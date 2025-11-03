Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Robin Hood (2 November)

Series. Starring Australian actor Jack Patten in the titular role and featuring BAFTA Award-winning actor Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, the series brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian.

Power Book IV: Force (7 November)

Series. Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is back with an ever-growing list of enemies. With the Feds on his tail and street gangs trying to take him down, Tommy must be strategic in his quest to take over Chicago’s drug game, while also protecting those he loves the most.

In the final season, Tommy must poach customers from rival factions to have a chance at becoming kingpin, all while battling Miguel’s growing power and navigating an increasingly complex minefield of threats in the streets. With a deepening divide within his coalition and his personal life under threat, Tommy must balance offence and defence to survive and protect everything he’s worked for.

Talamasca: The Secret Order (27 October)

Series. Starring Australian actor Nicholas Denton alongside William Fichtner, Elizabeth McGovern and Jason Schwartzman, Talamasca: The Secret Order is created by John Lee Hancock and based on The Vampire Chronicles by Anne Rice. ​ Set in the Immortal Universe, the series follows a secretive society which tracks supernatural beings like witches, vampires and werewolves. Watch the trailer.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (29 October)

Film. When the owner and operator of a luxurious island invites a collection of guests to live out their most elaborate fantasies in relative seclusion, chaos quickly descends.

500 Days Of Summer (30 October)

Film. After being dumped by the girl he believes to be his soulmate, hopeless romantic Tom Hansen reflects on their relationship to try and figure out where things went wrong and how he can win her back.

Starring Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Midnight Oil: 1984 (31 October)

Documentary. Midnight Oil: 1984 is the untold story of a year that would ultimately make – but nearly break – Australia’s most important rock and roll band.

