Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Crazy Rich Asians (30 September)

Crazy Rich Asians. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. This contemporary romantic comedy based on a global bestseller follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.

Starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (30 September)

Film. A middle-aged husband’s life changes dramatically when his wife asks him for a divorce. He seeks to rediscover his manhood with the help of a newfound friend, Jacob, learning to pick up girls at bars. Watch the trailer.

Starring Steve Carrell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and Emma Stone.

Kong: Skull Island (30 September)

Film. After the Vietnam war, a team of scientists explores an uncharted island in the Pacific, venturing into the domain of the mighty Kong and must fight to escape a primal Eden.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brie Larson.

Superman Returns (30 September)

Film. Superman returns to Earth after spending five years in space examining his homeworld Krypton. But he finds things have changed while he was gone, and he must once again prove himself important to the world.

Starring Brandon Routh, Kate Bosworth, and Kevin Spacey.

The Bodyguard (30 September)

The Bodyguard. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. A former Secret Service agent takes on the job of bodyguard to an R&B singer, whose lifestyle is most unlike a President’s. Watch the trailer.

Starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.

The Meg (30 September)

Film. A rescue mission to the bottom of the ocean is terrorised by a massive prehistoric shark.

Starring Jason Statham.

The Notebook (30 September)

Film. An elderly man reads to a woman with dementia the story of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by the difference in their respective social classes.

Starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.

Wonder Woman 1984 (30 September)

Film. Wonder Woman finds herself battling two opponents, Maxwell Lord, a shrewd entrepreneur, and Barbara Minerva, a friend-turned-foe. Meanwhile, she also ends up crossing paths with her love interest. Watch the trailer.

Starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal.

28 Days Later (30 September)

28 Days Later. Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the United Kingdom, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Naomi Harris, and Christopher Ecceleston.

The James Bond Collection (1 October)

Films. Delve into the world of 007, with all James Bond films available on Prime Video from October 1, included in your Prime membership. From Dr. No, Goldfinger and Live and Let Die, to GoldenEye, Casino Royale and Skyfall, revisit the iconic franchise or watch for the first time.

Play Dirty (1 October)

Play Dirty. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. Parker, along with Grofield, Zen, and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, and Rosa Salazar.

1984 (1 October)

Film. In a totalitarian future society, Winston Smith, whose work is re-writing history, tries to rebel. He meets a kindred spirit named Julia and they fall into a love affair.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1 October)

Film. Over the course of five social occasions, a committed bachelor must consider the notion that he may have discovered love.

Starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.

The Good Doctor (1 October)

Series. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, is recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

Starring Freddie Highmore.

The Mummy and The Mummy (1 October)

The Mummy (2017). Image: Universal Pictures.

Films. The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy (2017) join Prime Video this month.

The Mummy (1999). At an archaeological dig in the ancient city of Hamunaptra, an American serving in the French Foreign Legion accidentally awakens a mummy who begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love.

The Mummy (2017). An ancient Egyptian princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

Prime Video: recently added

Pride & Prejudice & Zombies (24 September)

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Image: Sony Pictures / Lionsgate. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. Five sisters in 19th century England must cope with the pressures to marry while protecting themselves from a growing population of zombies. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lily James, Sam Riley, and Jack Huston.

Hotel Costiera (24 September)

Series. Daniel De Luca is a half Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jesse Williams.

