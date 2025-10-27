Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Talamasca: The Secret Order (27 October)

Series. Starring Australian actor Nicholas Denton alongside William Fichtner, Elizabeth McGovern and Jason Schwartzman, Talamasca: The Secret Order is created by John Lee Hancock and based on The Vampire Chronicles by Anne Rice. ​ Set in the Immortal Universe, the series follows a secretive society which tracks supernatural beings like witches, vampires and werewolves. Watch the trailer.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (29 October)

Film. When the owner and operator of a luxurious island invites a collection of guests to live out their most elaborate fantasies in relative seclusion, chaos quickly descends.

500 Days Of Summer (30 October)

Film. After being dumped by the girl he believes to be his soulmate, hopeless romantic Tom Hansen reflects on their relationship to try and figure out where things went wrong and how he can win her back.

Starring Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Midnight Oil: 1984 (31 October)

Documentary. Midnight Oil: 1984 is the untold story of a year that would ultimately make – but nearly break – Australia’s most important rock and roll band.

Stan: recently added

Aniara (20 October)

Film. A spaceship carrying settlers to Mars is knocked off course, causing the consumption-obsessed passengers to consider their place in the universe.

The Grand Seduction (20 October)

Film. To survive, a dying Newfoundland fishing village must convince a young doctor to take up residence by any means necessary.

Starring Taylor Kitsch and Brendan Gleeson.

Speak No Evil (21 October)

Film. A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on a holiday. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness.

Grime Kids Season 1 (22 October)

Series. Bow, London. 2001. Five young boys are dreaming of a summer of music and starting their own Grime crew being able to make their voice heard through music.

Men (23 October)

Film. A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband.

Starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (25 October)

Film. Two potheads wake up after a night of partying and cannot remember where they parked their car.

Starring Ashton Kutcher, Sean William Scott, and Jennifer Garner.

