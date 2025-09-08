Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

The Dry (9 September)

The Dry. Image: Roadshow Films. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound – the unsolved death of a teenage girl.

Starring Eric Bana.

The Girlfriend (10 September)

Series. The Girlfriend follows Laura, a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry, a girlfriend who changes everything. Watch the trailer.

Starring Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke, and Laurie Davidson.

Top End Bub (12 September)

Top End Bub. Image: John Platt/ Prime Video.

Series. Lauren and Ned are living their best life in the city, which is tragically interrupted when Lauren’s sister Ronelle dies in a car crash in the Top End. Rushing back to Darwin, Lauren and Ned are thrown into the chaos of Top End life with Lauren’s parents, Daffy and Trevor, and confronted with another curveball when they unexpectedly become the guardians of Ronelle’s lively and cheeky young daughter, Taya. Watch the trailer.

Starring Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee.

Prime Video: recently added

The Radleys (7 September)

Film. A seemingly ordinary family actually has a dark secret: they are vampires. They choose not to drink blood despite their natural cravings, but their truth is revealed one day.

Poor Things (7 September)

Poor Things. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. An account of the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Watch the trailer.

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe.

Ice Road: Vengeance (3 September)

Film. On the road to Mt. Everest, big rig driver Mike McCann takes on ruthless mercenaries to protect a busload of tourists and save a village on the brink of destruction.

From the ScreenHub review: ‘If you were looking for a location for a brutal action sequence, it’s unlikely that the tiny Victorian tourist village of Walhalla would make the list. Established during the gold rush of the 1860s, its historic past and scenic location deep in an isolated valley has made the one-street mining town popular with sightseers and travellers in recent years. So what’s Liam Neeson doing there gunning down a bunch of crooked Nepalese police officers in Ice Road: Vengeance? It’s a long story.’

‘The Ice Road (2021) was one of the better films to come out of Neeson’s direct-to-streaming phase of his action movie career. The story of trucker Mike McCann (Neeson) who finds himself driving across a whole lot of frozen and dangerous territory to rescue a group of trapped miners, it was a riff on the classic Wages of Fear only with more gunplay and a killer pet rat. Sequel? Why not – especially with writer / director Jonathan Hensleigh and Neeson back for round two.’

Starring Liam Neeson and Fan Bingbing.

The Runarounds (1 September)

The Runarounds. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Series. The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom. Watch the trailer.

