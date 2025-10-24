SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming November 2025

SBS On Demand: streaming this November 2025

The Sentinels (1 November)

The Sentinels. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. At the outbreak of WWI, a severely wounded soldier named Gabriel Ferraud (Louis Peres) is selected for a top-secret research program headed by the French Army, which aims to create a whole new breed of combatant. After being injected with a mysterious serum, Gabriel is endowed with unprecedented abilities.

Now stronger, faster, and more resistant than the average human, he joins an elite unit of augmented soldiers known as the Sentinels. But he is soon confronted with a terrifying reality that could change the course of the war.

The series is created by Guillaume Lemans, in collaboration with Xabi Molia and written by Lemans,

Molia and Raphaëlle Richet. It is based on the comic book series Les Sentinelles by Xavier Dorison and

Enrique Breccia, published by Éditions Delcourt.

Watch the trailer.

Californication Season 1-7 (1 November)

Series. When fast-living novelist Hank Moody (David Duchovny) left the literary haunts of New York for the pleasure-seeking splendours of LA, he thought he’d have fame, fortune and the love of a good woman. Now his personal life is in shambles, his career is on the brink of self-destruction and he can’t stop yielding to every temptation. Golden Globe winner Duchovny stars in the series that takes viewers on a wild, witty, and sexy ride in the California fast lane.

Warren’s Vortex (3 November)

Warren’s Vortex. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. From the makers of Wellington Paranormal comes Warren’s Vortex, a mad new comedy about time

travel and fatherhood. Warren is a normal Kiwi dad but there’s something very abnormal about his

garden shed. It contains an interdimensional time portal. When his daughter Lucy is pulled into the portal

on her 18th birthday, Warren has to jump in after her.

Starring Maaka Pohatu (who played the Sarge character on Wellington Paranormal) and rising star

Louise Jiang (Camp Be Better, Sweet Tooth), the show is a romp through alternate realities with a sweet

father/daughter relationship at its heart.

Watch the trailer.

Cancer Killers (4 November)

With almost one in two Australian adults set to be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85, two

Australian scientists make a groundbreaking discovery that could change the future of cancer treatment

forever. But bringing it to the world sends Dr. Jennifer MacDiarmid and Dr. Himanshu Brahmbhatt on a

decades-long rollercoaster of hope, heartbreak and resilience, as they battle against impossible odds

to see their vision realised.

Guided by an unshakable belief that they could change the way the world treats cancer and save

millions of lives, Drs. MacDiarmid and Brahmbhatt set out two decades ago to develop a bold new

therapy. Shot over ten years, The Cancer Killers offers a gripping behind-the-scenes look at the

relationship between science and business and reveals how difficult it is to take a scientific discovery to

market, even when it has the potential to save millions of lives.

Watch the trailer.

Malpractice Seasons 1–2 (6 November)

Malpractice. Image: SBS On Demand.

Dr. Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) is a smart, battle-hardened doctor, but we meet her on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose patient, Edith Owusu. Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr. Leo Harris (James Purefoy), Edith’s grieving father Sir Anthony Owusu (Brian Bovell), demands an inquiry into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night. Leading the medical investigation are Dr. Norma Callahan (Helen Behan) and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr. George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé).

While George feels this was an unavoidable tragedy, Norma is suspicious of Lucinda’s behaviour and decisions in the lead up to Edith’s death. As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, Lucinda’s relationship with husband Tom (Lorne MacFadyen) starts to fracture, and her confident professional exterior begins to crack. Is Lucinda hiding something? Through the cat and mouse thriller of the medical investigation, Malpractice tells the story of a damaged doctor caught up in a dangerous conspiracy.

Watch the trailer.

American Prince JFK Junior (10 November)

Documentary. A three-part CNN series that explores the life of John F. Kennedy Jr., from his childhood after his father’s assassination to his decision to found the political magazine George. The series also covers his relationship with Carolyn Bessette and includes archival footage and interviews with family and friends.

Reckless (12 November)

Reckless. Image: SBS On Demand/NITV.

Series. A bold new First Nations drama. When feuding siblings June (Walton) and Charlie (Page-Lochard) cover up a deadly hit and run in their hometown of Fremantle, their lives spiral wildly out of control. As the lies pile up, so do the consequences and soon, everyone in town has something to lose.

Fast and fearless, Reckless, written by Kodie Bedford (Mystery Road, Return to Paradise) and Stuart Page (Total Control, Cleverman) is a uniquely Australian take on crime and chaos where small-town secrets, family feuds and guilt make for explosive TV.

Watch the trailer.

Single Bells (13 November)

When Mina gets dumped a week before Christmas, her warm-hearted but meddlesome family springs into action. Every day, until Christmas Day, one of them will arrange a blind date for her. The goal? To find a man for Mina, so that for the first time in years, she doesn’t have to sit at the festive table as the only single. Let the dating game begin!

What It Feels Like For A Girl (14 November)

What It Feels Like For A Girl. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

It’s a new millennium – Madonna, Moloko and Basement Jaxx top the charts, and there’s a whole world

to explore. But teenager Byron (Ellis Howard) is stuck in a small working-class town that hasn’t been the

same since the coal mine shut in the 80s.

Sick of mam, sick of dad, sick of being beaten up for ‘talkin’

like a poof’. Sick of everyone shuffling about like the living dead, going on about kitchens they’re too

skint to do up and marriages they’re too scared to leave. Byron needs to get away and doesn’t care how.

Watch the trailer.

Vigil Season 2 (20 November)

When a British Air Force weapons test goes disastrously wrong, DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) is called

in to investigate. With seven military personnel dead, two from Britain’s allies in the Middle East, Amy

finds herself caught in the crosshairs of a fraught international incident. The Air Force think they have the

guilty party in custody and push for Amy and DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) to close the case. But

Amy isn’t convinced.

The second season cast includes Romola Garai (Suffragette) and Dougray Scott (Sherlock & Daughter).

Liaison (23 November)

Starring César Award winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green, Liaison is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of the past have the potential to destroy the future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.

The action hurtles from the Élysée Palace in Paris to the Home Office in London, and to Brussels’ European Quarter from the ravaged suburbs of Damascus to a refugee camp in Belgium, as one woman must uncover whether she can save her country from catastrophe without losing herself in the process.

