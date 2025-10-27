Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Bring Her Back (27 October)

Film. Directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, in Bring Her Back, a brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.

Starring Sally Hawkins, Sora Wong, Billy Barratt, Stephen Phillips, and Sally-Anne Upton.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 (29 October)

Hazbin Hotel. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Animated Series. Hazbin Hotel season two follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be ‘checking out’ into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. Watch the trailer.

Hedda (29 October)

Film. From Nia DaCosta comes a provocative, modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play. Hedda finds herself torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life. Over the course of one charged night, long-repressed desires and hidden tensions erupt – pulling her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion, and betrayal. Watch the trailer.

Starring Tessa Thompson.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (1 November)

Film. A desperately single bookseller, lost in a fantasy world, finds herself forced to fulfill her dreams of becoming a writer in order to stop messing up her love life. Watch the trailer.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final (2 November)

Sports. After weeks of thrilling action, the world’s best will battle for glory. Time will tell if defending champions Australia make the final and get their shot at retaining the crown in what promises to be a historic showdown.

Prime Video: recently added

Silver Linings Playbook (21 October)

Silver Linings Playbook. Image: The Weinstein Company. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus (22 October)

Series. Harlan Coben’s Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sam Clafin and Bill Nighy.

The Salt Path (23 October)

The Salt Path. Image: Black Bear UK. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. A couple lose their home and later discover the husband has been diagnosed with a terminal illness as they embark on a year long coastal trek.

Starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs.

NBA (25 October)

Live Sports. Stream live games, catch the biggest matchups of the season, and never miss a highlight. From the regular season to the playoffs and Finals, you’ll have courtside access anytime, anywhere. Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming service for 66 regular-season NBA games beginning in 2025, including the Emirates NBA cup and the NBA Playoffs, as well as regular and postseason WNBA games beginning in 2026.

