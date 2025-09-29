SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Lidia’s Kitchen Season 10 (29 September)

Food Series. Join Lidia Bastianich as she cooks in her garden and iconic kitchen in Season 10 of Lidia’s Kitchen, sharing stories and recipes woven with encouragement. Many of the recipes are from her latest cookbook, Lidia’s a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl: Simple Recipes for Perfect Meals, and require fewer steps, fewer ingredients, and less clean-up, without sacrificing flavour.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (1 October)

Time Burton’s Corpse Bride. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Film. Returning to the painstaking stop-motion animation he employed with amazing success in The Nightmare Before Christmas, Tim Burton presents a hair-raising legend based on a 19th-century Russian folktale, in which a young man mistakenly weds a corpse while on a two-day trek to the village of his real bride-to-be.

Starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

Heston Blumenthal: Life With Bipolar (2 October)

Documentary. Heston Blumenthal is one the world’s greatest chefs, with six Michelin stars to his name. Yet in 2023, Heston started experiencing hallucinations and suicidal thoughts, his behaviour so extreme, wife Melanie decided to have him sectioned. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Heston started taking medication that would sap his energy, extinguish his creativity, but, crucially, keep him alive. This film follows Heston as he rebuilds his life and tries to understand the role bipolar played in his success and the impact it had on the people he loves.

Davos 1917 (2 October)

Davos 1917. Image: ARD Degeto Film / Amalia Film / Contrast Film. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. 1917 – the First World War is ravaging Europe. By contrast, Switzerland seems like an oasis of peace. But behind the scenes of neutral Switzerland, the secret agents of the world powers are lurking in Davos. Here, a young woman searches for self-determination and does everything she can to win back her daughter, who was taken away from her at birth.

Fatal Flight: Shoreham (4 October)

Documentary. When a fighter jet crashed into a busy main road during The Shoreham Air Show in Britain, killing 11 people, and injuring many more, it stunned a nation and changed the lives of those involved forever. But the crash was just the start of the story. Miraculously, the pilot survived, but soon, questions were being asked about whether his flying was to blame for the crash. Using shocking footage captured by spectators and from the crash scene, this is the definitive story of the disaster, its aftermath, and the victims’ families’ fight for justice and the truth.

Alien: Terror In Space (4 October)

Documentary. In 1979, for the first time on screen, a mainstream feature film mixed two distinct worlds of genre cinema: science fiction and horror. The director, Ridley Scott, forever shakes up the cinematic landscape by plunging the audience into anguish with his oppressive universe and his iconic monster. This documentary looks back at the lasting impact of this masterpiece, exploring Scott’s audacity and the genesis of his unique aesthetic.

Koori Knockout 2025 (5 October)

Live Sports. Men’s, Women’s and Junior’s matches live from Tamworth Riverside Sporting Complex.

Wilfred Buck (5 October)

Wilfred Buck. Image: National Film Board of Canada (NFB). Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Film. Seamlessly moving between earth and stars past and present, Wilfred Buck is a hybrid feature documentary that looks to one man’s life to tell a story that spans generations. Our guide is the charismatic and irreverent Wilfred Buck, a Cree elder and ceremonial leader who came to his calling through a harrowing history of displacement, racism, and addiction in 1960s Canada.

SBS On Demand subscribers can also expect new episodes of the following series this week: The People vs Robodebt, Uncanny, Aerial Australia, Mary Berry Makes It Easy, Beyond Bali with Lara Lee, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, and Air Fryer Diet: Lose Weight, Cook Fast.

SBS On Demand: recent highlights

Hudson & Rex Season 7 (28 September)

Hudson & Rex. Image: Citytv. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Hudson & Rex is an action-packed one-hour procedural driven by dedicated Detective Charlie Hudson and his extraordinary German Shepherd partner, Rex, as they solve complex cases each week. In the seventh season Hudson and Rex place more trust than ever in their team and one another as they face unprecedented challenges.

Mysteries From Above (27 September)

Documentary Series. Every episode of this thrilling investigative series explores our planet’s most perplexing puzzles – from eerie abandoned sites, to staggering natural marvels, to the evocative relics of ancient civilizations – Mysteries From Above utilises cutting-edge satellites, drones, and aerial views to uncover long-forgotten secrets; solve earth-bound enigmas; explore bizarre natural phenomena leading to astonishing new discoveries – many of which dramatically change the way we see ourselves, and the world around us.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

See more SBS On Demand streaming guides on ScreenHub.