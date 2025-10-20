News

 > What to Watch

Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 20 October to 26 October 2025 on Prime Video with this guide.
20 Oct 2025 11:30
Leah J. Williams
Harlan Coben's Lazarus. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Streaming

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Share Icon

Prime Video: new this week

Silver Linings Playbook (21 October)

Silver Linings Playbook. Image: The Weinstein Company. Streaming On Prime Video.
Silver Linings Playbook. Image: The Weinstein Company. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus (22 October)

Series. Harlan Coben’s Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sam Clafin and Bill Nighy.

The Salt Path (23 October)

The Salt Path. Image: Black Bear Uk. Streaming On Prime Video.
The Salt Path. Image: Black Bear UK. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. A couple lose their home and later discover the husband has been diagnosed with a terminal illness as they embark on a year long coastal trek.

Starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs.

NBA (25 October)

Live Sports. Stream live games, catch the biggest matchups of the season, and never miss a highlight. From the regular season to the playoffs and Finals, you’ll have courtside access anytime, anywhere. Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming service for 66 regular-season NBA games beginning in 2025, including the Emirates NBA cup and the NBA Playoffs, as well as regular and postseason WNBA games beginning in 2026.

Prime Video: recently added

Our Fault (16 October)

Film. Jenna and Lion’s wedding sets the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick, some time after their breakup. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates an seemingly insurmountable barrier between them. He, now heir to his grandfather’s business empire, and she, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smoulders within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment? Watch the trailer.

Starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara.

Blade Runner 2049 (14 October)

Blade Runner 2049 Prime Video
Blade Runner 2049. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. Young Blade Runner K’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for thirty years.

John Candy: I Like Me (10 October)

John Candy: I Like Me. Image: Prime Video. Streaming On Prime Video.
John Candy: I Like Me. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Documentary. From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds comes John Candy: I Like Me. Those who knew John best share his story, in their own words, through never-before-seen archival footage, imagery, and interviews. It’s a documentary of the life, career, and loss of one of the most beloved actors of all time. Watch the trailer.

Maintenance Required (8 October)

Film. Charlie, the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop, is forced to reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street. Seeking comfort, she turns to an anonymous online confidant – unaware she’s confiding in Beau, the very rival threatening her business. As sparks fly both online and off, the truth threatens to blow everything apart. Watch the trailer.

Starring Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Prime Video streaming guides on ScreenHub.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

Related News

Nobody Wants This. Image: Netflix. Best new shows & films.
What to Watch

Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, SBS, ABC, Stan and more …

Discover the best new shows & films streaming this week from 20 to 26 October 2025 on the major streaming…

Silvi Vann-Wall
catherine the great show britbox
What to Watch

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 20 October to 26 October 2025 on BritBox with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
Longmire. Image: A&E. Streaming on HBO Max.
What to Watch

HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 20 October to 26 October 2025 on HBO Max with…

Leah J. Williams
The Monster of Florence. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.
What to Watch

Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 20 October to 26 October 2025 on Netflix with this…

Leah J. Williams
pirates behind the legends
What to Watch

Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Discover the best new shows, films, and sports to stream from 20 October to 26 October 2025 on Disney+ and…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login