Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming November 2025

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (1 November)

Film. A desperately single bookseller, lost in a fantasy world, finds herself forced to fulfill her dreams of becoming a writer in order to stop messing up her love life. Watch the trailer.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final (2 November)

Sports. After weeks of thrilling action, the world’s best will battle for glory. Time will tell if defending champions Australia make the final and get their shot at retaining the crown in what promises to be a historic showdown.

Karate Kid: Legends (3 November)

Film. After relocating to New York City, kung fu prodigy Li Fong attracts unwanted attention and embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han, and the legendary Daniel LaRusso, Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

Karate Kid: Legends stars Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson.

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (5 November)

Series. Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy follows Shannon Thornton as Joy, a New York fashion designer whose talents are overshadowed by her boss. Just like her career, Joy has been unlucky in love. Encouraged by her steadfast friends Ashley (Brittany S. Hall) and Littia (Inayah), Joy follows her crush Colton (Aaron O’Connell) to Colorado, hoping for holiday magic. Instead, a shocking revelation and a snowstorm leave her stranded. At her lowest, Joy meets Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola), a chance encounter that transforms her perspective on life and love.

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy stars Shannon Thornton, Tosin Morohunfola, Brittany S. Hall, Inayah, Eric Stanton Betts, Aaron O’Connell, Natalie O’Connell, Jeffery Thomas Johnson and Whitney Goin.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2 (7 November)

Series. Those who fly high can also fall low … After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James’ (Damian Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality.

Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James – and she has never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can’t forget James – especially since he’s doing everything he can to win her back.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season Two stars Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo. Watch the trailer.

Materialists (10 November)

Film. Lucy (Dakota Johnson) is a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker who thinks she has love down to a formula. But when she meets a tall, dark, and handsome ‘unicorn’ (Pedro Pascal) on the same night as a chance encounter with a broke old boyfriend (Chris Evans), she’s suddenly torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

Materialists stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

BAT-FAM (10 November)

Series. BAT-FAM follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne – now having taken on the mantle of ‘Little Batman’ – as they welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor.

Joining the family dinner table is Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred’s free-spirited grandniece; Claire, a recently reformed Super-Villain; Ra’s al Ghul, Damian’s adoring ‘Pap Pap’ who also happens to be Batman’s longtime nemesis; and Man-Bat, who takes up residence in the Wayne Manor belfry. Oh! And let’s not forget Selina, the beloved family cat. This close-knit family of misfits navigate the fun and frustrations of ordinary life while protecting the streets of Gotham City.

BAT-FAM stars Luke Wilson, Yonas Kibreab, James Cromwell, Haley Tju, London Hughes, Michael Benyaer and Bobby Moynihan.

Film. When recently unemployed accountant Brian (Kevin James) agrees to a playdate with charismatic stay-at-home dad Jeff (Alan Ritchson) and their sons, he expects an easy afternoon of small talk and football tossing. Instead, he’s thrust into a chaotic scramble to stay alive as they are pursued by a ruthless team of mercenaries. Brian stumbles through one ridiculous obstacle after another, his zero tactical skills a stark contrast to Jeff’s oddly prepared demeanor. Director Luke Greenfield (Let’s Be Cops, The Girl Next Door) hilariously collides suburban dad life with high-stakes thrills, transforming an ordinary afternoon into an absurd action-packed adventure where minivan mayhem meets professional hitmen.

Playdate stars Alan Ritchson, Kevin James, Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, Benjamin Pajak, Banks Pierce, Hiro Kanagawa with Stephen Root and Isla Fisher. Watch the trailer.

Belén (14 November)

Film. Belén is a movie based on the true story that sparked an international movement, chronicling the harrowing case of Julieta, a young woman falsely accused of infanticide, and Soledad Deza (Dolores Fonzi), the fearless lawyer who takes on the highly controversial, explosive case. Belén takes us to Tucumán, a conservative region of Argentina, where Julieta’s trial becomes a flashpoint for the ongoing fight for women’s reproductive rights. As Soledad faces off against a corrupt, classist, and patriarchal legal system, Julieta’s story ignites a groundswell of outrage and solidarity, galvanizing an unstoppable movement for justice and bodily autonomy.

Based from Ana Correa’s book Somos Belén, this film is equal parts gripping courtroom drama, searing critique of systemic injustice, and celebration of resilience and sisterhood.

Malice (14 November)

Series. Adam (Jack Whitehall) is a charismatic tutor who charms his way into the life of the wealthy Tanner family while they’re on holiday in Greece. When the family’s nanny falls dangerously ill, Adam orchestrates his way into their London home and his true vengeful nature begins to emerge.

Adam now starts to turn Jamie Tanner (David Duchovny) and Nat (Carice Van Houten) against each other and secretly plots to bring down the entire family. When Adam’s obsession with the family raises questions, and those who dig deeper into his past find themselves playing a dangerous game. With his world collapsing around him, Jamie starts to realise that Adam may be responsible for all their recent disasters – but is it too late to save his family?

In this revenge thriller that proves the past never stays buried, one question remains: how do you protect your family from the enemy within. Malice stars Jack Whitehall, David Duchovny, Carice van Houten, Christine Adams, Raza Jaffrey.

Hurry Up Tomorrow (15 November)

Film. A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.

Hurry Up Tomorrow stars Abel Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan and Riley Keough.

The Mighty Nein (19 November)

Series. The Mighty Nein follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as ‘The Beacon’ falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling.

The Mighty Nein stars Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Matthew Mercer, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, Taliesin Jaffe and Ashley Johnson. Guest cast includes Anjelica Huston, Lucy Liu, Nathan Fillion and more. Watch the trailer.

Tinsel Town (28 November)

Film. A washed-up Hollywood action hero takes a role in a small English village’s quirky Christmas pantomime, where he finds unexpected inspiration through the show’s straight-talking dance instructor.

Tinsel Town stars Kiefer Sutherland, Rebel Wilson, Alice Eve, Katherine Ryan and Derek Jacobi.

The Skins Game (29 November)

Sports. The Skins Game, one of golf’s most celebrated made-for-television events, returns for the first time since 2008 and will be live on Prime Video from 1:00am AEDT.

2025 FedExCup Champion and seven-time DP World Tour champion Tommy Fleetwood, 16-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas, two-time major champion Xander Schauffele and eight-time PGA TOUR winner Keegan Bradley are slated to compete at Panther National in South Florida.

