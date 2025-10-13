Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Elsbeth Season 3 (13 October)

Series. The sharpest mind in New York is back on the case. Quirky yet brilliant attorney Elsbeth Tascioni once again teams up with Captain C.W. Wagner and the detectives of the NYPD’s 11th Precinct to unravel a fresh slate of high-society murders and headline-grabbing mysteries. Armed with her disarming charm, razor-keen intuition, and unconventional tactics, Elsbeth dives into season three with more complex cases, unexpected twists, and a new roster of intriguing allies and adversaries. From glittering Manhattan penthouses to the city’s hidden corners, every crime scene challenges her unique way of seeing the truth.

Starring Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce.

Matlock Season 2 (13 October)

Matlock. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. Back at the elite firm, Matlock tackles higher-stakes cases while navigating firm politics and forging unexpected alliances. Alongside powerhouse lawyer Olympia Lawrence and ambitious associates Julian, Billy, and Sarah, she proves experience and intuition can outsmart even the toughest opponents.

Starring Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 (14 October)

Series. After their croc-fuelled Top End adventure, the team are back in the glistening Harbour City, but something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them… their own pasts. Blue (Mavournee Hazel) is hunted down by her so-called ‘family’ who harbour a shocking ulterior motive; while DeShawn is forced to admit he concealed a crucial piece of evidence in a court-martial to protect someone very close.

JD must deal with the fallout from a Faustian pact to keep the team intact within the context of a crumbling relationship… while Evie tentatively embarks on a new one; and Doc Roy must decide if he’s ready to let go. Watch the trailer.

Starring Olivia Swann, Mavournee Hazel, Sean Sagar, Todd Lasance, Tuuli Narkle, and William McInnes.

FBI Season 8 (14 October)

Series. The high-stakes investigations continue as FBI returns for its eighth season. This fast-paced drama follows the dedicated agents of the New York field office, Special Agent Maggie Bell, Special Agent OA Zidan, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, and Special Agent Stuart Scola, as they tackle major crimes that threaten New York City and the nation.

Starring Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, and John Boyd.

Watson Season 2 (14 October)

Watson. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. Watson returns with more high-stakes medical mysteries and a fresh twist on the legendary detective’s legacy. Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. John Watson, who has traded crime scenes for cutting-edge medicine, leading a team of brilliant ‘doc-tectives’ dedicated to diagnosing and treating the world’s

rarest diseases.

The Neighbourhood Season 8 (14 October)

Series. In Pasadena, Calvin Butler and his family have built a lasting friendship with neighbours Dave and Gemma Johnson, proving that community can bridge any gap. The eighth and final season finds both families facing big changes: Calvin and Marty grow their electric- vehicle repair business, Tina explores a new passion, Malcolm balances work and family, and Courtney and Marty take a major step forward.

Starring Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, and Beth Behrs.

NCIS Season 23 (15 October)

NCIS. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Seires. NCIS returns as Special Agent Alden Parker leads his elite team, Timothy McGee, Nick Torres, Jessica Knight, Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Kasie Hines, and Director Leon Vance, through high-stakes naval investigations with their signature mix of professionalism and dry humour. This season, the hunt becomes personal when Parker pursues mob boss Carla Marino after the shocking murder of his father, pushing the team to its limits while testing loyalties and putting careers on the line.

Starring Gary Cole, Sean Murray, and Wilmer Valderrama.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 (15 October)

Series. Set in 1991, the second season of NCIS: Origins continues the coming-of-age story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he carves out his early career at the NCIS, then known as NIS, Camp Pendleton office. Guided by seasoned mentor Mike Franks, Gibbs works alongside Lala Dominguez, Bernard ‘Randy’ Randolf, Mary Jo Sullivan, and Vera Strickland, a tight-knit team whose loyalty and skill are tested by dangerous new investigations.

Starring Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmid.

Ghosts US Season 5 (17 October)

Ghosts US. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. The single-camera comedy Ghosts US returns for its fifth season, picking up after the dramatic twist in which Jay accidentally sold his soul to Elias Woodstone. As Sam and the eclectic spirits of Woodstone Manor scramble to free him from the deal, they must also juggle the daily chaos of running their B&B and Jay’s restaurant.

Starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Fire Country Season 4 (18 October)

Series. Fire Country season four continues to follow Bode Leone and the crew of Station 42 as they respond to wildfires and other emergency calls in Northern California. The series focuses on the professional challenges of firefighting, the personal struggles of the team members, and the complex relationships within the Cal Fire program and the inmate firefighter initiative.

Paramount+: recent highlights

Vicious (10 October)

Vicious. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. When Polly receives a mysterious box from an unexpected late-night visitor, it comes with a simple instruction: place three things inside: something you need, something you hate, and something you love. What begins as a strange ritual quickly unravels into a waking nightmare.

Trapped in a terrifying world where reality bends and memory betrays, Polly must navigate a series of impossible choices. As time slips away, she’s forced to confront the darkness not just around her, but within her, before it consumes everything and everyone she’s ever known. Watch the trailer.

Starring Dakota Fanning and Kathryn Hunter.

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now (7 October)

Documentary. Directed by BAFTA-award winner Tania Alexander, the feature-length documentary has been produced in collaboration with the Osbourne family. Alongside Ozzy and Sharon, children Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne speak candidly about the late-night fall their father suffered in February 2019 and the subsequent life-changing impact of that accident, which ultimately led to him cancelling his two-and-a-half-year farewell tour. Watch the trailer.

