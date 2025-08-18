News

Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 18 August to 24 August 2025 on Prime Video with this guide.
18 Aug 2025 11:00
Leah J. Williams
The Map That Leads To You. Image: Prime Video.

The Map That Leads To You. Image: Prime Video.

Prime Video: new this week

Red Right Hand (18 August)

Film. Cash is trying to live an honest and quiet life, but when Big Cat forces him back into her services, he proves capable of anything to protect the town and the only family he has left.

John Wick (20 August)

John Wick Film
John Wick. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. John Wick is a former hitman grieving the loss of his true love. When his home is broken into, robbed, and his dog killed, he is forced to return to action to exact revenge. Starring Keanu Reeves.

The Map That Leads To You (20 August)

Prime Video Film. The Map That Leads To You follows Heather, a young woman setting off on an adventure across Europe with her best friends before settling into her perfectly planned life. When she crosses paths with Jack, a magnetic and mysterious stranger, their instant spark ignites an emotional journey neither of them expected. Watch the trailer.

Starring Josh Lucas, KJ Apa, and Madelyn Cline.

007: Road to a Million Season 2 (22 August)

Prime Video Series. Nine pairs of everyday people are unleashed on an global adventure through a series of James Bond inspired challenges, for a shot at winning a £1,000,000 prize.

Prime Video: recently added

Werewolves (16 August)

Film. After a worldwide pandemic the previous year of people turning into werewolves after a super-moon event, two scientists try to stop the mutation from happening again as part of a team effort, but the experiment goes wildly awry.

The Siege at Thorn High (15 August)

Film. A special school for troubled children. A teacher who is determined to discipline the students. Here, teachers must not only teach, but survive the deadly attacks of their students.

Flight Risk (14 August)

Flight Risk Film Prime Video
Flight Risk. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery.

Butterfly (13 August)

Prime Video Series. Butterfly is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centred on David Jung, an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organisation she works for. Watch the trailer.

Starring Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty.

Top End Wedding (11 August)

Top End Wedding. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.
Top End Wedding. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. This hilarious and heart-warming comedy is the story of successful Sydney lawyer, Lauren, and her fiancée Ned. Engaged and in love, they have just one day to find Lauren’s mother (who has gone AWOL somewhere in the Northern Territory), reunite her parents, and pull off their dream Top End Wedding. Starring Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee.

Read: Top End Bub: release date & first-look images

Prime Video has announced that its forthcoming Australian Amazon Original series Top End Bub will launch on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand on 12 September. A TV series follow-up to the 2019 box office smash Top End WeddingTop End Bub is described as ‘a heart-warming eight-part series that sees Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee reprise their roles as Lauren and Ned.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

