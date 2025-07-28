SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Raw Comedy 2025 (28 July)

Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s RAW Comedy is Australia’s largest and most prestigious

open mic competition. The 2025 final is hosted by Lizzy Hoo – one of the most in demand and hilarious live performers in Australia – with 13 new voices in comedy competing to win the RAW Comedy crown.

Plat Du Tour Season 6 (28 July)

Documentary Series. From the north of France to the south, Chef Guillaume Brahimi recreates iconic regional dishes right here in Australia using the country’s finest local produce. From Northern classics like Moules-Frites and Le Carpeaux de Valenciennes to Southern favourites such as duck breast with tarbais beans and La Tielle Sétoise, Brahimi showcases how authentic French flavours can be brought to life with Australian ingredients.

Aerial Australia (30 July)

Documentary Series. Aerial Australia takes viewers on a breathtaking airborne odyssey across this diverse continent, unveiling a tapestry of awe-inspiring landscapes that exist alongside the rich heritage of one of the oldest living cultures on Earth.

Smilla’s Sense of Snow (30 July)

Series. Smilla’s Sense of Snow is a thrilling and genre-bending series set in 2040 where society is monitored through drones and body cams, energy is a privilege, and political tensions run high. The television adaptation of Peter Høeg’s worldwide bestseller stars Filippa Coster-Waldau, Elyas M’Barek and Henry Lloyd-Hughes and is directed by BAFTA Winner Amma Asante.

The Killer Inside Me (30 July)

Film. Based on Jim Thompson’s novel, this gripping crime drama follows small-town deputy Lou Ford, a

charming psychopath with a growing body count and a dark world closing in around him.

Starring Casey Affleck, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, and Ned Beatty.

Great Australian Road Trips (31 July)

Great Australian Road Trips. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. From the dirt tracks of the Red Centre Way in the Northern Territory to the Great Barrier Reef Drive in northern Queensland, Kangaroo Island in South Australia to the waterfalls and windswept beauty of Tasmania’s western coast, iconic Grand Pacific Drive south of Sydney to the nerve-jangling drive across the East Alligator River, this is the ultimate open road enthusiast’s guide to Australia.

This SBS On Demand series stars Claudia Karvan, Melissa Leong, Nazeem Hussain and Steph Tisdell.

Garma Festival 2025 (1-4 August)

Festival Series. The Garma Festival is Australia’s largest Indigenous gathering, a 4-day celebration of Yolngu life and culture held in remote northeast Arnhem Land. Hosted by the Yothu Yindi Foundation, Garma showcases traditional miny’tji (art), manikay (song), bunggul (dance) and story-telling, and is an important meeting point for the clans and families of the region.

Love and Sex in South Korea (1 August)

Documentary. South Korea is the least fertile country in the world, and its population is estimated to halve by the end of the century. The cause is an ultra-competitive society obsessed with professional success. As a result, 75% of men and 68% of women aged 20 to 44 are single. Finding a soulmate is not easy. South Koreans have become the world’s most prominent cosmetic surgery consumers, and marriage agencies abound.

Oppenheimer: After Trinity (2 August)

Documentary. This captivating documentary on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the architect of the first atomic bomb, explores his journey before and after the historic test out in the New Mexico desert in 1945. Based on de-classified documents and exclusive interviews, including Dr. Oppenheimer’s grandson, it’s an intimate exploration of the Manhattan Project responsibilities and the weight of its global impact.

Pompeii: The New Dig – House of Treasures (3 August)

Documentary. A new one-hour addition to Pompeii: The New Dig reveals the latest findings as the biggest archaeological dig in Pompeii for a generation reaches its climax. Told through the drama of the dig and stylised fresco-inspired animations, House of Treasures continues to paint a vivid picture of what life was like in Pompeii, as well as the horror faced by the residents as the volcano erupted in AD 79.

Petrol vs Electric Cards: Which Is Better? (3 August)

Documentary. Buckle up for the ultimate showdown: petrol vs electric. Are the flashy EVs ready to replace trusty petrol cars, or is the race far from over? Over a series of challenges, this documentary puts each vehicle type to the test. Uncover the pitfalls and surprising highs of an electric car’s modern technology, along with finding out if petrol cars are holding strong or if they are just out of date.

One Mind One Heart (3 August)

Documentary. In this feature-length documentary, a historic political Yirrkala bark petition is discovered and makes its way home to Yolŋu country, evoking the spirit of decades of activism for change. The repatriation provides the opportunity to track the long political campaign – through petition, song, dance, campaigning – to keep culture strong and to have a voice for Country.

You can also expect new episodes of the following shows on SBS On Demand this week: Abandoned Engineering, The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd, The Cook Up With Adam Liaw, A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking, Jeremy Pang’s Hong Kong Kitchen, Tribal, Chris Cooks Cymru, and Big Backyard Quiz.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Good Ship Murder Season 2 (25 July)

Good Ship Murder. Image: Channel 5 / SBS On Demand.

Series. Jack Grayling (Shayne Ward) is an ex-copper now moonlighting as a cabaret singer on board a luxury Mediterranean cruise ship, where he finds himself solving a wave of murder mysteries. Working alongside the ambitious, and uptight, female First Officer Kate Woods (Catherine Tyldesley) and cheerful waiter Jamil Al-Rashid (Zak Douglas), they are a formidable team of detectives.

Bush Christmas (25 July)

Film. Outback Queensland, the early 1950s. The Thompson family, struggling to keep their outback farm from foreclosure, place their financial hopes on their horse, Prince, a favourite to win the New Year’s Cup. However, two horse rustlers named Bill and Sly (John Ewart and John Howard) steal Prince and make their way to a nearby mountain range to escape.

