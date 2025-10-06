SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Karla Grant Presents: Finding Family (6 October)

Documentary. We all love storytellers. Honouring and listening to First Nations people from this land is a shared experience that we value … The producer knew and sought interested film creatives who were equally interested to hear the heart of people, and waited for the ‘storyteller’ to emerge. The crew did not know Keith Truscott’s full story until the interview was filmed. It allowed Keith to express feelings and emotions in an honest and open way.

Late Bloomer Season 1 (6 October)

Late Bloomer. Image: Crave. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Late Bloomer is a comedy series that follows the everyday life of Jasmeet Singh, your average turban wearing ‘live at home’ millennial. Jasmeet, like many others his age, continuously feels like he’s behind in life as he witnesses his peers with seemingly thriving careers and picture-perfect marriages. The added pressure as an eldest son within an immigrant household is, of course, not really helping either. Watch the trailer.

Railway Revolution: How Trains Shaped Our World (6 October)

Documentary Series. Trains revolutionised transportation and democratised travel, yet their history is not without shadows. A history of the railway from the very beginning to the present day. In 1830, the first regular railroad line was inaugurated in England. From here, its unique triumphal march begins, changing societies, landscapes, and cities from the ground up. The railroad became a catalyst for industrialisation and played a role in the spread of capitalism. At the same time, it democratised travel.

Silvia’s Italian Masterclass Season 2 (7 October)

Food Series. In this new series of Silvia’s Italian Masterclass, we are offered an intimate insight into Silvia Colloca’s kitchen. Silvia loves nothing more than to share what she has learnt along the way, so that you too can master the beauty of simple, Italian home cooking.

Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate (7 October)

Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate. Image: Discovery / Rachel Khoo. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Food Series. Rachel Khoo delves into the rich, delicious and indulgent world of the world’s favourite ingredient: chocolate. Seeking inspiration by meeting some of the best chocolatiers in Europe, Rachel returns to her home kitchen to create stylish, mouth-watering recipes, both sweet and even savoury.

Great British Train Journeys From Above (8 October)

Documentary Series. All aboard, this is your ticket to ride the most spectacular train journeys in Britain. To mark 200 years of British train travel in 2025, this series uses cutting-edge drones to showcase the most iconic steam train journeys in Britain, from above.

Blue Lights Season 3 (9 October)

Series. A year on from series two, our recruits are coming to the end of their probation period. Each is questioning their role in the police. The growing criminal conspiracy impacts frontline policing. The team must confront the world of drug dealing and child abuse, as well as the hidden white-collar crime which facilitates it. Against this larger and more complex world, they find that moral lines everywhere are being blurred. Watch the trailer.

Scandinavia With Simon Reeve (9 October)

Scandinavia With Simon Reeve. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Simon Reeve journeys across a land of arctic tundra, vast forests and stunning fjords, investigating the surprising secrets of some of the happiest and most equal societies on earth.

Australian Championship 2025 (10 October)

Live Sports. The Australian Championship is the national second tier of men’s football in Australia, featuring 16 teams that will compete in an exciting ‘Champions League’ format. Round one features South Melbourne FC v Sydney Olympic FC.

Tenacious D In: The Pick of Destiny (10 October)

Film. Tenacious D In: The Pick Of Destiny follows rockers KG and JB on the road to superstardom as they become the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band on earth.

Starring Jack Black and Kyle Gass.

Event Horizon (11 October)

Film. Its name: Event Horizon. The high-tech, pioneering research spacecraft mysteriously vanished, without a trace, on its maiden voyage seven years earlier. But a weak, persistent signal form the long-missing craft prompts a rescue team, headed by the intrepid Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne) to wing its way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission.

King & Conqueror (12 October)

King & Conqueror. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. A thousand years ago, a new King of England is crowned, triggering a series of events that will change the course of English and European history forever. Two men, Harold of Wessex & Duke William of Normandy, find themselves locked in a fight for that same crown, which they never wanted nor expected. They start as allies but end as foes at the Battle of Hastings, where one of them must die. Watch the trailer.

Seven Wonders Of The Ancient World (12 October)

Documentary Series. Based on her latest international bestseller, Seven Wonders of the Ancient World follows historian and adventurer Bettany Hughes on an exhilarating journey across three continents to investigate the world’s first travel bucket list. Written over 2,000 years ago, this list celebrated the boldest engineering marvels of the ancient world.

Suranne Jones: Investigating Witch Trials (12 October)

Documentary Series. In this fascinating documentary, BAFTA-winning actor Suranne Jones goes on an epic, international journey to discover the real story behind the most infamous witch trials in history. Why did women become the scapegoats for all the world’s problems and how do these witchcraft accusations still resonate today?

Paris-Tours 2025 (12 October)

Live Sports. All the action from the 2025 edition of the Paris-Tours road cycling race, starting in Chartres and finishing in Tours.

SBS On Demand subscribers can also expect new episodes of the following series this week: The People vs Robodebt (finale), Uncanny, Mysteries From Above, Eva Pau’s Asian Kitchen, Beyond Bali with Lara Lee, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Home, Land & Sea, Reservation Dogs, Dreaming Big,

Koori Knockout 2025 also continues on 6 October, with men’s, women’s and junior’s finals airing live from Tamworth Riverside Sporting Complex.

SBS On Demand: recent highlights

Davos 1917 (2 October)

Davos 1917. Image: ARD Degeto Film / Amalia Film / Contrast Film. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. 1917 – the First World War is ravaging Europe. By contrast, Switzerland seems like an oasis of peace. But behind the scenes of neutral Switzerland, the secret agents of the world powers are lurking in Davos. Here, a young woman searches for self-determination and does everything she can to win back her daughter, who was taken away from her at birth.

Alien: Terror In Space (4 October)

Documentary. In 1979, for the first time on screen, a mainstream feature film mixed two distinct worlds of genre cinema: science fiction and horror. The director, Ridley Scott, forever shakes up the cinematic landscape by plunging the audience into anguish with his oppressive universe and his iconic monster. This documentary looks back at the lasting impact of this masterpiece, exploring Scott’s audacity and the genesis of his unique aesthetic.

