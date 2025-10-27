Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

The Unholy Trinity (1 November)

Film. In a land ruled by outlaws, betrayal and blood debts, one man rides for justice, honour and revenge. Set against the rugged backdrop of 1870s Montana, The Unholy Trinity follows a young drifter who returns to his hometown to avenge the wrongful execution of his father and reclaim the fortune that was stolen from his family.

The Unholy Trinity promises to deliver an exciting blend of action, suspense, and western grit with an all-star ensemble ready to captivate audiences. Written by Lee Zachariah (The Bazura Project) and directed by Richard Gray (Robert the Bruce), The Unholy Trinity is a sweeping tale of loyalty, blood and the ghosts we carry.

Starring Pierce Brosnan (The World Is Not Enough) as Sheriff Gabriel Dove, Samuel L. Jackson (The Hateful Eight) as the enigmatic St. Christopher, David Arquette (Scream 3) as Father Jacob, Brandon Lessard (Classified) as Henry Broadway, and Gianni Capaldi (Damaged) as Gideon, this gritty Western crime drama delivers redemption, vengeance and the high cost of justice.

Watch the trailer.

Ghosts Australia (2 November)

Ghosts Australia. Image: Paramount Australia/BBC Studios Productions Australia/Screenwest. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. Who says the afterlife can’t be dramatic, hilarious, and just a little bit awkward? Based on the critically acclaimed British comedy series, that has also been a huge hit in its US version, the local adaptation is full of haunts, humour and so much heart.

Kate and Sean inherit a historic mansion and plan to convert it into a boutique hotel. Their plans are complicated when a near-death experience allows Kate to see and hear the house’s ghostly inhabitants, who have lived there for centuries. As Kate and Sean try to fix up the house, they end up fixing ghost problems instead – putting their relationship through the wringer but ultimately finding a new kind of family.

Starring Mandy McElhinney (Love Child, Paper Giants: Magazine Wars), Brent Hill (Hamilton, School of Rock), Ines English (Last Days of the Space Age, The Last Anniversary), and Michelle Brasier (Thank God You’re Here, Aunty Donna). Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: recent highlights

NCIS Season 23 (15 October)

NCIS. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Seires. NCIS returns as Special Agent Alden Parker leads his elite team, Timothy McGee, Nick Torres, Jessica Knight, Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Kasie Hines, and Director Leon Vance, through high-stakes naval investigations with their signature mix of professionalism and dry humour. This season, the hunt becomes personal when Parker pursues mob boss Carla Marino after the shocking murder of his father, pushing the team to its limits while testing loyalties and putting careers on the line.

Starring Gary Cole, Sean Murray, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Ghosts US Season 5 (17 October)

Ghosts US. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. The single-camera comedy Ghosts US returns for its fifth season, picking up after the dramatic twist in which Jay accidentally sold his soul to Elias Woodstone. As Sam and the eclectic spirits of Woodstone Manor scramble to free him from the deal, they must also juggle the daily chaos of running their B&B and Jay’s restaurant.

Starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Fire Country Season 4 (18 October)

Series. Fire Country season four continues to follow Bode Leone and the crew of Station 42 as they respond to wildfires and other emergency calls in Northern California. The series focuses on the professional challenges of firefighting, the personal struggles of the team members, and the complex relationships within the Cal Fire program and the inmate firefighter initiative.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (26 October)

Mayor of Kingstown. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Paramount+ streaming guides on ScreenHub.