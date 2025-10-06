Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

News

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 6 October to 12 October 2025 on Prime Video with this guide.
6 Oct 2025 11:30
Leah J. Williams
Maintenance Required. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Prime Video: new this week

Maintenance Required (8 October)

Film. Charlie, the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop, is forced to reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street. Seeking comfort, she turns to an anonymous online confidant – unaware she’s confiding in Beau, the very rival threatening her business. As sparks fly both online and off, the truth threatens to blow everything apart. Watch the trailer.

Starring Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio.

John Candy: I Like Me (10 October)

John Candy: I Like Me. Image: Prime Video. Streaming On Prime Video.
Documentary. From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds comes John Candy: I Like Me. Those who knew John best share his story, in their own words, through never-before-seen archival footage, imagery, and interviews. It’s a documentary of the life, career, and loss of one of the most beloved actors of all time. Watch the trailer.

Stolen Girl (10 October)

Film. An American woman spends more than ten years tracking down her daughter who was abducted and taken to the Middle East by the child’s father.

Starring Kate Beckinsale and Scott Eastwood.

Prime Video: recently added

The James Bond Collection (1 October)

Films. Delve into the world of 007, with all James Bond films available on Prime Video from October 1, included in your Prime membership. From Dr. NoGoldfinger and Live and Let Die, to GoldenEyeCasino Royale and Skyfall, revisit the iconic franchise or watch for the first time.

Play Dirty (1 October)

Play Dirty Film Prime Video
Film. An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. Parker, along with Grofield, Zen, and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, and Rosa Salazar.

Crazy Rich Asians (30 September)

Crazy Rich Asians. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming On Prime Video.
Film. This contemporary romantic comedy based on a global bestseller follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.

Starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh.

The Notebook (30 September)

Film. An elderly man reads to a woman with dementia the story of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by the difference in their respective social classes.

Starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.

The Mummy and The Mummy (1 October)

The Mummy 2017 Film
Films. The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy (2017).

The Mummy (1999). At an archaeological dig in the ancient city of Hamunaptra, an American serving in the French Foreign Legion accidentally awakens a mummy who begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love.

Starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

The Mummy (2017). An ancient Egyptian princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

Starring Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

