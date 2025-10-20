Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (26 October)

Series. In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco.

Paramount+: recent highlights

Fire Country Season 4 (18 October)

Series. Fire Country season four continues to follow Bode Leone and the crew of Station 42 as they respond to wildfires and other emergency calls in Northern California. The series focuses on the professional challenges of firefighting, the personal struggles of the team members, and the complex relationships within the Cal Fire program and the inmate firefighter initiative.

Ghosts US Season 5 (17 October)

Ghosts US. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. The single-camera comedy Ghosts US returns for its fifth season, picking up after the dramatic twist in which Jay accidentally sold his soul to Elias Woodstone. As Sam and the eclectic spirits of Woodstone Manor scramble to free him from the deal, they must also juggle the daily chaos of running their B&B and Jay’s restaurant.

Starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 (15 October)

Series. Set in 1991, the second season of NCIS: Origins continues the coming-of-age story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he carves out his early career at the NCIS, then known as NIS, Camp Pendleton office. Guided by seasoned mentor Mike Franks, Gibbs works alongside Lala Dominguez, Bernard ‘Randy’ Randolf, Mary Jo Sullivan, and Vera Strickland, a tight-knit team whose loyalty and skill are tested by dangerous new investigations.

Starring Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmid.

NCIS Season 23 (15 October)

NCIS. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Seires. NCIS returns as Special Agent Alden Parker leads his elite team, Timothy McGee, Nick Torres, Jessica Knight, Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Kasie Hines, and Director Leon Vance, through high-stakes naval investigations with their signature mix of professionalism and dry humour. This season, the hunt becomes personal when Parker pursues mob boss Carla Marino after the shocking murder of his father, pushing the team to its limits while testing loyalties and putting careers on the line.

Starring Gary Cole, Sean Murray, and Wilmer Valderrama.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 (14 October)

Series. After their croc-fuelled Top End adventure, the team are back in the glistening Harbour City, but something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them… their own pasts. Blue (Mavournee Hazel) is hunted down by her so-called ‘family’ who harbour a shocking ulterior motive; while DeShawn is forced to admit he concealed a crucial piece of evidence in a court-martial to protect someone very close.

JD must deal with the fallout from a Faustian pact to keep the team intact within the context of a crumbling relationship… while Evie tentatively embarks on a new one; and Doc Roy must decide if he’s ready to let go. Watch the trailer.

Starring Olivia Swann, Mavournee Hazel, Sean Sagar, Todd Lasance, Tuuli Narkle, and William McInnes.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Paramount+ streaming guides on ScreenHub.