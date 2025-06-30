Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Warfare (1 July)

Film (2025). Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, Warfare embeds a audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission gone wrong in insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare and brotherhood, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai , Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn and Cosmo Jarvis.

Heads of State (2 July)

Film (2025). In this action-comedy, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and US President Will Derringer have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardises their countries’ ‘special relationship’.

But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary – who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces – they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other.

Starring John Cena , Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

Beyond After (24 June)

Documentary. Exploring the social and cultural impact of the After franchise and how Anna Todd’s novels became a cinematic phenomenon through interviews with Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, and Anna Todd.

The film features heartfelt testimonials from fans, showcasing their profound emotional connections. Narrated by Louise Lombard.

Countdown Season 1 (25 June)

Series. In this drama thriller, after an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum is recruited to a secret task force with undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate.

But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.

Starring Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho. Watch the trailer.

Marry My Husband (27 June)

Marry My Husband. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Marry My Husband tells the story of Misa, a woman who has always lived in service of others. When betrayal by her husband and best friend leads to her death, she is mysteriously granted a second chance, traveling back in time by ten years.

Determined to rewrite her fate, she sheds her former ‘nice person’ persona to pursue revenge. But her plans take an unexpected turn when she meets Section Chief Wataru Suzuki, a man absent from her previous life, who begins to change her vengeful heart.

Starring Fuka Koshiba, Takeru Satoh, Sei Shiraishi and Yû Yokoyama.

We Were Liars Season 1 (18 June)

We Were Liars. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Based on the novel by E. Lockhart, this series follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island.

The Sinclairs are American royalty – known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond – but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.

Starring Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor and Joseph Zada. Watch the trailer.

Deep Cover (12 June)

Deep Cover. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). This fast-paced action comedy follows Kat, an improv comedy teacher starting to question if she’s missed her shot at success. When an undercover cop offers her the role of a lifetime, she recruits two of her students to infiltrate London’s gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals.

Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Paddy Considine, Sean Bean and Orlando Bloom. Watch the trailer.