Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 13 October to 19 October 2025 on Prime Video with this guide.
13 Oct 2025 11:00
Leah J. Williams
Prime Video: new this week

Blade Runner 2049 (14 October)

Blade Runner 2049. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. Young Blade Runner K’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for thirty years.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

Our Fault (16 October)

Film. Jenna and Lion’s wedding sets the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick, some time after their breakup. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates an seemingly insurmountable barrier between them. He, now heir to his grandfather’s business empire, and she, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smoulders within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment? Watch the trailer.

Starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara.

Prime Video: recently added

John Candy: I Like Me (10 October)

John Candy: I Like Me. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Documentary. From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds comes John Candy: I Like Me. Those who knew John best share his story, in their own words, through never-before-seen archival footage, imagery, and interviews. It’s a documentary of the life, career, and loss of one of the most beloved actors of all time. Watch the trailer.

Maintenance Required (8 October)

Film. Charlie, the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop, is forced to reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street. Seeking comfort, she turns to an anonymous online confidant – unaware she’s confiding in Beau, the very rival threatening her business. As sparks fly both online and off, the truth threatens to blow everything apart. Watch the trailer.

Starring Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio.

Play Dirty (1 October)

Play Dirty. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. Parker, along with Grofield, Zen, and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, and Rosa Salazar.

The James Bond Collection (1 October)

Films. Delve into the world of 007, with all James Bond films available on Prime Video from October 1, included in your Prime membership. From Dr. NoGoldfinger and Live and Let Die, to GoldenEyeCasino Royale and Skyfall, revisit the iconic franchise or watch for the first time.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1 October)

Four Weddings and a Funeral. Image: Rank Film Distributors / PolyGram Filmed Entertainment. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. Over the course of five social occasions, a committed bachelor must consider the notion that he may have discovered love.

Starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.

The Notebook (30 September)

Film. An elderly man reads to a woman with dementia the story of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by the difference in their respective social classes.

Starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

