Top End Bub: release date & first-look images

Prime Video has announced that its forthcoming Australian Amazon Original series Top End Bub will launch on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand on 12 September.

A TV series follow-up to the 2019 box office smash Top End Wedding, Top End Bub is described as ‘a heart-warming eight-part series that sees Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee reprise their roles as Lauren and Ned. The blurb continues:

‘Lauren and Ned are living their best life in the city, which is tragically interrupted when Lauren’s sister Ronelle dies in a car crash in the Top End. Rushing back to Darwin, Lauren and Ned are thrown into the chaos of Top End life with Lauren’s parents, Daffy and Trevor, and confronted with another curveball when they unexpectedly become the guardians of Ronelle’s lively and cheeky young daughter, Taya.’

Top End Bub. Image: John Platt/ Prime Video.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are returning favourites Ursula Yovich, Huw Higginson, Shari Sebbens, Elaine Crombie, Rob Collins and Tracy Mann, alongside new cast Brooke Satchwell, Guy Simon, Clarence Ryan, and making her screen debut as Taya, Gladys-May Kelly.

Top End Bub. Image: John Platt/ Prime Video.

Top End Bub: production details

The series is created, written and executive produced by Miranda Tapsell and Joshua Tyler and produced by Goalpost Pictures.

Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight is Executive Producer, and the series is directed by Christian Van Vuuren and Shari Sebbens. Top End Bub is supported by Screen Australia, Screen Territory, and the South Australian Film Corporation. The series will launch on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand and is distributed internationally by ZDF Studios.

Top End Bub premieres on Prime Video on 12 September 2025.

From ScreenHub’s 2019 review of Top End Wedding:

Romantic comedy is a genre that both requires and rejects realism. Its soothing powers depend on a familiar narrative arc filled with contrived moments and motifs that bear little resemblance to real life. Yet paradoxically, the rom-com protagonist must be ‘relatable’: a likeable woman like you, or someone you know, whose actions and decisions always make sense. And the situations in which she finds herself must remain broadly plausible in order to sustain the empathetic fantasy that anyone in a similar situation could find true love.

Top End Bub. Image: John Platt/ Prime Video.

Top End Wedding, directed by Wayne Blair (The Sapphires) from a script by Miranda Tapsell and Joshua Tyler, leans heavily on rom-com clichés, especially in its first half. Some early reviews have argued this reveals weak scripting. But while the effect of all these cumulative clichés is undeniably shabby and unoriginal, it’s also comforting – like that favourite ancient, threadbare T-shirt you can’t bear to chuck out.

The clichés are used purely as scene-setting shorthand, after which point the film relaxes into its true form: not a Hollywood rom-com at all, but rather a warm-hearted story about family and home. The gorgeous landscapes of the Northern Territory and Tiwi Islands, captured sparklingly by cinematographer Eric Murray Lui, are a metaphor for the inner worlds of Lauren (Miranda Tapsell) and her mother Daffy (Ursula Yovich). And their intertwined journeys home are emotional journeys, too – the film begins with Daffy as a teen bride fleeing her Tiwi wedding, and is brought full circle by Lauren’s Tiwi wedding to Ned (Gwilym Lee from Bohemian Rhapsody).

Lauren’s an Adelaide lawyer heading into a make-or-break client meeting, so of course she clumsily smears her jacket with pastry sugar and snaps her stiletto heel. Meanwhile, Ned’s a UK expat and scruffy Crown prosecutor in odd socks. He quits his job impulsively in the middle of trying an incontinent shoplifter, because his heart isn’t in punishing petty crime.

Top End Bub. Image: John Platt/ Prime Video.

Exhilarated that she’s impressed the clients – and snagged a promotion from her sardonic, workaholic boss Hampton (Kerry Fox) – Lauren arrives home with champagne… to Ned’s proposal. But how will they get married when Hampton’s regularly working Lauren til 4am and seems to employ nobody else? Luckily, “Cruella” gives her protégée ten miserable days off – so Lauren seizes an opportunity. The wedding has to happen now. In Lauren’s hometown of Darwin. Even though Ned’s never met her family. Read more …



