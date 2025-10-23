What’s on at cinemas in November 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

5 November

Changing Track

Director: Tristan Kenyon

Tristan Kenyon Cast: Emily Petricola, Korey Boddington

Emily Petricola, Korey Boddington Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 92 minutes

After disability and trauma forces their lives to change track, the discovery of cycling reveals a powerful new ability that drives three unique athletes to chase a Paralympic dream.

Mary J Blige: For My Fans

Director: Kevin Garcia

Kevin Garcia Cast: Mary J Blige

Mary J Blige Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 106 minutes

Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated global icon Mary J Blige makes history with her first-ever headlining show at the legendary Madison Square Garden.

6 November

Fwends

Fwends. Image: iStories. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Sophie Somerville

Sophie Somerville Cast: Emmanuelle Mattana, Melissa Gan

Emmanuelle Mattana, Melissa Gan Genre: Comedy/drama

Comedy/drama Runtime: 92 minutes

Fwends follows two young women on a reunion weekend in Melbourne. Em’s on a break, Jessie’s always been chill. Dialogue runs like a babbling brook, sweet, smart, banal to heavy and back again, honest and unafraid of pathos.

Die, My Love

Die, My Love. Image: Mubi. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Lynn Ramsey

Lynn Ramsey Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 119 minutes

Die, My Love follows a woman living in a remote rural area who is driven to the brink of insanity by marriage and motherhood.

Predator: Badlands

Predator: Badlands. Image: 20th Century Studios. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Dan Trachtenberg Cast: Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Runtime: 110 minutes

Set in the future on a remote planet, a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Prime Minister

Director: Michelle Walshe, Lindsay Utz

Michelle Walshe, Lindsay Utz Cast: Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 101 minutes

This Sundance Audience Award-winning documentary chronicles Jacinda Ardern’s tenure as New Zealand PM, navigating crises while redefining global leadership through her empathetic yet resolute approach.

Train Dreams

Train Dreams. Image: Netflix. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Clint Bentley

Clint Bentley Cast: Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones

Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 102 minutes

Train Dreams is story about Robert Grainier, a day labourer employed as a logger helping to expand the railways across America. Forced to spend prolonged periods of time away from his wife and young daughter, Grainier struggles to make sense of his place in a rapidly changing world.

As his story unfolds, he experiences great love, unspeakable loss and unique bonds on a journey that is both distinct and universal.

Tummy Tom and The Lost Teddy Bear

Director: Joost van den Bosch, Erik Verkerk

Joost van den Bosch, Erik Verkerk Genre: Family

Family Runtime: 62 minutes

Tummy Tom’s favourite toy is Bear. One evening, when Tummy Tom is sleeping, Bear goes missing. Tummy Tom and his best friend Cat Mouse start looking in and around the house. But in order to find Bear, they decide to leave their garden and discover a new world with new friends.

Vrusshabha

Director: Nanda Kishore

Nanda Kishore Cast: Mohanlal

Mohanlal Genre: Bollywood

Bollywood Runtime: 92 minutes

A wealthy diamond magnate faces a reckoning when his son journeys to their ancestral village and awakens memories of a violent past that refuses to stay buried.

7 November

Abhimanya Chapter 1

Director: Sushant Gautam

Sushant Gautam Cast: Gaumaya Gurung

Gaumaya Gurung Genre: Thriller

Thriller Runtime: 113 minutes

Abhimanya Chapter 1 is a Nepali language thriller directed by Sushant Gautam, starring Gaumaya Gurung and Shishir Wangdel.

Happy Khush Ho Gaya

Director: Ksshitij Chaudhary

Ksshitij Chaudhary Cast: Jatinder Kaur

Jatinder Kaur Genre: Comedy

Comedy Runtime: 140 minutes

This Punjabi-language comedy stars Jatinder Kaur, Naresh Kathooria and Dender Gill, and is directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary.

HAQ

Director: Suparn Varma

Suparn Varma Cast: Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 134 minutes

Shazia Bano takes her husband Abbas to court after he abandons her and their children, sparking a national battle over faith, women’s rights and justice.

Stone Cold Fox

Stone Cold Fox. Image: Vertical Entertainment. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Sophie Tabet

Sophie Tabet Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Kiefer Sutherland, Kristen Ritter

Kiernan Shipka, Kiefer Sutherland, Kristen Ritter Genre: Thriller

Fox (Kiernan Shipka) breaks out of an abusive commune but when the queenpin (Krysten Ritter) kidnaps her little sister and sends a crooked cop (Kiefer Sutherland) after her, Fox has no choice but to infiltrate the very place she escaped.

8 November

MetOpera: La Sonnambula

Director: Rolando Villazón

Rolando Villazón Cast: Riccardo Frizza, Nadine Sierra

Riccardo Frizza, Nadine Sierra Genre: Live performance

Live performance Runtime: 195 minutes

In the village square, preparations are under way for the wedding of Elvino and village favourite Amina.

11 November

Caravaggio: Exhibition on Screen

Director: David Bickerstaff, Phil Grabsky

David Bickerstaff, Phil Grabsky Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 101 minutes

Five years in production, this is the most extensive film ever made about one of the greatest artists of all time – Caravaggio. Featuring masterpiece after masterpiece and with first-hand testimony from the artist himself on the eve of his mysterious disappearance, this beautiful new film reveals Caravaggio as never before.

12 November

j-hope Tour: Hope on the Stage

Director: Junsoo Park

Junsoo Park Cast: j-hope

j-hope Genre: Live performance

Live performance Runtime: 90 minutes

Part victory lap, part love letter to the ARMY BTS fans, this encore screening doubles as a cinematic scrapbook of j-hope’s first solo run – mixing polished stagecraft, sweat-soaked performances and a world premiere of Killin’ It Girl with intimate backstage moments and plenty of signature j-hope energy.

13 November

Beat the Lotto

Director: Ross Whittaker

Ross Whittaker Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 81 minutes

Almost everyone has played the lottery and everyone would like to win it. When the National Lottery was launched in Ireland in 1986, a type of mania ensued with the public taking the game to their hearts. In a depressed and dysfunctional era, the technologically advanced National Lottery was one of the country’s few trusted institutions, running like clockwork and dispersing funds to good causes.

Whitaker’s documentary tells the story of Stefan, the man who tried to beat the system by attempting to fix the draw, an act that divided a whole nation.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Image: Logan White/A24. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Mary Bronstein

Mary Bronstein Cast: Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 113 minutes

With her life crashing down around her, Linda (Rose Byrne) attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist (Conan O’Brien).

Read: If I Had Legs I’d Kick You review: Rose Byrne’s brilliant breakdown

Keeper

Director: Osgood Perkins

Osgood Perkins Cast: Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany Genre: Horror

Horror Runtime: 99 minutes

Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) leads this cabin-in-the-woods horror from Osgood Perkins (The Monkey, Longlegs) as a woman who, during an anniversary getaway at a remote cabin, is left alone after her husband departs. A sinister presence exposes the cabin’s chilling past.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Image: Lionsgate Films. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Ruben Fleischer Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher

Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher Genre: Thriller

Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco return as the rogue magicians in this third installment of the Now You See Me franchise.

Snatchers

Director: Craig Alexander

Craig Alexander Cast: Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Genre: Thriller/comedy

Thriller/comedy Runtime: 80 minutes

A pair of life-long friends try to make a quick buck by selling the organs of a fresh corpse but get thrown a curveball when she wakes up on the operating table.

Songs Inside

Director: Shalom Almond

Shalom Almond Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 94 minutes

A group of incarcerated women sign up to learn an instrument and write their own songs as part of a unique music program in an Australian prison. The process opens deep scars around trauma and addiction, but can they prove that music has the universal power to heal, even in the complex world of prison?

The Running Man

The Running Man poster. Image: Paramount Pictures Australia. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright Cast: Glen Powell

Glen Powell Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Runtime: 133 minutes

Director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead) and mega-star Glen Powell (Twisters) unite for this take on Stephen King’s sci-fi novel. Set in the futuristic United States of 2025 when the world has become a dystopia, the biggest rating show throws prison inmates into a game of death.

Twice: Once in a Million

Cast: TWICE

TWICE Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 106 minutes

In 2015, a new K-pop group stepped on to the world stage with the greeting ‘One in a million, TWICE!’ From chart topping anthems like CHEER UP, TT, What is Love? and Feel Special, TWICE captured hearts far beyond Korea and became a global phenomenon.

This documentary follows their decade-long journey – from countless hours of dedication, to worldwide tours and candid reflections on their growth, friendship and dreams for the future.

Two Prosecutors

Director: Sergei Loznitsa

Sergei Loznitsa Cast: Anatoliy Belyy, Aleksandr Kuznetsov

Anatoliy Belyy, Aleksandr Kuznetsov Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 118 minutes

A young prosecutor sets out to challenge a system during Stalin’s Great Terror in 1937 after they discover a letter from a prisoner that is a desperate plea for help.

Yurlu/Country

Yurlu/Country. Image: Sydney Film Festival. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Yaara Bou Melhem

Yaara Bou Melhem Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 79 minutes

This documentary is a panoramic yet intimate portrait of Aboriginal Elder Maitland Parker and his fight to heal his mining-impacted homeland and preserve his culture for future generations.

Zombie Plane

Director: Lav Bodnarukz, Michael Mier

Lav Bodnarukz, Michael Mier Cast: Vanilla Ice, Sophie Monk, Chuck Norris

Vanilla Ice, Sophie Monk, Chuck Norris Genre: Horror/comedy

Horror/comedy Runtime: 98 minutes

There are zombies. There’s a plane. The zombies are inside the plane. It’s up to Vanilla Ice and Sophie Monk to save the day.

20 November

Jay Kelly

Jay Kelly. Image: Netflix. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach Cast: George Clooney, Adam Sandler

George Clooney, Adam Sandler Genre: Drama/comedy

Drama/comedy Runtime: 132 minutes

George Clooney and Adam Sandler star in this heartbreak comedy from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) about two middle-aged friends who rediscover their youthful spirit during a chaotic weekend reunion.

Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk

Director: Sepideh Farsi

Sepideh Farsi Cast: Fatma Hassona

Fatma Hassona Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 113 minutes

Filmmaker Sepideh Farsi connects with Fatem, a Palestinian woman in Gaza who documents life under bombardment. After more than 200 days of digital exchanges, the film’s meaning shifts after Fatem’s death in an Israeli attack on 16 April 2025.

Sisu: Road to Revenge

Director: Jalmari Helander

Jalmari Helander Cast: Jorma Tommila

Jorma Tommila Genre: Action

Action Runtime: 88 minutes

Sisu: Road to Revenge is the sequel to the 2023 film, which saw one man kill a whole lot of Nazis.

The Carpenter’s Son

Director: Lotfy Nathan

Lotfy Nathan Cast: Nicolas Cage, Noah Jupe

Nicolas Cage, Noah Jupe Genre: Drama/fantasy/horror

A boy, known only as ‘the boy,’ is driven to doubt by another mysterious child. Rebelling against his guardian, ‘the carpenter,’ he reveals inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the boy and his family become the target of horrors, both natural and divine.

Wicked: For Good

Wicked For Good. Image: Universal Pictures. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Jon M Chu

Jon M Chu Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande Genre: Musical/fantasy

Musical/fantasy Runtime: 138 minutes

Director Jon M Chu (In the Heights) delivers the second of the two-part adaptation of the stage musical hit Wicked. This prequel to the cinema classic The Wizard of Oz stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and The Greatest Showman’s Keala Settle.

22 November

Met Opera: La Boheme

Director: The Metropolitan Opera

The Metropolitan Opera Cast: Keri-Lynn Wilson, Juliana Grigoryan

Keri-Lynn Wilson, Juliana Grigoryan Genre: Live performance

Live performance Runtime: 209 minutes

In their Parisian garret, the near-destitute artist Marcello and poet Rodolfo try to keep warm on Christmas Eve by feeding the stove with pages from Rodolfo’s latest drama.

26 November

Hexed

Director: Josie Trinidad, Jason Hand

Josie Trinidad, Jason Hand Cast: Frank Welker, Tress MacNeille, Neil Morrissey

Frank Welker, Tress MacNeille, Neil Morrissey Genre: Family

An awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom discover that what makes him unusual might be magical powers, turning their lives upside down.

27 November

Christmas Karma

Christmas Karma. Image: True Brit Entertainment. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha Cast: Kunal Nayyar, Eva Longoria

Kunal Nayyar, Eva Longoria Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 134 minutes

This Bollywood-inspired British musical is based on A Christmas Carol, and centres on a crabby British-Indian man who hates refugees.

Dead of Winter

Director: Brian Kirk

Brian Kirk Cast: Emma Thompson, Judy Greer

Emma Thompson, Judy Greer Genre: Action/thriller

Action/thriller Runtime: 98 minutes

In Dead of Winter, a woman travelling alone through snowbound northern Minnesota interrupts the kidnapping of a teenage girl.

John Cleese Packs It In

Director: Andy Curd

Andy Curd Cast: John Cleese

John Cleese Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 80 minutes

Will he make it home, or is this the end of the road? One of the most recognisable figures in British comedy, John Cleese’s career spans six decades, from his early days with the Cambridge Footlights to co-founding Monty Python, co-creating Fawlty Towers, and then writing and starring in the Oscar-nominated A Fish Called Wanda. His unique brand of black humour has made him a global icon and intergalactic treasure.

Lurker

Director: Alex Russell

Alex Russell Cast: Théodore Pellerin, Archie Madekwe

Théodore Pellerin, Archie Madekwe Genre: Drama/thriller

Drama/thriller Runtime: 100 minutes

In this parasocial psychological thriller, a loner insinuates himself into the entourage of a rising pop star.

Mistress Dispeller

Mistress Dispeller. Image: Oscilloscope. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Elizabeth Lo

Elizabeth Lo Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 94 minutes

Teacher Wang works as a ‘mistress dispeller’ in China, hired to break up affairs by any means necessary. Through one of her cases, we explore the ways class, capital and culture collide to shape romantic relationships in contemporary China.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

First look at Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Image: Netflix. New in cinemas in November.

Director: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Cast: Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor

Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor Genre: Thriller/comedy

Thriller/comedy Runtime: 140 minutes

Daniel Craig returns as honky-tonk detective Benoit Blanc in the third murder-mystery film in the Knives Out series.

Zootopia 2

Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

Jared Bush, Byron Howard Cast: Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin

Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin Genre: Family

Family Runtime: 100 minutes

Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin return to voice fox-bunny duo Nick and Judy in this sequel to the Oscar-winning 2016 buddy-cop Disney flick. This time, the detectives are on the tail of a mysterious reptile looking to upend the animal metropolis.

28 November

King Ivory

Director: John Swab

John Swab Cast: Ben Foster, Michael Mando

Ben Foster, Michael Mando Genre: Drama/thriller

Drama/thriller Runtime: 130 minutes

Based on extensive research involving law enforcement and gang members, this is a never-before-seen, authentic look inside the underworld of fentanyl trafficking by gangs inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary at McAlester.

NT Live: The Fifth Step

Director: Finn de Hertog

Finn de Hertog Cast: Martin Freeman, Jack Lowden

Martin Freeman, Jack Lowden Genre: Live performance

Live performance Runtime: 100 minutes

Olivier Award-winner Jack Lowden is joined by Emmy and BAFTA-winner Martin Freeman in the critically acclaimed and subversively funny new play by David Ireland. After years in the 12-step program of Alcoholics Anonymous, James becomes a sponsor to newcomer Luka. The pair bond over black coffee, trade stories and build a fragile friendship out of their shared experiences. But as Luka approaches step five – the moment of confession – dangerous truths emerge, threatening the trust on which both of their recoveries depend.

29 November

Royal Ballet: La Fille mal gardee

Director: The Royal Ballet

The Royal Ballet Genre: Live performance

Live performance Runtime: 210 minutes

Sixty-five years after its premiere, The Royal Ballet presents Frederick Ashton’s La Fille mal gardée. Lise, the only daughter of Widow Simone, is in love with the young farmer Colas, but her mother has far more ambitious plans for her. Simone hopes to marry her off to Alain, the son of the wealthy proprietor Thomas. Desperate to marry Colas rather than Alain, Lise contrives to outwit her mother’s plans.

