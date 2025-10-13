SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Major League Soccer 2025 (13 October)

Live Sports. Matchday 27. Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and Los Angeles FC, from Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Airs from 9:00 am AEDT.

Big Fat Quiz: Best Bits (13 October)

Comedy Series. The biggest laughs, with the dreamiest teams from 20 years of Big Fat Quizzing.

Maneet’s Eats (13 October)

Food Series. Chef Maneet Chauhan breaks down how to make all the most crave-able Indian dishes, from the market to the dinner table. In the first episode, Chef Maneet Chauhan is cooking up her signature shortcut recipe for a classic Chicken Tikka Masala, which packs in all the flavour in half the time.

Secrets of the Curry Kitchen (13 October)

Food Series. In this new ten-part series globally acclaimed chef Asma Khan shares the secrets behind her restaurant kitchen’s most mouth-watering dishes. In a first, Asma will reveal the secrets behind the Indian food we love, along with magical dishes new to us. Each episode focuses on one of these dishes, giving us a behind the scenes look into one of London’s most unique kitchens. Delicious food that is passed down from mother to daughters reveals the secrets behind this magnificent, layered cuisine.

Donal’s Family Food in Minutes (13 October)

Food Series. Taking inspiration from his own busy household from family favourites around the world, Donal Skehan is back with a new TV series, Donal’s Family Food in Minutes. Garnering inspiration from his own childhood, cooking for friends and family, Sofie’s favourites and what his own kids love to eat now, Donal has packed the series full of recipes to refresh your repertoire.

Tell Me What You Really Think (14 October)

Reality Series. Tell Me What You Really Think is a provocative new SBS series in which Marc Fennell invites Australians to have the real conversations we’re often too afraid, or too polite, to start. In each episode Marc invites five diverse Australians to a dinner party to dismantle assumptions and debunk myths about some of the most debated health issues of our time and nothing is off limits. He is asking them to say what they really think.

The Idea of Australia (15 October)

Documentary Series. Australia’s identity is shaped by lore – the ‘fair go,’ a multicultural haven, a sporting nation, and the values of mateship, sacrifice, and the larrikin spirit. But how much of this is reality, and how much is a story we’ve told ourselves? Presented by Academy Award nominee Rachel Griffiths, the landmark documentary event The Idea of Australia isn’t a retelling of history; it’s a reimagining of the future. What does it really mean to be Australian, and where do we go from here?

The Outlaw Doctor (16 October)

Series. Vietnamese doctor Fan Wen-ning comes to Taiwan for illegal work to pay for the hospital care of his severely injured mother. While working as a janitor in the hospital morgue, he first encounters neurosurgeon Zheng Wan-ping, intertwining their fates. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lien Binh Phat and Ning Chang.

Mars Attacks! (17 October)

Film. When the Martians decide to invade Earth, anything can and does happen when director Tim Burton plunges the planet into complete pandemonium in this all-star sci-fi spoof.

Starring Jack Nicholson.

Queen Victoria: Secret Marriage, Secret Child? (18 October)

Documentary. Queen Victoria: Secret Marriage, Secret Child? examines one of the great speculations of British royal history: how intimate was Queen Victoria’s relationship with her Highland servant John Brown? Criminal barrister and TV Personality Rob Rinder and British Historian Dr Fern Riddell go on a journey across the country to uncover the truth behind the rumour of a romance between the widowed monarch and Scottish commoner.

Blade Runner (18 October)

Film. In the near future the police department forces former blade runner Rick Deckard out of retirement to hunt four genetically engineered humans who have escaped the space colonies and returned to Earth.

6 Festivals (19 October)

Film. Maxie, Summer and James share a deep bond and love for music. James is the entrepreneur of the trio, his sights set on a career as a promoter. Summer has an incredible singing voice. Maxie is the maestro of mischief. When James receives a devastating diagnosis, the friends – each with burdens to bear – throw themselves into a whirlwind of festivals in an attempt to escape reality.

SBS On Demand subscribers can also expect new episodes of the following series this week: Silvia’s Italian Masterclass, Beyond Bali with Lara Lee, Home, Land & Sea, Reservation Dogs, King & Conqueror, Suranne Jones: Investigating Witch Trials, Uncanny, and more.

SBS On Demand: recent highlights

King & Conqueror (12 October)

Series. A thousand years ago, a new King of England is crowned, triggering a series of events that will change the course of English and European history forever. Two men, Harold of Wessex & Duke William of Normandy, find themselves locked in a fight for that same crown, which they never wanted nor expected. They start as allies but end as foes at the Battle of Hastings, where one of them must die. Watch the trailer.

Blue Lights Season 3 (9 October)

Series. A year on from series two, our recruits are coming to the end of their probation period. Each is questioning their role in the police. The growing criminal conspiracy impacts frontline policing. The team must confront the world of drug dealing and child abuse, as well as the hidden white-collar crime which facilitates it. Against this larger and more complex world, they find that moral lines everywhere are being blurred. Watch the trailer.

Late Bloomer Season 1 (6 October)

Series. Late Bloomer is a comedy series that follows the everyday life of Jasmeet Singh, your average turban wearing ‘live at home’ millennial. Jasmeet, like many others his age, continuously feels like he’s behind in life as he witnesses his peers with seemingly thriving careers and picture-perfect marriages. The added pressure as an eldest son within an immigrant household is, of course, not really helping either. Watch the trailer.

