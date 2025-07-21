Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming August 2025

Prime Video: new in August 2025

Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues (1 August)

Prime Video Documentary Series. The five-part docu-series tells the authentic tale of a club accustomed to sporting heartbreak, who are rebuilt to win, with American football legend Tom Brady laying out their new mission statement: ‘We’re trying to make this a world-class team.’

Beauty and the Beast (1 August)

Film. To save her father, a girl who always puts others before herself promises to live her life in a lavish castle with a strange beast.

The Addams Family 2 (1 August)

Film. Morticia and Gomez are distraught that Wednesday and Pugsley are growing up. To reclaim their bond they decide to cram the family into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last vacation together.

Licorice Pizza (1 August)

Licorice Pizza. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. A young man and a young woman grow up, run around, and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, and Sean Penn.

Return to Treasure Island (1 August)

Film. While being hunted by a corrupt sea captain, adult Jim Hawkins has a second encounter with the island and Long John Silver.

If I Stay (1 August)

Film. Life changes in an instant for young Mia Hall after a car accident puts her in a coma. During an out-of-body experience, she must decide whether to wake up and live a life far different than she had imagined. The choice is hers if she can go on.

Lord of the Flies (1 August)

Film. Stranded on an island, a group of schoolboys degenerate into savagery.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1 August)

Film. Aliens who look like clowns come from outer space and terrorise a small town.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1 August)

Film. A radio host is victimised by the cannibal family as a former Texas marshal hunts them.

The Chocolate War (1 August)

Film. The Vigils are a gang of students at Trinity Catholic School… part of the tradition. They control the other boys by intimidation and the threat of violence.

Sherlock Gnomes (1 August)

Film. Garden gnomes, Gnomeo and Juliet recruit renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments.

The Wolf of Wall Street (4 August)

The Wolf of Wall Street. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Margot Robbie.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man (4 August)

Film. Hellboy and a rookie B.P.R.D. agent in the 1950s are sent to the Appalachians, where they discover a remote community dominated by witches and led by the sinister local demon, the Crooked Man. Starring Jack Kesy, Adeline Rudolph, and Jefferson White.

The Pickup (6 August)

The Pickup. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Prime Video Film. In the action-comedy The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armoured truck drivers, Russell and Travis , are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe, with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse. Watch the trailer.

Starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Eva Longoria.

Den of Thieves (6 August)

Film. An elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew clash as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank.

The Croods: A New Age (7 August)

Film. The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.

Daredevil (8 August)

Daredevil. Image: 20th Century Fox. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. A man blinded by toxic waste which also enhanced his remaining senses fights crime as an acrobatic martial arts superhero. Starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

Elektra (8 August)

Film. An assassin’s change of heart leads her into a war against an evil crime syndicate. Starring Jennifer Garner.

Conclave (9 August)

Film. The Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world, locked together in the

Vatican halls. Tasked with running the covert process of selecting a new pope, Cardinal Lawrence finds

himself at the centre of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The

Church.

Starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci.

Top End Wedding (11 August)

Film. This hilarious and heart-warming comedy is the story of successful Sydney lawyer, Lauren, and her fiancée Ned. Engaged and in love, they have just one day to find Lauren’s mother (who has gone AWOL somewhere in the Northern Territory), reunite her parents, and pull off their dream Top End Wedding. Starring Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee.

Butterfly (13 August)

Butterfly. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Prime Video Series. Butterfly is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centred on David Jung, an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organisation she works for. Watch the trailer.

Starring Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 (13 August)

Prime Video Series. Based on the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. In Season Two, exiled from home, Frank, Barry, and Sammy soon find themselves in New Foodland, a shining utopia for food and humans alike. But beneath the city’s glossy fridges and cheery smiles lies a dark secret that threatens the entirety of sentient food society.

Starring Seth Rogen, Will Forte, Edward Norton, Michael Cera, and more.

Flight Risk (14 August)

Film. A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery.

The Siege at Thorn High (15 August)

Film. A special school for troubled children. A teacher who is determined to discipline the students. Here, teachers must not only teach, but survive the deadly attacks of their students.

Werewolves (16 August)

Film. After a worldwide pandemic the previous year of people turning into werewolves after a super-moon event, two scientists try to stop the mutation from happening again as part of a team effort, but the experiment goes wildly awry.

Red Right Hand (18 August)

Film. Cash is trying to live an honest and quiet life, but when Big Cat forces him back into her services, he proves capable of anything to protect the town and the only family he has left.

John Wick (20 August)

John Wick. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. John Wick is a former hitman grieving the loss of his true love. When his home is broken into, robbed, and his dog killed, he is forced to return to action to exact revenge. Starring Keanu Reeves.

The Map That Leads To You (20 August)

Prime Video Film. The Map That Leads To You follows Heather, a young woman setting off on an adventure across Europe with her best friends before settling into her perfectly planned life. When she crosses paths with Jack, a magnetic and mysterious stranger, their instant spark ignites an emotional journey neither of them expected.

Starring Josh Lucas, KJ Apa, and Madelyn Cline.

007: Road to a Million Season 2 (22 August)

Prime Video Series. Nine pairs of everyday people are unleashed on an global adventure through a series of James Bond inspired challenges, for a shot at winning a £1,000,000 prize.

Slingshot (25 August)

Film. An astronaut struggles to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn’s moon, Titan.

Upload Season 4 (25 August)

Upload. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Prime Video Series. Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill), set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be ‘uploaded’ to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.

Starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Alegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, and Owen Daniels.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (27 August)

Prime Video Series. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows Ben Edwards throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. Watch the trailer.

Starring Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Tom Hopper, and Luke Hemsworth.

