabi-language comedy stars Jatinder Kaur, Naresh Kathooria and Dender Gill, and is directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary.
HAQ
- Director: Suparn Varma
- Cast: Emraan Hashmi
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 134 minutes
Shazia Bano takes her husband Abbas to court after he abandons her and their children, sparking a national battle over faith, women’s rights and justice.
Stone Cold Fox
- Director: Sophie Tabet
- Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Kiefer Sutherland, Kristen Ritter
- Genre: Thriller
Fox (Kiernan Shipka) breaks out of an abusive commune but when the queenpin (Krysten Ritter) kidnaps her little sister and sends a crooked cop (Kiefer Sutherland) after her, Fox has no choice but to infiltrate the very place she escaped.
8 November
MetOpera: La Sonnambula
- Director: Rolando Villazón
- Cast: Riccardo Frizza, Nadine Sierra
- Genre: Live performance
- Runtime: 195 minutes
In the village square, preparations are under way for the wedding of Elvino and village favourite Amina.
11 November
Caravaggio: Exhibition on Screen
- Director: David Bickerstaff, Phil Grabsky
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 101 minutes
Five years in production, this is the most extensive film ever made about one of the greatest artists of all time – Caravaggio. Featuring masterpiece after masterpiece and with first-hand testimony from the artist himself on the eve of his mysterious disappearance, this beautiful new film reveals Caravaggio as never before.
12 November
j-hope Tour: Hope on the Stage
- Director: Junsoo Park
- Cast: j-hope
- Genre: Live performance
- Runtime: 90 minutes
Part victory lap, part love letter to the ARMY BTS fans, this encore screening doubles as a cinematic scrapbook of j-hope’s first solo run – mixing polished stagecraft, sweat-soaked performances and a world premiere of Killin’ It Girl with intimate backstage moments and plenty of signature j-hope energy.
13 November
Beat the Lotto
- Director: Ross Whittaker
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 81 minutes
Almost everyone has played the lottery and everyone would like to win it. When the National Lottery was launched in Ireland in 1986, a type of mania ensued with the public taking the game to their hearts. In a depressed and dysfunctional era, the technologically advanced National Lottery was one of the country’s few trusted institutions, running like clockwork and dispersing funds to good causes.
Whitaker’s documentary tells the story of Stefan, the man who tried to beat the system by attempting to fix the draw, an act that divided a whole nation.
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Director: Mary Bronstein
- Cast: Rose Byrne
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 113 minutes
With her life crashing down around her, Linda (Rose Byrne) attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist (Conan O’Brien).
Read: If I Had Legs I’d Kick You review: Rose Byrne’s brilliant breakdown
Keeper
- Director: Osgood Perkins
- Cast: Tatiana Maslany
- Genre: Horror
- Runtime: 99 minutes
Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) leads this cabin-in-the-woods horror from Osgood Perkins (The Monkey, Longlegs) as a woman who, during an anniversary getaway at a remote cabin, is left alone after her husband departs. A sinister presence exposes the cabin’s chilling past.
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t
- Director: Ruben Fleischer
- Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher
- Genre: Thriller
Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco return as the rogue magicians in this third installment of the Now You See Me franchise.
Snatchers
- Director: Craig Alexander
- Cast: Emraan Hashmi
- Genre: Thriller/comedy
- Runtime: 80 minutes
A pair of life-long friends try to make a quick buck by selling the organs of a fresh corpse but get thrown a curveball when she wakes up on the operating table.
Songs Inside
- Director: Shalom Almond
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 94 minutes
A group of incarcerated women sign up to learn an instrument and write their own songs as part of a unique music program in an Australian prison. The process opens deep scars around trauma and addiction, but can they prove that music has the universal power to heal, even in the complex world of prison?
The Running Man
- Director: Edgar Wright
- Cast: Glen Powell
- Genre: Sci-fi
- Runtime: 133 minutes
Director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead) and mega-star Glen Powell (Twisters) unite for this take on Stephen King’s sci-fi novel. Set in the futuristic United States of 2025 when the world has become a dystopia, the biggest rating show throws prison inmates into a game of death.
Twice: Once in a Million
- Cast: TWICE
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 106 minutes
In 2015, a new K-pop group stepped on to the world stage with the greeting ‘One in a million, TWICE!’ From chart topping anthems like CHEER UP, TT, What is Love? and Feel Special, TWICE captured hearts far beyond Korea and became a global phenomenon.
This documentary follows their decade-long journey – from countless hours of dedication, to worldwide tours and candid reflections on their growth, friendship and dreams for the future.
Two Prosecutors
- Director: Sergei Loznitsa
- Cast: Anatoliy Belyy, Aleksandr Kuznetsov
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 118 minutes
A young prosecutor sets out to challenge a system during Stalin’s Great Terror in 1937 after they discover a letter from a prisoner that is a desperate plea for help.
Yurlu/Country
- Director: Yaara Bou Melhem
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 79 minutes
This documentary is a panoramic yet intimate portrait of Aboriginal Elder Maitland Parker and his fight to heal his mining-impacted homeland and preserve his culture for future generations.
Zombie Plane
- Director: Lav Bodnarukz, Michael Mier
- Cast: Vanilla Ice, Sophie Monk, Chuck Norris
- Genre: Horror/comedy
- Runtime: 98 minutes
There are zombies. There’s a plane. The zombies are inside the plane. It’s up to Vanilla Ice and Sophie Monk to save the day.
20 November
Jay Kelly
- Director: Noah Baumbach
- Cast: George Clooney, Adam Sandler
- Genre: Drama/comedy
- Runtime: 132 minutes
George Clooney and Adam Sandler star in this heartbreak comedy from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) about two middle-aged friends who rediscover their youthful spirit during a chaotic weekend reunion.
Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk
- Director: Sepideh Farsi
- Cast: Fatma Hassona
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 113 minutes
Filmmaker Sepideh Farsi connects with Fatem, a Palestinian woman in Gaza who documents life under bombardment. After more than 200 days of digital exchanges, the film’s meaning shifts after Fatem’s death in an Israeli attack on 16 April 2025.
Sisu: Road to Revenge
- Director: Jalmari Helander
- Cast: Jorma Tommila
- Genre: Action
- Runtime: 88 minutes
Sisu: Road to Revenge is the sequel to the 2023 film, which saw one man kill a whole lot of Nazis.
The Carpenter’s Son
- Director: Lotfy Nathan
- Cast: Nicolas Cage, Noah Jupe
- Genre: Drama/fantasy/horror
A boy, known only as ‘the boy,’ is driven to doubt by another mysterious child. Rebelling against his guardian, ‘the carpenter,’ he reveals inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the boy and his family become the target of horrors, both natural and divine.
Wicked: For Good
- Director: Jon M Chu
- Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
- Genre: Musical/fantasy
- Runtime: 138 minutes
Director Jon M Chu (In the Heights) delivers the second of the two-part adaptation of the stage musical hit Wicked. This prequel to the cinema classic The Wizard of Oz stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and The Greatest Showman’s Keala Settle.
22 November
Met Opera: La Boheme
- Director: The Metropolitan Opera
- Cast: Keri-Lynn Wilson, Juliana Grigoryan
- Genre: Live performance
- Runtime: 209 minutes
In their Parisian garret, the near-destitute artist Marcello and poet Rodolfo try to keep warm on Christmas Eve by feeding the stove with pages from Rodolfo’s latest drama.
26 November
Hexed
- Director: Josie Trinidad, Jason Hand
- Cast: Frank Welker, Tress MacNeille, Neil Morrissey
- Genre: Family
An awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom discover that what makes him unusual might be magical powers, turning their lives upside down.
27 November
Christmas Karma
- Director: Gurinder Chadha
- Cast: Kunal Nayyar, Eva Longoria
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 134 minutes
This Bollywood-inspired British musical is based on A Christmas Carol, and centres on a crabby British-Indian man who hates refugees.
Dead of Winter
- Director: Brian Kirk
- Cast: Emma Thompson, Judy Greer
- Genre: Action/thriller
- Runtime: 98 minutes
In Dead of Winter, a woman travelling alone through snowbound northern Minnesota interrupts the kidnapping of a teenage girl.
John Cleese Packs It In
- Director: Andy Curd
- Cast: John Cleese
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 80 minutes
Will he make it home, or is this the end of the road? One of the most recognisable figures in British comedy, John Cleese’s career spans six decades, from his early days with the Cambridge Footlights to co-founding Monty Python, co-creating Fawlty Towers, and then writing and starring in the Oscar-nominated A Fish Called Wanda. His unique brand of black humour has made him a global icon and intergalactic treasure.
Lurker
- Director: Alex Russell
- Cast: Théodore Pellerin, Archie Madekwe
- Genre: Drama/thriller
- Runtime: 100 minutes
In this parasocial psychological thriller, a loner insinuates himself into the entourage of a rising pop star.
Mistress Dispeller
- Director: Elizabeth Lo
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 94 minutes
Teacher Wang works as a ‘mistress dispeller’ in China, hired to break up affairs by any means necessary. Through one of her cases, we explore the ways class, capital and culture collide to shape romantic relationships in contemporary China.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
- Director: Rian Johnson
- Cast: Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor
- Genre: Thriller/comedy
- Runtime: 140 minutes
Daniel Craig returns as honky-tonk detective Benoit Blanc in the third murder-mystery film in the Knives Out series.
Zootopia 2
- Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard
- Cast: Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin
- Genre: Family
- Runtime: 100 minutes
Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin return to voice fox-bunny duo Nick and Judy in this sequel to the Oscar-winning 2016 buddy-cop Disney flick. This time, the detectives are on the tail of a mysterious reptile looking to upend the animal metropolis.
28 November
King Ivory
- Director: John Swab
- Cast: Ben Foster, Michael Mando
- Genre: Drama/thriller
- Runtime: 130 minutes
Based on extensive research involving law enforcement and gang members, this is a never-before-seen, authentic look inside the underworld of fentanyl trafficking by gangs inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary at McAlester.
NT Live: The Fifth Step
- Director: Finn de Hertog
- Cast: Martin Freeman, Jack Lowden
- Genre: Live performance
- Runtime: 100 minutes
Olivier Award-winner Jack Lowden is joined by Emmy and BAFTA-winner Martin Freeman in the critically acclaimed and subversively funny new play by David Ireland. After years in the 12-step program of Alcoholics Anonymous, James becomes a sponsor to newcomer Luka. The pair bond over black coffee, trade stories and build a fragile friendship out of their shared experiences. But as Luka approaches step five – the moment of confession – dangerous truths emerge, threatening the trust on which both of their recoveries depend.
29 November
Royal Ballet: La Fille mal gardee
- Director: The Royal Ballet
- Genre: Live performance
- Runtime: 210 minutes
Sixty-five years after its premiere, The Royal Ballet presents Frederick Ashton’s La Fille mal gardée. Lise, the only daughter of Widow Simone, is in love with the young farmer Colas, but her mother has far more ambitious plans for her. Simone hopes to marry her off to Alain, the son of the wealthy proprietor Thomas. Desperate to marry Colas rather than Alain, Lise contrives to outwit her mother’s plans.