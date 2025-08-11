Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new this week

The Rainmaker (16 August)

Series. Rudy Baylor, who is fresh out of law school, goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah. Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser, and her disheveled paralegal, Deck, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son. Watch the trailer.

Starring Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, and Lana Parrilla.

Serial Killer Wives (17 August)

Documentary Series. Meet the partners of some of the world’s most sadistic murderers, with extraordinary first-hand testimony from those that loved these vicious monsters, providing a unique and fascinating insight into the twisted minds of these terrifying criminals.

Stan: recent highlights

Outlander: Blood of My Blood (9 August)

Series. The highly anticipated prequel to the global phenomenon, Outlander, Outlander: Blood of my Blood is a romantic tale that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, unfolding in surprising and unforeseen ways. Watch the trailer.

Starring Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater, and Jamie Roy.

Twisted Metal Season 2 (7 August)

Twisted Metal. Image: Peacock. Streaming on Stan.

Series. Based on the classic 90’s PlayStation game, Twisted Metal follows a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Building Bad (3 August)

Building Bad. Image: Stan. Streaming on Stan.

Documentary. Produced and directed by Amelia Ballinger, the film follows acclaimed reporters Nick McKenzie, David Marin-Guzman, and Ben Schneiders as they uncover the crime, corruption, and sinister elements at the heart of Australia’s largest construction union, the CFMEU. Over several years, their tenacious investigations exposed for the first time how bikies, underworld figures, and organised crime syndicates infiltrated the building industry – revelations that sent shockwaves through the sector.

From the ScreenHub review: ‘One of the things the Australian media isn’t always good at is getting their audience caught up. Old news is old news, and if you stumble onto a story half way through, it’s up to you to fill in the gaps.’

‘The latest documentary in Stan’s Revealed series, Building Bad, is a handy counter to that trend. Part recap, part expose on the expose, it’s a look at the ongoing story about corruption in the powerful building union, the CMFEU. Even if you’ve been keeping up with the news over the last few years, you’ll find a few new titbits in this overview.’

Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner (3 August)

Documentary Series. From Glacier Point to El Capitan, Yosemite Falls, to spectacular visuals of iconic geology, flora, & fauna of present-day Yosemite, come along with Kevin Costner for the ride. This series will explore the region’s rich Indigenous American legacy, the serendipitous arrival of outsiders in 1850, and how John Muir evolved from a Scottish immigrant to a crusader for our wildest places.

The Accidental President (27 July)

Documentary. From the team behind Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? and Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer, this feature-length documentary follows the story of a woman who, unbowed by deadly threats from her powerful political rival, became a beacon of hope for change in her country. The Accidental President is a film about Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her remarkable journey from primary school teacher to de facto head of state. Watch the trailer on Stan.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Stan streaming guides on ScreenHub.