Stan: best new shows & films streaming November 2025

Robin Hood (2 November)

Robin Hood. Image: Stan.

Series. Starring Australian actor Jack Patten in the titular role and featuring BAFTA Award-winning actor Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, the series brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian.

Watch the trailer.

Power Book IV: Force (7 November)

Series. Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is back with an ever-growing list of enemies. With the Feds on his tail and street gangs trying to take him down, Tommy must be strategic in his quest to take over Chicago’s drug game, while also protecting those he loves the most.

In the final season, Tommy must poach customers from rival factions to have a chance at becoming kingpin, all while battling Miguel’s growing power and navigating an increasingly complex minefield of threats in the streets. With a deepening divide within his coalition and his personal life under threat, Tommy must balance offence and defence to survive and protect everything he’s worked for.

The Iris Affair (13 November)

The Iris Affair. Image: Stan.

Series. From the creator of Luther and starring Niamh Algar (Mary & George, The Virtues) and Tom Hollander (The White Lotus, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), The Iris Affair is a british thriller that tells the story of enigmatic genius Iris Nixon (Algar), who cracks a string of complex online puzzles.

Iris is led to a piazza in Florence, where she meets charismatic entrepreneur Cameron Beck (Hollander), who invites her to work with him to unlock a powerful and top-secret piece of technology. Her curiosity piqued, she accepts. But when Iris discovers its dangerous potential, she steals the journal containing the device’s activation sequence and vanishes.

Watch the trailer.

Blackshore (18 November)

Series. Directed by Dathaí Keane, starring Lisa Dwan and Rory Keenan, Blackshore follows a police detective who returns to her home town and becomes involved in a missing person case, which is linked to her traumatic past and the town’s dark history.

He Had It Coming (20 November)

He Had It Coming. Image: Stan.

Series. A feisty feminist comedy-drama series following mismatched friends who get caught up in on-campus gender politics and murder, He Had it Coming is a comedic whodunnit as two women accidentally entangle themselves in a murder mystery when their spontaneous feminist art activism is co-opted by a killer.

Watch the trailer.

CMA Awards (20 November)

Nine-time CMA Award winner Lainey Wilson will return as host for The 59th Annual CMA Awards for a second consecutive year. Wilson, tied for the most nominations at this year’s awards including a prestigious nod for Entertainer of the Year, will lead the star-studded evening as the CMA Awards shine a spotlight on the industry’s most outstanding talent and unforgettable moments.

Canada’s Drag Race (21 November)

Drag queens showcase their Canadian charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to become Canada’s Drag Superstar and to win the $100,000 grand prize.

Bel Air: Final Season (25 November)

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a dramatic take on 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

In season 4, Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment.

2025 TikTok Awards (26 November)

2025 TikTok Awards. Image: Stan.

For the first time, the Awards will stream live and on demand on Stan, Australia’s home of premium entertainment, with TikTok LIVE and 9Go! replays ensuring fans everywhere can join the celebration.

Australian entertainment royalty Sophie Monk will take the hosting reins for a night of performances, special guests, and TikTok trends that defined culture in 2025.

The Castaways (27 November)

Series. On the holiday of a lifetime in Fiji, Lori (Sheridan Smith) and Erin (Celine Buckens) have a huge fight, and Erin never boards their final flight, which never arrives at its destination. Months later, no wreckage has been found, no survivors discovered. Until now.

Based on the bestselling book by Lucy Clarke.

Bump: A Christmas Film (30 November)

Bump: A Christmas Film. Image: Stan.

Film. Set between episodes 9 and 10 of the final series, the film finds the family taking their festive spirit far from home and onto a South American cruise. Their goal? A warm, cultural Christmas reunion showcasing the beauty and heart of Colombian traditions. Their reality? The family’s best-laid plans quickly unravel in a series of chaotic events. With Angie (Claudia Karvan) alive and well, and Oly and Santi’s second baby, Angelo, just eight-weeks-old, get ready for a wild ride that proves there’s no place like a dysfunctional family for the holidays.

