Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Silver Linings Playbook (21 October)

Silver Linings Playbook. Image: The Weinstein Company. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus (22 October)

Series. Harlan Coben’s Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sam Clafin and Bill Nighy.

The Salt Path (23 October)

The Salt Path. Image: Black Bear UK. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. A couple lose their home and later discover the husband has been diagnosed with a terminal illness as they embark on a year long coastal trek.

Starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs.

NBA (25 October)

Live Sports. Stream live games, catch the biggest matchups of the season, and never miss a highlight. From the regular season to the playoffs and Finals, you’ll have courtside access anytime, anywhere. Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming service for 66 regular-season NBA games beginning in 2025, including the Emirates NBA cup and the NBA Playoffs, as well as regular and postseason WNBA games beginning in 2026.

Prime Video: recently added

Our Fault (16 October)

Film. Jenna and Lion’s wedding sets the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick, some time after their breakup. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates an seemingly insurmountable barrier between them. He, now heir to his grandfather’s business empire, and she, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smoulders within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment? Watch the trailer.

Starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara.

Blade Runner 2049 (14 October)

Blade Runner 2049. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. Young Blade Runner K’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for thirty years.

John Candy: I Like Me (10 October)

John Candy: I Like Me. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Documentary. From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds comes John Candy: I Like Me. Those who knew John best share his story, in their own words, through never-before-seen archival footage, imagery, and interviews. It’s a documentary of the life, career, and loss of one of the most beloved actors of all time. Watch the trailer.

Maintenance Required (8 October)

Film. Charlie, the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop, is forced to reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street. Seeking comfort, she turns to an anonymous online confidant – unaware she’s confiding in Beau, the very rival threatening her business. As sparks fly both online and off, the truth threatens to blow everything apart. Watch the trailer.

Starring Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio.

