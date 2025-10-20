SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Oasis: Knebworth 1996 (20 October)

Documentary. Relive Oasis’ monumental 1996 Knebworth Park concerts that drew 250,000 fans. The landmark concerts sold out in under a day with over 2% of the UK population attempting to buy tickets. This was a time when the UK was slowly recovering from a decade of recession; a surging confidence in arts and culture ushered in Cool Britannia and Oasis meteoric rise and reflected the country’s new-found conviction and swagger.

Hoff Roading (21 October)

Hoff Roading. Image: Perpetual Entertainment. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Travel Series. Comedian Rhys Darby and internationally renowned superstar David Hasselhoff take a break from Hollywood to tour Rhys’ homeland of New Zealand. They’re on a mission to discover the best that this picturesque country has to offer. And in the process, find out more about each other… and more surprisingly – about themselves. Watch the trailer.

The Last Leg With Adam Hills Season 33 (22 October)

Comedy Series. Join comedy’s sharpest satirical trio, Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker, as they unpack the week’s news with a side of satire and a lot of laughs. Expect biting wit, side-splitting sketches and broken taboos as Adam, Josh and Alex invite special guests from the stages of entertainment and politics.

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain (23 October)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain. Image: CNN. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. In this new eight-part travel series, Eva Longoria returns to the home of her ancestors to explore her Spanish heritage and how the breathtaking land and vibrant culture have shaped one of the world’s greatest cuisines. Breaking all the old rules of haute cuisine, Spain has risen from humble beginnings to dominate the world’s top dining tables and create its own unique food culture. Watch the trailer.

Gremlins (24 October)

Film. Hilarious mayhem and destruction in a town straight out of Norman Rockwell. So, when your washing machine blows up or your TV goes on the fritz, before you call the repair man, turn on all the lights and look under all the beds. ‘Cause you never can tell, there just might be a gremlin in your house.

Rose Ayling Ellis: Old Hands, New Tricks (25 October)

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Old Hands, New Tricks. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. This heartwarming and thought-provoking series follows Rose Ayling-Ellis as she

embarks on an incredible experiment teaching a group of retirees British Sign Language. But with

students aged from 65 to 95, will she be able to teach these old hands some new tricks? With an

estimated 75% of older people experiencing some form of hearing loss, a number expected to rise to

80% by 2032, Rose thinks that BSL can transform their lives. Watch the trailer.

The Fifth Element (25 October)

Film. Set in the 23rd century, Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element takes us to a world vastly different from that which we know today. For ex-Marine Korben Dallas, life has become tediously repetitive: he drives a flying cab for a living, and eats take away from the same Chinese restaurant, which delivers directly to his window, every day. But little does Korben know, a great extra-terrestrial Evil has teamed up with Zorg, and threatens to destroy the Earth, an event which can only be prevented by combining the four Earthly elements with an alien ‘Fifth’ element.

Starring Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, and Milla Jovovich.

The Change Season 2 (26 October)

The Change. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. The series began with Linda, a working-class married mother of two turning 50 and becoming convinced she had early onset dementia until her GP told her it was the menopause. Linda decided to claw back some of the time she’s spent doing ‘invisible work’ over the years and do something for herself for a change. Dusting off her old Triumph motorbike, she headed to the Forest of Dean and moved into a caravan owned by the Eel Sisters, Carmel and Agnes. At the start of the new season, faced with the repercussions of the lies she’s told, Linda has some explaining to do.

Starring Bridget Christie, Monica Dolan, and Susan Lynch.

SBS On Demand subscribers can also expect new episodes of the following series this week: Tell Me What You Really Think, The Idea of Australia, Secrets of the Curry Kitchen, Donal’s Family Food in Minutes, Adam Richman Eats Football, Beyond Bali with Lara Lee, Home, Land & Sea, and more.

SBS On Demand: recent highlights

The Outlaw Doctor (16 October)

Series. Vietnamese doctor Fan Wen-ning comes to Taiwan for illegal work to pay for the hospital care of his severely injured mother. While working as a janitor in the hospital morgue, he first encounters neurosurgeon Zheng Wan-ping, intertwining their fates. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lien Binh Phat and Ning Chang.

The Idea of Australia (15 October)

The Idea of Australia. Image: SBS. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Australia’s identity is shaped by lore – the ‘fair go,’ a multicultural haven, a sporting nation, and the values of mateship, sacrifice, and the larrikin spirit. But how much of this is reality, and how much is a story we’ve told ourselves? Presented by Academy Award nominee Rachel Griffiths, the landmark documentary event The Idea of Australia isn’t a retelling of history; it’s a reimagining of the future. What does it really mean to be Australian, and where do we go from here?

Big Fat Quiz: Best Bits (13 October)

Comedy Series. The biggest laughs, with the dreamiest teams from 20 years of Big Fat Quizzing.

