Streaming November 2025: best new shows & films on Netflix, Prime, HBO Max, ABC, SBS, BritBox, Stan and more…

Disney+ & ESPN: streaming November 2025

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1 November)

Genre: Family, Comedy

Family, Comedy Format: Film

A grumpy hermit hatches a plan to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville.

All’s Fair (4 November)

All’s Fair. Image: Disney+.

Genre: Legal drama

Legal drama Cast: Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close

Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close Format: Series

A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances – both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game, they change it. Watch the trailer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (5 November)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Image: 20th Century Studios / Marvel Studios. Streaming on Disney+.

Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure Format: Film

Set against the backdrop of a 60s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel’s First Family faces a daunting challenge. Forced to balance being heroes with their family bond, they must defend Earth from a space god and his enigmatic herald.

Fire & Water: Making the Avatar Films (7 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Limited series

The two-part documentary from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment provides a fascinating glimpse into the making of the Oscar-winning box office phenomenon Avatar: The Way of Water as well as a first look at the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash, with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, concept art and interviews with cast and filmmakers.

The filmmakers traveled from Manhattan Beach to San Pedro, Shasta Lake, the Channel Islands, Hawaii and New Zealand, following the cast and below-the-line team as they work to hone and perfect the techniques of underwater performance capture technology and learn to free dive in a massive, state-of-the-art 680,000-gallon water tank. Watch the trailer.

NBL (8 November)

Genre: Sport

Sport Format: Live

S.E. Melbourne Phoenix vs Melbourne United.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 (13 November)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3. Image: Disney+.

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

#Momtok is back, but damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future. The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested and the lines between fact and fiction blur. When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #Momtok for good? Watch the trailer.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails (14 November)

Genre: Animated, Family

Animated, Family Format: Series

Hawkeye and The Avengers have made saving the world look easy. But now they face their wildest threat yet: SOCIAL MEDIA. To save the world, a new team must be recruited to help our heroes contend with an influencer bent on cataclysmic destruction.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (14 November)

Genre: Family

Family Cast: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Chloe Bennet

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Chloe Bennet Format: Film

Starring the Jonas Brothers, this American Christmas comedy film is directed by Jessica Yu and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Watch the trailer.

Women’s Champions League (21 November)

Genre: Sport

Sport Format: Live

Chelsea vs. Barcelona.

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right (21 November)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Format: TV special

Sebastian Maniscalco’s newest comedy special tackles modern life’s absurdities, filmed during his record-setting It Ain’t Right tour.

UFC Fight Night (23 November)

Genre: Sport

Sport Format: Live

Tsarukyan vs Hooker.

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember (24 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Special

Today, more than 57 million people worldwide are living with dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease the most common cause. And every year, there are a staggering 10 million new cases of dementia worldwide, which begs the question: What can we do to help those affected by it? This question is what motivated Chris Hemsworth to return with his most personal mission yet.

In this deeply emotional special, Chris embarks on an intimate motorcycle journey across Australia with his father Craig, recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, to rekindle memories and strengthen their bond, exploring the effective science of connection, community and nostalgia – crucial but often overlooked tools in protecting brain health. Watch the trailer.

The Beatles Anthology (26 November)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Documentary, Music Format: Series

The Beatles candidly tell their own story, with all its complexities and contradictions.

NBA Triple Header (27 November)

Genre: Sport

Sport Format: Live

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors

NFL Triple Header (28 November)

Genre: Sport

Sport Format: Live

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Little Angel Season 7 (30 November)

Genre: Family, Animated

Family, Animated Format: Series

Little Angel is an animated musical show for preschoolers. The show captivates families around the world with its cheeky humor and catchy upbeat songs.

Stan: streaming November 2025

Robin Hood (2 November)

Robin Hood. Image: Stan.

Genre: Drama, Historical

Drama, Historical Cast: Jack Patten, Sean Bean, Lauren McQueen, Lydia Peckham, Steven Waddington, Connie Nielsen

Jack Patten, Sean Bean, Lauren McQueen, Lydia Peckham, Steven Waddington, Connie Nielsen Format: Series

Starring Australian actor Jack Patten in the titular role, the series brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story with the courageous and daring Marian. Watch the trailer.

Power Book IV: Force (7 November)

Genre: Drama, Crime

Drama, Crime Cast: Joseph Sikora

Joseph Sikora Format: Series

Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is back with an ever-growing list of enemies. With the Feds on his tail and street gangs trying to take him down, Tommy must be strategic in his quest to take over Chicago’s drug game, while also protecting those he loves the most.

In the final season, Tommy must poach customers from rival factions to have a chance at becoming kingpin, all while battling Miguel’s growing power and navigating an increasingly complex minefield of threats in the streets. With a deepening divide within his coalition and his personal life under threat, Tommy must balance offence and defence to survive and protect everything he’s worked for.

The Iris Affair (13 November)

The Iris Affair. Image: Stan.

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Cast: Niamh Algar, Tom Hollander

Niamh Algar, Tom Hollander Format: Series

From the creator of Luther, this British thriller tells the story of enigmatic genius Iris Nixon (Niamh Algar), who cracks a string of complex online puzzles.

Iris is led to a piazza in Florence, where she meets charismatic entrepreneur Cameron Beck, who invites her to work with him to unlock a powerful and top-secret piece of technology. Her curiosity piqued, she accepts. But when Iris discovers its dangerous potential, she steals the journal containing the device’s activation sequence and vanishes. Watch the trailer.

Blackshore (18 November)

Genre: Crime

Crime Cast: Lisa Dwan, Rory Keenan

Lisa Dwan, Rory Keenan Format: Series

Directed by Dathaí Keane, Blackshore follows a police detective who returns to her home town and becomes involved in a missing person case, which is linked to her traumatic past and the town’s dark history.

He Had It Coming (20 November)

He Had It Coming. Image: Stan.

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Format: Series

This feisty feminist comedy-drama series follows mismatched friends who get caught up in on-campus gender politics and murder. He Had it Coming is a comedic whodunnit as two women accidentally entangle themselves in a murder mystery when their spontaneous feminist art activism is co-opted by a killer. Watch the trailer.

CMA Awards (20 November)

Genre: Music Awards Show

Music Awards Show Format: Special

Nine-time CMA Award winner Lainey Wilson will return as host for The 59th Annual CMA Awards for a second consecutive year. Wilson, tied for the most nominations at this year’s awards including a prestigious nod for Entertainer of the Year, will lead the star-studded evening as the CMA Awards shine a spotlight on the industry’s most outstanding talent and unforgettable moments.

Canada’s Drag Race (21 November)

Genre: Game show

Game show Format: Series

Drag queens showcase their Canadian charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to become Canada’s Drag Superstar and win the $100,000 grand prize.

Bel Air Final Season (25 November)

Genre: Sitcom

Sitcom Format: Series

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a dramatic take on 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. In season 4, Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment.

2025 TikTok Awards (26 November)

2025 TikTok Awards. Image: Stan.

Genre: Awards Show

Awards Show Format: Special

For the first time, the awards will stream live and on demand on Stan, with TikTok LIVE and 9Go! replays ensuring fans everywhere can join the celebration. Australian entertainment royalty Sophie Monk will take the hosting reins for a night of performances, special guests and TikTok trends that defined culture in 2025.

The Castaways (27 November)

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Cast: Sheridan Smith, Celine Buckens

Sheridan Smith, Celine Buckens Format: Series

On the holiday of a lifetime in Fiji, Lori (Sheridan Smith) and Erin (Celine Buckens) have a huge fight, and Erin never boards their final flight, which never arrives at its destination. Months later, no wreckage has been found, no survivors discovered. Until now. Based on the bestselling book by Lucy Clarke.

Bump: A Christmas Film (30 November)

Bump: A Christmas Film. Image: Stan.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Claudia Karvan

Claudia Karvan Format: Seasonal film

Set between episodes 9 and 10 of the final series, the film finds the family taking their festive spirit far from home and onto a South American cruise. Their goal? A warm, cultural Christmas reunion showcasing the beauty and heart of Colombian traditions. Their reality? The family’s best-laid plans quickly unravel in a series of chaotic events. With Angie alive and well, and Oly and Santi’s second baby, Angelo, just eight-weeks-old, get ready for a wild ride that proves there’s no place like a dysfunctional family for the holidays.

HBO Max: streaming November 2025

We Live in Time (1 November)

We Live In Time. Image: StudioCanal. Streaming on HBO Max.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh Format: Film

After a chance meeting, a gifted chef and a newly single woman embark on a passionate love affair and build their dream family, until a painful secret threatens to tear them apart.

Unforgiveable (1 November)

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Cast: Anna Maxwell Martin, Anna Friel, Bobby Schofield

Anna Maxwell Martin, Anna Friel, Bobby Schofield Format: Film

Unforgiveable follows the Mitchell family as they confront the devastating impact of sexual abuse committed by one of their own – and the emotional turmoil that resurfaces as the abuser’s release from prison looms two years later.

Lee (1 November)

Genre: Biopic

Biopic Cast: Kate Winslet, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård

Kate Winslet, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård Format: Film

Kate Winslet stars as Lee Miller, a fearless war correspondent diving into the heart of the second world war to expose the dark secrets of the Third Reich. But as betrayal cuts deep, she’s forced to confront shocking truths about her own past – where history and personal reckoning collide.

I Love LA (3 November)

I Love LA. Image: HBO Max.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker, Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, Colin Woodell

Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker, Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, Colin Woodell Format: Series

The eight-episode season follows an ambitious friend group navigating life and love in LA. The series stars Rachel Sennott as Maia, Jordan Firstman as Charlie and Josh Hutcherson as Dylan. Watch the trailer.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking – Season 2 (3 November)

Genre: Reality, Competition

Reality, Competition Format: Series

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking returns for a magical new season packed with spellbinding bakes, enchanted challenges and fierce competition. Hosted by James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), with judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef, the six-episode series mixes culinary wizardry with behind-the-scenes Potter magic. Special guests from the films, including Warwick Davis, Afshan Azad and Devon Murray, join the fun.

Happiness (4 November)

Happiness. Image: HBO Max.

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

Set in a picturesque coastal town in Aotearoa New Zealand, Happiness follows Charlie Summers, a rising-star on Broadway whose scandalous secret sends him packing back to his roots. But Charlie’s return is anything but quiet. He is quickly roped into directing his mother Gaye’s amateur musical theatre production, where he turns the sleepy stage into a riotous rehearsal of redemption, reinvention and showbiz sparkle.

Mitchell and Webb are Not Helping (11 November)

Genre: Sketch comedy

Sketch comedy Format: Series

Mitchell and Webb are back with a brand-new sketch show. Will it help fix the world? No! Will it all result in funny and very sweary sketch comedy? That’s a matter of opinion!

The Crime of the Century (12 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Miniseries

This documentary is a searing indictment of Big Pharma and the political operatives and government regulations that enable over-production, reckless distribution and abuse of synthetic opiates.

The Seduction (14 November)

The Seduction. Image: HBO Max.

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

To be the hero of your own story, you sometimes have to be the villain in others’. Marquise de Merteuil embarks on a daring journey to become Paris’ leading courtesan. Freely adapted from the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the series is a thrilling exploration of the price of emotional and sexual freedom in a world where women had little.

Thoughts and Prayers (19 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

This arresting yet sobering feature documentary captures the current landscape of America’s school safety rituals, where classrooms double as tactical training grounds, bullet-proof backpacks become armour and conferences showcase the latest survival gadgets for a nation where mass shootings have become a part of everyday life.

Equal parts absurd and unsettlingly real, the film traces the USD$3 billion active shooter preparedness industry and its effect on students and educators, raising important questions. What are the unintended consequences of intense preparations? How does a focus on combatting violence potentially obscure efforts to treat the causes of gun violence and seek prevention?

Love, Lizzo (24 November)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Documentary, Music Format: Film

Follows Lizzo’s life from her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise. Having an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (27 November)

Genre: Crime

Crime Format: Miniseries

The miniseries follows the investigation of Alex Murdaugh, a lawyer accused of murdering his wife and his son Paul on the night of 7 June 2021.

Holiday Harmony (29 November)

Genre: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Format: Film

A likeable and talented underdog gets momentarily sidelined from chasing her musical dreams when her van breaks down in a welcoming small town just before Christmas.

Wild Cherry (TBC November)

Wild Cherry. Image: HBO Max/BBC.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Eve Best, Carmen Ejogo, Imogen Faires, Amelia May, Nicôle Lecky, Sophie Winkleman, James Murray, Nathaniel Martello-White, Jason York, Isabelle Allen, Catriona Chandler, Tara Webb

Eve Best, Carmen Ejogo, Imogen Faires, Amelia May, Nicôle Lecky, Sophie Winkleman, James Murray, Nathaniel Martello-White, Jason York, Isabelle Allen, Catriona Chandler, Tara Webb Format: Series

Created and written by BAFTA-award winning Nicôle Lecky, Wild Cherry is a coming-of-age drama for both mothers and daughters as they navigate privilege, power and social media.

BritBox: streaming November 2025

Evolve (3 November)

Evolve. Image: BritBox. Best new shows streaming November.

Genre: Documentary, Adventure

Documentary, Adventure Format: Series

Biologist Patrick Aryee (30 Animals That Made Us Smarter, Wolfblood Uncovered) leads this thrilling global adventure program exploring nature’s most astonishing adaptations and how they could inspire the future of human innovation. Filmed across the world from Namibia and Jordan to the UK and United States, Aryee joins explorers, fighter pilots, scientists and inventors to uncover breakthroughs, brought vividly to life with Emmy-winning artwork.

From jaw-dropping wildlife sequences to high-octane, on-location investigations, the series celebrates evolution’s genius while revealing mind-bending possibilities for tomorrow. Watch the trailer.

Lynley Season 1 (6 November)

Lynley. Image: BritBox. Best new shows streaming November.

Genre: Crime

Crime Format: Series

Based on Elizabeth George’s acclaimed novels, Lynley introduces viewers to Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley, an aristocrat who partners with working-class Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers. Together they tackle complex murder cases while navigating their own personal clashes. British crime fans will find plenty to enjoy in this intelligent and character-driven adaptation. Watch the trailer.

Casualty Seasons 38 & 39 (7 November)

Casualty. Image: BritBox. Best new shows streaming November.

Genre: Medical drama

Medical drama Format: Series

Casualty continues to blend gripping hospital emergencies with the messy realities of life and love behind the scenes at Holby City Hospital. Long-time viewers and new fans alike can dive into over 80 episodes of high-stakes, emotionally charged storytelling.

Expedition with Steve Backshall (10 November)

Genre: Documentary, Adventure

Documentary, Adventure Format: Series

Adventurer Steve Backshall returns for another thrilling season of exploration. This time, he ventures into some of the most remote and dangerous corners of the planet, from unexplored caves to uncharted rivers. It’s a breathtaking mix of science, nature and pure adventure, perfect for fans of David Attenborough documentaries and real-world discovery.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 (11 November)

All Creatures Great and Small. Image: BritBox. Best new shows streaming November.

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

The heartwarming adaptation of James Herriot’s beloved books returns with more tales of life in the Yorkshire Dales. Expect laughter, tears and countryside charm as the Skeldale House family navigate post-war change, animal emergencies and evolving relationships. A gentle yet powerful celebration of compassion and community. Watch the trailer.

Royal Paintbox (17 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

Hosted by then-Prince Charles, this fascinating documentary opens a window into the Royal Family’s passion for art. With rare access to centuries of royal sketches and paintings, it explores how creativity has shaped royal identity through generations. A must-see for lovers of history, heritage and fine art.

Alice and Jack Season 1 (19 November)

Alice and Jack. Image: BritBox. Best new shows streaming November.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Domhnall Gleeson

Andrea Riseborough, Domhnall Gleeson Format: Series

Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson star in this emotionally charged romantic drama about two people whose connection endures through decades of love, heartbreak and circumstance. Created by Victor Levin (Mad Men), it’s an intimate portrait of human connection, flawed but magnetic, told with cinematic flair. Watch the trailer.

Nature’s Greatest Dancers (24 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

This captivating documentary series examines the mesmerising world of animal movement. From birds of paradise to courtship rituals under the sea, the show explores how dance and display shape survival in nature. Stunning cinematography and expert narration make it both educational and hypnotic viewing.

Charles III: The Coronation Year (26 November)

Charles III: The Coronation Year. Image: BritBox. Best new shows streaming November.

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

This one-off documentary charts the historic year of King Charles III’s coronation, offering behind-the-scenes insight into royal preparations and public celebrations. With exclusive interviews and unseen footage, it’s a rare glimpse into modern monarchy and how the new King is shaping his reign. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: streaming November 2025

The Unholy Trinity (1 November)

The Unholy Trinity. Image: Paramount+.

Genre: Western

Western Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Samuel L Jackson, David Arquette, Brandon Lessard, Gianni Capaldi

Pierce Brosnan, Samuel L Jackson, David Arquette, Brandon Lessard, Gianni Capaldi Format: Film

In a land ruled by outlaws, betrayal and blood debts, one man rides for justice, honour and revenge. Set against the rugged backdrop of 1870s Montana, The Unholy Trinity follows a young drifter who returns to his hometown to avenge the wrongful execution of his father and reclaim the fortune that was stolen from his family.

The Unholy Trinity promises an exciting blend of action, suspense and western grit with an all-star ensemble ready to captivate audiences. Written by Lee Zachariah (The Bazura Project) and directed by Richard Gray (Robert the Bruce), The Unholy Trinity is a sweeping tale of loyalty, blood and the ghosts we carry. Watch the trailer.

Ghosts Australia (2 November)

Ghosts Australia. Image: Paramount Australia/BBC Studios Productions Australia/Screenwest. Streaming on Paramount+.

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Mandy McElhinney, Brent Hill, Ines English, Michelle Brasier

Mandy McElhinney, Brent Hill, Ines English, Michelle Brasier Format: Series

Inheriting a crumbling historic mansion, Kate and Sean attempt to turn it into a boutique hotel – until a near-death experience leaves Kate able to see the ghosts who already live there. What follows is a clash of timelines, personalities and unresolved hauntings, where renovation meets reincarnation.

Based on a beloved British format and its hugely popular US remake, this Australian version promises to keep the heart, humour and ensemble chaos intact. Watch the trailer.

Crutch Season 1 (3 November)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul, Finn Maloney

Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul, Finn Maloney Format: Series

Set in the world of the The Neighborhood, Crutch centres on its titular character Francois ‘Frank’ Crutchfield, who goes by Crutch, a brash yet beloved Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his highbrow son and free-spirited daughter move back into the family home. Watch the trailer.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (3 November)

Kung Fu Panda 4. Image: Dreamworks/Paramount+.

Genre: Family

Family Cast: Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Awkwafina, Viola Davis

Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Awkwafina, Viola Davis Format: Film

After three epic adventures, Po the Dragon Warrior is called upon by destiny to take a break and become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. The only problem? Po knows nothing about spiritual leadership and must first find and train a new Dragon Warrior.

Meanwhile, a wicked sorceress named Chameleon, a shapeshifting lizard with her eyes on Po’s Staff of Wisdom, threatens to unleash his old foes. To stop her, Po teams up with Zhen, a crafty corsac fox and skilled thief who becomes an unlikely ally. Watch the trailer.

Italia Shore Season 1 (5 November)

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

The party lands in Italy as 12 young adults move into a breathtaking villa for the ultimate summer getaway. Between sun-soaked beaches, late-night parties and unexpected drama, this wild crew will work hard and play even harder to earn their spot at the hottest events of the season.

With friendships, flings and fiery clashes guaranteed, Italia Shore is an over-the-top, unforgettable ride through love, loyalty and legendary nights under the Mediterranean stars.

The Celebrity Traitors UK (7 November)

Celebrity Traitors UK. Image: Paramount+.

Genre: Game show

Game show Cast: Claudia Winkleman, Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson, Tom Daley

Claudia Winkleman, Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson, Tom Daley Format: Series

The fingerless gloves are on as Claudia Winkleman returns to The Traitors castle, this time with an all-star cast ready to play the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal. In this celebrity edition of the smash-hit reality phenomenon, famous faces must work together to complete challenges and build prize money, all while secretly hunting down the traitors hiding among them. Who will claim the glory and who will be

banished before the final roundtable?

Rubble & Crew Season 3 (8 November)

Genre: Family

Family Format: Series

Grab your hard hats, Rubble and his construction crew are back for more big builds and even bigger adventures in season three of Rubble & Crew. Set in the bustling town of Builder Cove, Rubble teams up with his family of construction pups to take on brand-new projects, solve tricky problems and lend a paw whenever there’s a job to be done. With teamwork, creativity and plenty of pup-powered fun, no build is too big and no pup is too small!

Abigail (10 November)

Abigail. Image: Universal Studios. Streaming on Paramount+.

Genre: Horror

Horror Format: Film

When a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old daughter of a powerful underworld figure, they think they’ve pulled off the perfect heist. Hidden away in an isolated mansion, they plan to hold her for ransom and wait for an easy payday. But as night falls, the kidnappers soon realise their innocent-

looking captive isn’t what she seems. Their hostage, Abigail, is in fact a bloodthirsty vampire with a taste for revenge and the hunters quickly become the hunted in this twisted, genre-bending horror thriller. Watch the trailer.

Super Duper Bunny League Season 2 (12 November)

Genre: Family

Family Format: Series

The world’s most heroic hares are back! In season two of Super Duper Bunny League, the team of superpowered bunnies face their wildest adventures yet, from battling spooky ghosts and a greedy villain known as The Gobbler, to taking on a mischievous pirate crew. Their latest mission sends them on a tropical getaway that quickly turns chaotic thanks to a fiery lava monster and a sneaky magician with a plan for the ultimate heist.

Landman Season 2 (16 November)

Genre: Western

Western Format: Series

Set in the boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern tale of fortune-seeking among roughnecks and wildcat billionaires, fuelling an oil boom so big it’s reshaping the climate, the economy and geopolitics.

In season two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and the breaking point for Tommy Norris may be closer than he realises. Facing mounting pressure, survival in West Texas isn’t noble, it’s brutal.

ARIA Awards (19 November)

Genre: Awards show

Awards show Format: Live

Get ready for Australian music’s biggest night. The ARIA Awards 2025 return to celebrate the artists, albums and anthems that shaped the year. The star-studded event will feature unforgettable live performances, surprise collaborations and appearances from Australia’s most celebrated musicians and global superstars.

Deer Squad Season 4 (19 November)

Genre: Family

Family Format: Series

In season four of Deer Squad, Kai, Lola, Rammy and Bobbi return with even more action, adventure and heart as they continue to protect Central Forest and Platinum City from new challenges and villains. Armed with their incredible powers of Earth, Water, Fire and Air, and their unbreakable friendship, the Deer Squad leap into exciting new missions that test their bravery, teamwork and quick thinking.

Novocaine No Pain (21 November)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder

Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder Format: Film

Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid) has lived a quiet life with a rare genetic disorder that makes him unable to feel any physical pain. When the girl of his dreams, Sherry (Amber Midthunder), is taken hostage in a daring bank heist, Nathan turns his lack of pain into his greatest weapon as he plunges into a dangerous rescue mission. Watch the trailer.

The Fall Guy (30 November)

The Fall Guy. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Genre: Adventure, Romantic comedy

Adventure, Romantic comedy Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt Format: Film

He’s a seasoned stunt performer, facing the adrenaline of explosive action, thrilling falls and daring crashes alongside his stunt community, all for our entertainment. Fresh from a near-career-ending incident, this working-class hero must embark on a mission to locate a vanished movie star, untangle a

web of conspiracy and reclaim lost love, all while juggling his day job. What could possibly go right? Watch the trailer.

Apple TV: streaming November 2025

Pluribus (7 November)

Pluribus. Image: Apple TV. Streaming November.

Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Cast: Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn Format: Series

In this genre-bending original, the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness. Hailing from Vince Gilligan, the writer and director of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Better Call Saul, Pluribus follows Carol Sturka, a best-selling historical romance author who calls her work ‘mindless crap’. But her world is upended when, in the middle of a promotional book tour, a mysterious virus spreads across New Mexico, transforming humanity into a mass of cheerful pawns. Watch the trailer.

Palm Royale Season 2 (12 November)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Cast: Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig Format: Series

This underdog story follows Maxine Dellacorte (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavours to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. She’ll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove once and for all that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town.

Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on: secrets, lies and the occasional felony. Watch the trailer.

Come See Me in the Good Light (14 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

This poignant and unexpectedly funny love story sees poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley facing an incurable cancer diagnosis with joy, wit and an unshakable partnership. Through laughter and unwavering love, they transform pain into purpose, and mortality into a moving celebration of resilience.

The Family Plan 2 (21 November)

The Family Plan 2. Image: Apple TV. Streaming November.

Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Kit Harington

Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Kit Harington Format: Film

Dan (Mark Wahlberg) plans the perfect vacation during the Holiday season for his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) and their kids to celebrate overseas – until a mysterious figure from his past (Kit Harington) shows up with unfinished business. An international game of cat-and-mouse ensues as Dan and his family battle, bicker and bond their way through a series of bank heists, holiday hijinks and car chases amid scenic European terrain. Watch the trailer.

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age (26 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Narrated by Golden Globe Award and Olivier Award winner Tom Hiddleston, this show uses the latest scientific research and cutting-edge visual effects to bring this frozen world to life like never before, unveiling the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind experience. From towering woolly mammoths to elusive snow sloths, terrifying sabre-toothed tigers to resilient dwarf elephants (only three feet tall), the series reveals the epic struggles and unexpected stories of animals that once ruled the Ice Age.

Wondla Season 3 (26 November)

Wondla. Image: Apple TV. Streaming November.

Genre: Animated

Animated Format: Series

The epic final season sees war erupt between humans and aliens. With Orbona’s fate hanging in the balance, Eva must embark on her most dangerous mission yet: recapturing the stolen Heart of the Forest. Along the way, she gathers old friends and unlikely allies for one last stand. But to save Orbona, Eva must do more than find the Heart; she must bridge two divided worlds and prove the ultimate truth: ‘There is no ‘them’, there is only ‘us’.

ABC iview: streaming November 2025

Last Night of the Proms (1 November)

Genre: Music

Music Format: Concert special

The biggest night in classical music is back. After eight weeks and over 80 concerts, the 2025 BBC Proms celebrates with a Last Night spectacular, packed with musical surprises and star turns, held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Watch a clip.

Spicks and Specks Season 12 (2 November)

Spicks and Specks. Image: ABC iview. Streaming November.

Genre: Quiz show

Quiz show Cast: Alan Brough, Myf Warhurst

Alan Brough, Myf Warhurst Format: Series

Hands on buzzers, it’s time to play Spicks and Specks with a new episode every Sunday, promising more music, more mayhem, more often.

Portrait Artist of the Year (2 November)

Portrait Artist of the Year. Image: ABC iview. Streaming November.

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

Hosted by award winning actor Miranda Tapsell and beloved comedian Luke McGregor, Portrait Artist of the Year is a captivating eight-part art competition series exploring one of the most accessible and provocative forms of art – the portrait. For the first time, a selection of Australian artists will be challenged to capture the likeness and spirit of some of the nation’s most recognisable personalities. Watch the trailer.

Play School: Make and Create (3 November)

Genre: Family

Family Format: Series

Join the Play School presenters and their creative friends in the Make & Create Studio as they explore magical ideas and marvellous materials from The Useful Box.

Crime Night! (5 November)

Crime Night! Image: ABC iview. Streaming November.

Genre: Panel show

Panel show Format: Series

Hosted by Julia Zemiro, Crime Night! is a brand-new panel show where an expert team of criminologists and comedians dive beneath the surface of crime to discover the science and psychology behind it all. Watch the trailer.

Maigret (7 November)

Genre: Crime

Crime Format: Series

In a new six-part series, Chief Inspector Maigret and his team of maverick but loyal detectives, Les Maigrets, solve a series of complex crimes in Paris. Maigret’s unconventional methods and unique sense of justice put him at odds with his superiors and the judicial system he is supposed to represent.

The Forsytes Season 1 (9 November)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

The Forsytes chronicles the lives, loves, trials and triumphs of a wealthy late Victorian stockbroking family, whose generations are torn between the tradition and self-sacrifice versus personal happiness and the pursuit of love. All must decide whether to be ruled by the head or the heart.

Knee High Spies (10 November)

Knee High Spies. Image: ABC iview. Streaming November.

Genre: Family

Family Format: Series

Join teddy bear Jeremy Buttons and his brave team of toy spies as they race the clock to save their beloved human family from mischievous pet guinea pig Silver Paw. Every mission is chock-full of epic action, exciting rescues and interactive puzzles to solve with the help of the audience. Let’s get cracking! Watch the trailer.

Annabel Crabb’s Civic Duty (10 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Join Annabel for the third part of her ABC trilogy on Australia’s parliamentary democracy, which began in 2017 with The House, and continued in 2021 with Ms Represented, looking at the experience of women in Australian parliaments. In Annabel Crabb’s Civic Duty, she visits historic turning points in the design of our democracy, examines its current function and asks important questions about its future. Watch the trailer.

Not Going Out Season 14 (11 November)

Genre: Sitcom

Sitcom Format: Series

In season 14, having moved house and packed their children off to University, Lee and Lucy find their lives as frenetic and complicated as ever.

Front Row with Megan Burslem Season 2 (15 November)

Genre: Music

Music Format: Series

Presented by ABC Classic’s Megan Burslem, Front Row brings world class performing arts concerts from around Australia to the ABC. Joyous and uplifting, powerful and exhilarating, this season features an exceptional lineup of four concerts. From the ACO’s Gershwin and Shostakovich to the MSO performing Handel’s Messiah, Front Row with Megan Burslem brings the best in performing arts to homes all over Australia.

Return to Paradise Season 2 (15 November)

Return to Paradise. Image: ABC iview. Streaming November.

Genre: Crime drama

Crime drama Format: Series

Logie Award-winning Return To Paradise is back, and Dolphin Cove’s favourite pariah, Detective Sergeant Mackenzie Clarke, is facing a whirlwind of impossible murder mysteries to solve, from trailblazing shark labs to aggro rock bands. But Mackenzie’s most challenging puzzle will be negotiating matters of the heart with her ex Glenn.

When the War is Over (18 November)

When the War is Over. Image: ABC iview. Streaming November.

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Acclaimed actor and art enthusiast Rachel Griffiths returns to the ABC in a powerful new series that explores how art and pop culture help us understand and heal from war. Griffiths explores the game-changing songs, iconic paintings, blockbuster films, best-selling books, jaw-dropping artworks and spine-tingling performances that have helped transform Australians’ understanding of our five major wars: World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Afghanistan and the Australian Wars.

SBS On Demand: streaming November 2025

The Sentinels (1 November)

The Sentinels. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming November.

Genre: Military, Sci-fi

Military, Sci-fi Cast: Louis Peres

Louis Peres Format: Series

At the outbreak of the first world war, a severely wounded soldier is selected for a top-secret research program headed by the French Army, which aims to create a whole new breed of combatant. After being injected with a mysterious serum, he is endowed with unprecedented abilities and joins an elite unit of augmented soldiers known as the Sentinels. But he is soon confronted with a terrifying reality that could change the course of the war. Watch the trailer.

Californication Season 1-7 (1 November)

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Cast: David Duchovny

David Duchovny Format: Series

When fast-living novelist Hank Moody left the literary haunts of New York for the pleasure-seeking splendours of LA, he thought he’d have fame, fortune and the love of a good woman. Now his personal life is in shambles, his career is on the brink of self-destruction and he can’t stop yielding to every temptation. Golden Globe winner David Duchovny stars in a series that takes viewers on a wild, witty and sexy ride.

Warren’s Vortex (3 November)

Warren’s Vortex. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming November.

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Maaka Pohatu, Louise Jiang

Maaka Pohatu, Louise Jiang Format: Series

From the makers of Wellington Paranormal comes Warren’s Vortex, a new comedy about time

travel and fatherhood. Warren is a normal Kiwi dad but there’s something very abnormal about his

garden shed. It contains an interdimensional time portal. When his daughter Lucy is pulled into the portal

on her 18th birthday, Warren has to jump in after her.

Starring Maaka Pohatu (who played the Sarge character on Wellington Paranormal) and rising star

Louise Jiang (Camp Be Better, Sweet Tooth), the show is a romp through alternate realities with a sweet

father/daughter relationship at its heart. Watch the trailer.

Cancer Killers (4 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

With almost one in two Australian adults set to be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85, two

Australian scientists make a groundbreaking discovery that could change the future of cancer treatment

forever. But bringing it to the world sends Dr Jennifer MacDiarmid and Dr Himanshu Brahmbhatt on a

decades-long rollercoaster of hope, heartbreak and resilience, as they battle against impossible odds

to see their vision realised.

Shot over ten years, The Cancer Killers offers a gripping behind-the-scenes look at the

relationship between science and business, and reveals how difficult it is to take a scientific discovery to

market, even when it has the potential to save millions of lives. Watch the trailer.

Malpractice Seasons 1 & 2 (6 November)

Malpractice. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming November.

Genre: Medical

Medical Cast: Niamh Algar, James Purefoy, Helen Behan, Jordan Kouamé, Lorne MacFadyen

Niamh Algar, James Purefoy, Helen Behan, Jordan Kouamé, Lorne MacFadyen Format: Series

Dr Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) is a smart, battle-hardened doctor, but we meet her on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose patient. Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris (James Purefoy), the patient’s grieving father demands an inquiry into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night. Leading the medical investigation are Dr Norma Callahan (Helen Behan) and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé).

As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, Lucinda’s relationship with husband Tom (Lorne MacFadyen) starts to fracture, and her confident professional exterior begins to crack. Is Lucinda hiding something? Through the cat-and-mouse thriller of the medical investigation, Malpractice tells the story of a damaged doctor caught up in a dangerous conspiracy. Watch the trailer.

American Prince JFK Junior (10 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

This three-part CNN series explores the life of John F Kennedy Jr, from his childhood and his father’s assassination, to his decision to found the political magazine George. The series also covers his relationship with Carolyn Bessette and includes archival footage and interviews with family and friends.

Reckless (12 November)

Reckless. Image: SBS On Demand/NITV. Streaming November.

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

This bold new First Nations drama follows feuding siblings June and Charlie. After they cover up a deadly hit and run in their hometown of Fremantle, their lives spiral wildly out of control. As the lies pile up, so do the consequences and soon, everyone in town has something to lose.

Written by Kodie Bedford (Mystery Road, Return to Paradise) and Stuart Page (Total Control, Cleverman), Reckless is a fast and fearless take on crime and chaos where small-town secrets, family feuds and guilt make for explosive TV. Watch the trailer.

Single Bells (13 November)

Genre: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Format: Film

When Mina gets dumped a week before Christmas, her warm-hearted but meddlesome family springs into action. Every day until Christmas Day, one of them will arrange a blind date for her. The goal? To find a man for Mina so that for the first time in years, she doesn’t have to sit at the festive table as the only single. Let the dating game begin!

What It Feels Like For A Girl (14 November)

What It Feels Like For A Girl. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand. Streaming November.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Ellis Howard

Ellis Howard Format: Series

It’s a new millennium – Madonna, Moloko and Basement Jaxx top the charts, and there’s a whole world

to explore. But teenager Byron (Ellis Howard) is stuck in a small working-class town that hasn’t been the

same since the coal mine shut in the 80s. Byron needs to get away and doesn’t care how. Watch the trailer.

Vigil Season 2 (20 November)

Genre: Crime

Crime Cast: Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Romola Garai, Dougray Scott

Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Romola Garai, Dougray Scott Format: Series

When a British Air Force weapons test goes disastrously wrong, DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) is called

in to investigate. With seven military personnel dead, two from Britain’s allies in the Middle East, Amy

finds herself caught in the crosshairs of a fraught international incident. The Air Force think they have the

guilty party in custody and push for Amy and DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) to close the case. But

Amy isn’t convinced.

Liaison (23 November)

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Cast: Vincent Cassel, Eva Green

Vincent Cassel, Eva Green Format: Series

Liaison is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of the past have the potential to destroy the future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.

The action hurtles from the Élysée Palace in Paris to the Home Office in London, and to Brussels’ European Quarter from the ravaged suburbs of Damascus to a refugee camp in Belgium, as one woman must uncover whether she can save her country from catastrophe without losing herself in the process.

Binge: streaming November 2025

Last Breath (2 November)

Last Breath. Image: Focus Features. Streaming on Binge. Streaming November.

Genre: Adventure

Adventure Cast: Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu

Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu Format: Film

The true story of seasoned deep-sea divers who battle the raging elements to rescue a crewmate who’s trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. This is a feature film remake of the 2019 documentary about the same harrowing incident. Watch the trailer.

Dog Man (2 November)

Dog Man. Image: DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge. Streaming November.

Genre: Family, Animation

Family, Animation Cast: Pete Davidson, Isla Fisher

Pete Davidson, Isla Fisher Format: Film

This animated film is based on the ever popular children’s graphic novel series, in which a police officer and his faithful police dog get injured in the line of duty and a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses them together – and Dog Man is born. As Dog Man learns to embrace his new identity, he must stop feline supervillain Petey the Cat from cloning himself and going on a crime spree. Watch the trailer.

Dance Moms: A New Era (6 November)

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

This new series of Dance Moms is for an audience who loves performance reality, momagers and drama. Focusing on Studio Bleu, a consistent rival of the Abby Lee Dance Company, the series follows Coach Gloria Hampton (previously Dance Mom season three) as she takes on the competition season with a new junior elite team, new moms and big expectations.

Celebrity Gogglebox UK (7 November)

Genre: Reality

Reality Cast: Denise van Outen, Rylan Clarke, Johnny Vaughan, Jordan Banjo, Perri Kiely, Vicky Pattison, Pete Wicks

Denise van Outen, Rylan Clarke, Johnny Vaughan, Jordan Banjo, Perri Kiely, Vicky Pattison, Pete Wicks Format: Series

Celebrity Gogglebox returns to the screens with some of Britain’s recognisable famous faces. These opinionated celebs share their sharp, insightful, funny and emotional views on everything from Saturday night entertainment juggernauts to the week’s biggest news stories.

All Her Fault (7 November)

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook Format: Series

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare brought chillingly to life. All Her Fault follows Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook), who arrives to pick up her son from a playdate only to find a stranger at the door – and her child missing. The drama unfolds in a seemingly safe suburban setting, where trust quickly erodes and secrets surface. Watch the trailer.

Drop (9 November)

Drop. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge. Streaming November.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy Format: Film

This suspenseful thriller directed by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) follows Violet, a widowed mother whose first date in years turns nightmarish when she receives anonymous threats during dinner. Watch the trailer.

Webber Women’s Big Bash League (9 November)

Genre: Sport

Sport Format: Live

The 11th edition of Weber Women’s Big Bash League blasts into action with a juicy triple header featuring a rematch of last year’s final between runners-up Brisbane Heat and champions Melbourne Renegades at Allan Border Field. The Queensland venue will then host Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes, before attention turns to the WACA in Western Australia for Perth Scorchers taking on Sydney Sixers.

DMV (11 November)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Harriet Dyer

Harriet Dyer Format: Series

This brand-new workplace comedy is set in America’s dreaded DMV. It stars Australia’s Harriet Dyer (star and co-creator of BINGE Original Colin From Accounts) as Colette, a driving examiner with a big heart, and follows a crew of quirky minimum-wage employees making the best of dealing with annoyed customers.

The Great British Bake Off Season 16 (18 November)

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

The Great British Bake Off is back, as the famous tent gets pitched in the grounds once again. Alison Hammond once again joins Noel Fielding to lead the latest batch of Baker’s through 30 brand new challenges set by Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Twelve bakers. Three challenges. Who will be the first Star Baker and who will be the first to leave the tent?

The Death of Bunny Munro (20 November)

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Matt Smith, Rafael Mathé

Matt Smith, Rafael Mathé Format: Series

Starring BAFTA-award winning actor Matt Smith and based on the novel by Australian musician and author Nick Cave, The Death of Bunny Munro follows door-to-door beauty product salesman and self-styled lothario Bunny who, following his wife’s untimely death, finds himself saddled with his young son.

Southern Charm Season 11 (20 November)

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

After a season that seemed to usher the group into a new grown-up era, many of the Charmers find themselves single or on the brink of breakup. Though businesses are thriving, life after love presents inevitable fractures in friendships and new romances.

AFLW Preliminary Finals (22 November)

Genre: Sport

Sport Format: Live

The 10th season of the NAB AFL Women’s competition is reaching its crescendo with the AFLW Preliminary Finals. The league’s milestone year has celebrated rivalries, history and expansion, with the preliminary finals set to continue building the momentum for fans across the country.

Sidelined 2: Intercepted (28 November)

Genre: YA Romance

YA Romance Format: Film

Sidelined 2: Intercepted is the follow up to TikTok favourite Sidelined: The QB & Me, which took out the number one spot for most viewed movie on Binge in 2025. It follows star quarterback Drayton and dancer Dallas as they face new challenges in their relationship after a setback for Drayton.

Prime Video: streaming November 2025

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (1 November)

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life. Image: Sony Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video. Streaming November.

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Format: Film

A desperately single bookseller, lost in a fantasy world, finds herself forced to fulfill her dreams of becoming a writer in order to stop messing up her love life. Watch the trailer.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final (2 November)

Genre: Sport

Sport Format: Live

After weeks of thrilling action, the world’s best will battle for glory. Time will tell if defending champions Australia make the final and get their shot at retaining the crown in what promises to be a historic showdown.

Karate Kid: Legends (3 November)

Karate Kid: Legends. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Streaming on Prime Video. Streaming November.

Genre: Action

Action Cast: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson

Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson Format: Film

After relocating to New York City, kung fu prodigy Li Fong attracts unwanted attention and embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr Han, and the legendary Daniel LaRusso, Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (5 November)

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Shannon Thornton, Brittany S Hall, Aaron O’Connell, Tosin Morohunfola

Shannon Thornton, Brittany S Hall, Aaron O’Connell, Tosin Morohunfola Format: Series

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy follows Joy, a New York fashion designer whose talents are overshadowed by her boss. Just like her career, Joy has been unlucky in love. Encouraged by her steadfast friends, Joy follows her crush to Colorado, hoping for holiday magic. Instead, a shocking revelation and a snowstorm leave her stranded. At her lowest, Joy meets Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola), a chance encounter that transforms her perspective on life and love.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2 (7 November)

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2. Image: Prime Video. Streaming November.

Series. Those who fly high can also fall low … After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James’ (Damian Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality.

Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James – and she has never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can’t forget James – especially since he’s doing everything he can to win her back.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2 stars Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo. Watch the trailer.

Materialists (10 November)

Materialists. Image: Sony Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video. Streaming November.

Film. Lucy (Dakota Johnson) is a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker who thinks she has love down to a formula. But when she meets a tall, dark, and handsome ‘unicorn’ (Pedro Pascal) on the same night as a chance encounter with a broke old boyfriend (Chris Evans), she’s suddenly torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

Materialists stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

BAT-FAM (10 November)

Series. BAT-FAM follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne – now having taken on the mantle of ‘Little Batman’ – as they welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor.

Joining the family dinner table is Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred’s free-spirited grandniece; Claire, a recently reformed Super-Villain; Ra’s al Ghul, Damian’s adoring ‘Pap Pap’ who also happens to be Batman’s longtime nemesis; and Man-Bat, who takes up residence in the Wayne Manor belfry. Oh! And let’s not forget Selina, the beloved family cat. This close-knit family of misfits navigate the fun and frustrations of ordinary life while protecting the streets of Gotham City.

BAT-FAM stars Luke Wilson, Yonas Kibreab, James Cromwell, Haley Tju, London Hughes, Michael Benyaer and Bobby Moynihan.

Playdate. Image: Prime Video. Streaming November.

Film. When recently unemployed accountant Brian (Kevin James) agrees to a playdate with charismatic stay-at-home dad Jeff (Alan Ritchson) and their sons, he expects an easy afternoon of small talk and football tossing. Instead, he’s thrust into a chaotic scramble to stay alive as they are pursued by a ruthless team of mercenaries. Brian stumbles through one ridiculous obstacle after another, his zero tactical skills a stark contrast to Jeff’s oddly prepared demeanor. Director Luke Greenfield (Let’s Be Cops, The Girl Next Door) hilariously collides suburban dad life with high-stakes thrills, transforming an ordinary afternoon into an absurd action-packed adventure where minivan mayhem meets professional hitmen.

Playdate stars Alan Ritchson, Kevin James, Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, Benjamin Pajak, Banks Pierce, Hiro Kanagawa with Stephen Root and Isla Fisher. Watch the trailer.

Belén (14 November)

Film. Belén is a movie based on the true story that sparked an international movement, chronicling the harrowing case of Julieta, a young woman falsely accused of infanticide, and Soledad Deza (Dolores Fonzi), the fearless lawyer who takes on the highly controversial, explosive case. Belén takes us to Tucumán, a conservative region of Argentina, where Julieta’s trial becomes a flashpoint for the ongoing fight for women’s reproductive rights. As Soledad faces off against a corrupt, classist, and patriarchal legal system, Julieta’s story ignites a groundswell of outrage and solidarity, galvanizing an unstoppable movement for justice and bodily autonomy.

Based from Ana Correa’s book Somos Belén, this film is equal parts gripping courtroom drama, searing critique of systemic injustice, and celebration of resilience and sisterhood.

Malice (14 November)

Malice. Image: Prime Video. Streaming November.

Series. Adam (Jack Whitehall) is a charismatic tutor who charms his way into the life of the wealthy Tanner family while they’re on holiday in Greece. When the family’s nanny falls dangerously ill, Adam orchestrates his way into their London home and his true vengeful nature begins to emerge.

Adam now starts to turn Jamie Tanner (David Duchovny) and Nat (Carice Van Houten) against each other and secretly plots to bring down the entire family. When Adam’s obsession with the family raises questions, and those who dig deeper into his past find themselves playing a dangerous game. With his world collapsing around him, Jamie starts to realise that Adam may be responsible for all their recent disasters – but is it too late to save his family?

In this revenge thriller that proves the past never stays buried, one question remains: how do you protect your family from the enemy within. Malice stars Jack Whitehall, David Duchovny, Carice van Houten, Christine Adams, Raza Jaffrey.

Hurry Up Tomorrow (15 November)

Film. A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.

Hurry Up Tomorrow stars Abel Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan and Riley Keough.

The Mighty Nein (19 November)

The Mighty Nein. Image: Prime Video. Streaming November.

Series. The Mighty Nein follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as ‘The Beacon’ falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling.

The Mighty Nein stars Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Matthew Mercer, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, Taliesin Jaffe and Ashley Johnson. Guest cast includes Anjelica Huston, Lucy Liu, Nathan Fillion and more. Watch the trailer.

Tinsel Town (28 November)

Film. A washed-up Hollywood action hero takes a role in a small English village’s quirky Christmas pantomime, where he finds unexpected inspiration through the show’s straight-talking dance instructor.

Tinsel Town stars Kiefer Sutherland, Rebel Wilson, Alice Eve, Katherine Ryan and Derek Jacobi.

The Skins Game (29 November)

Sports. The Skins Game, one of golf’s most celebrated made-for-television events, returns for the first time since 2008 and will be live on Prime Video from 1:00am AEDT.

2025 FedExCup Champion and seven-time DP World Tour champion Tommy Fleetwood, 16-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas, two-time major champion Xander Schauffele and eight-time PGA TOUR winner Keegan Bradley are slated to compete at Panther National in South Florida.

Netflix: streaming November 2025

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2 (4 November)

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

Series. In this reality competition show inspired by Squid Game, 456 players put their skills to the ultimate test for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Watch the trailer.

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (4 November)

Comedy Special. From sharing the key to a long marriage to trying CBD for the first and last time, Leanne Morgan is spilling all the sweet tea with her Southern charm.

Just Alice (5 November)

Series. Torn between two loves, Alicia secretly marries both a famous writer and a former priest. How long can she juggle love, lies and her double life?

Heweliusz (5 November)

Series. After a catastrophic ferry disaster, the off-duty captain seeks answers and justice for those who lost their lives – and those they left behind.

Death by Lightning (6 November)

Death by Lightning. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

Series. The story of James Garfield, who rose from obscurity to become America’s 20th President – and Charles Guiteau, the man who assassinated him. Starring Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Betty Gilpin, Nick Offerman, Bradley Whitford. Watch the trailer.

The Vince Staples Show: Season 2 (6 November)

Series. When his football-star uncle dies, Vince embarks on a bizarre, funny and occasionally sinister odyssey into his complicated life history.

Mango (7 November)

Film. An ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter take a trip to Málaga, where they find what they’ve been craving in a farmer’s idyllic mango orchard. Directed by Mehdi Avaz.

Frankenstein (7 November)

Frankenstein. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

Film. Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro reimagines Mary Shelley’s classic tale of a brilliant scientist and the creature his monstrous ambition brings to life. Watch the trailer.

Baramulla (7 November)

Film. A cop’s inquiry into child kidnappings unravels chilling secrets as supernatural events endanger his family and the peaceful town of Baramulla.

Groom & Two Brides (7 November)

Film. Adam is allergic to love, but somehow ends up engaged to both his boss’s daughter and his first love. Now he must try to keep his double life a secret.

As You Stood By (7 November)

Series. When two women plot to end an abusive marriage through murder, an unexpected visitor arrives – threatening to shatter everything they’ve carefully planned.

MARINES (10 November)

MARINES. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

Documentary. This captivating military documentary series follows the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit as they conduct high-stakes combat exercises in the Pacific. Watch the trailer.

Mrs Playmen (12 November)

Series. Betrayed by her husband, a woman must step up and run an erotic magazine that becomes a symbol of empowerment in ’70s Rome. Inspired by true events.

Being Eddie (12 November)

Documentary. From teen comedian to Hollywood legend, Eddie Murphy revisits his extraordinary showbiz ride with raw honesty and humor in this star-studded documentary.

Selling The OC: Season 4 (12 November)

Selling The OC Season 4. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

Series. Rivalries and rumors sizzle under the SoCal sun as three new players disrupt the agency’s vibe and put longtime friendships to the test.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas (12 November)

A Merry Little Ex-Mas. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

Film. All Kate and Everett want for Christmas is an amicable divorce and one last holiday as a family, but new flames and old feelings complicate their plans. Watch the trailer.

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (13 November)

Series. When a notorious serial killer gets interviewed by a young woman for a film, his past reveals a deep web of trauma and heartbreak tied to his first love.

Last Samurai Standing (13 November)

Series. One life, one point. Shujiro enters a deadly game where points are earned for each kill. Who will be the last samurai standing in this sinister scheme?

The Beast in Me (13 November)

The Beast in Me. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

Series. A famous author is pulled into a twisted mind game with her rich, powerful new neighbor – who might be a murderer. Watch the trailer.

Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad (13 November)

Film. In 1980s Bangkok, a wily thief stages a series of daring heists, baffling the authorities and the public – until one cop sets out to take him down.

Delhi Crime: Season 3 (13 November)

Series. The search for an injured baby’s missing mother leads to the unfurling of a widespread human trafficking investigation in India and becomes the biggest case of Madam Sir’s career as she’s pitted against a ruthless trafficker, Meena. Discover how women are trafficked from all corners of the country into the bride market of North India and into the sex trade. As the season heats up, the DC team – Vartika, Neeti, Bhupi and gang come together to piece together clues to discover a country-wide trafficking network whose threads connect beyond its borders

Dynamite Kiss (13 November)

Series. A story of a single woman who fakes being a mother to secure a job for survival, and the romance that blossoms with her team leader who falls in love with her. It is a warm romantic comedy about the protagonist learning the value of achievement and responsibility in the midst of her daily struggles, as lies and misunderstandings transform into truth and love.

Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius (14 November)

Film. A football prodigy rises to fame, battling prejudice and inner turmoil on his quest for greatness. Based on the life of Turkish legend, Lefter.

In Your Dreams (14 November)

In Your Dreams. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

Series. A sister and brother journey into the wildly absurd landscape of their own dreams to ask the wish-granting Sandman for the perfect family. Watch the trailer.

How to Win the Lottery (14 November)

Series. Frustrated by his average life and financial struggles, a man hatches a plan to steal the lottery live on TV with the help of an equally desperate team.

The Crystal Cuckoo (14 November)

Series. Hoping to learn more about her heart donor, a young doctor arrives in a mountain town where decades of mysterious tragedies plague the small community.

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That (18 November)

With dry wit, Canadian comic Gerry Dee explores his perilous years as a schoolteacher, the pitfalls of open marriages and the truth about Santa.

Envious: Season 3 (19 November)

Series. Vicky has it all: a hot boyfriend, a bright career and a growing family. But can she finally let go and enjoy it, or is she doomed to self-sabotage?

The Son of a Thousand Men (19 November)

Film. In a small village, a lonely fisherman yearning for a son is drawn to an ethereal light that links him to others and their long-buried secrets.

Champagne Problems (19 November)

Film. An ambitious American exec heads to Paris determined to acquire a champagne brand by Christmas – and accidentally falls for the heir to the bubbly empire.

The Follies (20 November)

Film. Six women are bonded by a shared ‘friend’ – madness. It visits them all, prompting them to distill reality, make bold decisions and transform their lives.

A Man on the Inside: Season 2 (20 November)

A Man on the Inside Season 2. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

Series. Charles goes undercover at a college campus, where the suspects are as unpredictable as the clues, and the hijinks get unexpectedly personal.

Train Dreams (21 November)

Train Dreams. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

Film. A logger leads a life of quiet grace as he experiences love and loss during an era of monumental change in early 20th-century America. Watch the trailer.

ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran (21 November)

Film. One singer. One city. One shot. Ed Sheeran rocks the streets of New York with his greatest hits in this groundbreaking, real-time music experience.

Fisk: Season 3 (24 November)

Fisk Season 3. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

With her name on the door and chaos at her desk, Helen begins her mission to improve Gruber & Fisk, while Roz dives into the world of mediation.

Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2 (25 November)

Series. From Christmas trees to Santas, all-star cake crafters whip up treats to trick the eye and tempt the taste buds for a chance to win frosty-cold cash.

Jingle Bell Heist (26 November)

Film. Two budding thieves team up to rob a London department store on Christmas Eve but get caught up in more than just the heist when feelings emerge.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 (27 November)

Stranger Things Season 5. Image: Netflix . Streaming November.

Series. The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming, and with it a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone – the full party standing together, one last time. Watch the trailer.

Left-Handed Girl (28 November)

Film. When a mother and her two daughters relocate to Taipei to open a night market stall, they encounter challenges and secrets that threaten family unity.

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo (28 November)

Documentary. What’s the origin of an iconic Vietnam War photo? This documentary investigates the authorship of an era-defining image.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: streaming November 2025

Soulmates (1 November) – AMC+

Soulmates. Image: AMC+. Streaming November.

Series. Soulmates is set fifteen years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. Each of the six episodes features a different cast and explore an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.

Starring Sarah Snook (Succession), David Costabile (Billions) Malin Akerman (The Hunting Wives), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), among others.

Braxton Family Values (3 November) – AMC+

Braxton Family Values. Image: AMC+. Streaming November.

This docu-series about singer/songwriter Toni Braxton and her four sisters – Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar – reveals that sisterly bonds are fierce.

The show captures the drama surrounding their conflicts, both personal and professional (especially for Tamar who is struggling to make a name for herself as a singer, apart from Toni’s success), combined with lots of family love and laughter. Their mother Evelyn – as well as various spouses and kids – round out the growing family based in Atlanta.

Abraham’s Boys: A Dracula Story (7 November) – Shudder

Series. Max and Rudy Van Helsing have spent their lives under the strict and overprotective rule of their father, Abraham. Unaware of his dark past, they struggle to understand his paranoia and increasingly erratic behavior. But when they begin to uncover the violent truths behind their father’s history with Dracula, their world unravels, forcing them to confront the terrifying legacy they were never meant to inherit.

The Creep Tapes Season 2 (14 November) – Shudder

The Creep Tapes. Image: AMC+. Streaming November.

Series. From writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes season two will continue to expose a collection of video tapes from the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer (Duplass). As the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

Guest stars this season include David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil, Dexter: Resurrection) Katie Aselton (The Morning Show, The League), and Robert Longstreet (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House).

Inside (17 November) – Acorn TV

Series. The new season of Welsh prison drama continues to explore the lives of those on both sides of the prison walls and how the new dynamics affect their relationships and survival. Inmate Barry is trying to maintain control as new staff and inmates disrupt his unit, while a new, dangerous inmate named Kit Brennan arrives and forms a tentative alliance with Barry.

The Ugly Stepsister (17 November) – Shudder

The Ugly Stepsister. Image: Shudder. AMC+. Streaming November.

Film. A sinister twist on the classic Cinderella story, The Ugly Stepsister follows Elvira as she prepares to earn the prince’s affection at any cost. In a kingdom where beauty is a brutal business, Elvira will compete with the beautiful and enchanting Agnes to become the belle of the ball.

A Remarkable Place to Die (17 November) – Acorn TV

A Remarkable Place to Die. Image: AMC+. Streaming November.

Serie. After losing his beloved wife Julia (Amalia Uys) to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field (Frank Rautenbach) leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again.

With Julia’s memory as his driving force, he pours his heart into setting up a conservation trust to protect the marine life along the False Bay coast. Will he find calm in these waters or does his past hide painful secrets beneath the surface?

Harry Wild (24 November) – Acorn TV

Series. After an apparent poisoning occurs at Vicky and Cormac’s wedding, Harry springs into action, alongside the FBI. But when the assassin’s target flees, Harry and Fergus find themselves in the crosshairs of their most dangerous adversary yet.

Hidive: new in November 2025

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! (5 November)

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! Image: Hidive. Available via AMC+. Streaming November.

Series. In this world a goddess bestows each person with a class and skills that will determine one’s life direction. Despite being born the son of a Sword Princess and an Archmage, Arel has not received a class or skills. So, Arel must rely on his own grit, determination and natural talents to pursue and achieve greatness, becoming a new kind of hero.

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! is directed by Kaoru Yabana along with writing by Chabo Higurashi and production by Studio A-Cat.

Bad Girl (5 November)

Series. Yu Yutani is a first-year high school student with sharp eyes, large piercings and flashy two-tone hair. She’s become notorious as a bad girl, but she’s really not. At heart, Yu is an incredibly good girl, but her mind is always full of thoughts of the beautiful and popular Atori Mizutori, the school’s Madonna and head of the student disciplinary committee.

Bad Girl is directed by Jōji Furuta together with writing by Shōji Yonemura and production by Bridge.

My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I’m Out for Revenge! (19 November)

Series. An exciting mix of fantasy, action, adventure, drama, revenge and magic. God created nine races in the ancient times. Humans were the weakest and most ridiculed among them. Light, a human boy, was fortunate enough to be invited to join a party of all nine races called the ‘Assembly of the Races.’ After surviving by himself at the bottom of Abyss, Light learns the true meaning of his gift ‘Unlimited Gacha.’ Light will rise from the worst despair to build his own empire of the strongest players.

