Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Heart Eyes (2 October)

Heart Eyes. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Every Valentine’s Day, a masked killer with glowing red eyes stalks and slaughters unsuspecting couples. When sharp-witted ad executive Ally and her hopelessly romantic co-worker Jay accidentally meet cute over the same cup of coffee, they become the murderer’s next target.

Starring Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding.

High Ground (2 October)

Film. When a mysterious prisoner named Nathaniel is brought into a small border-town jail, newly appointed Sheriff Jake finds himself thrust into danger when a ruthless cartel demands the man’s life. With the cartel’s wrath descending on the town, Jake must protect Nathaniel at all costs. He’s not alone, his girlfriend Cassie stands by him, and his father Ezra, a former sheriff, offers support, and perhaps secrets from the past. As tension escalates, Jake must navigate betrayal, moral lines, and violence to stand his ground.

Starring Charlie Weber, Katherine McNamara, and Jon Voight.

Parallel Me (2 October)

Parallel Me. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. Toni’s life is at a low point, but then Ariadne appears to Toni and presents her with a magical scarf that supposedly allows her to travel to alternative versions of her own life. And so begins a turbulent journey through her various parallel lives. One moment she runs a surf school in Bali – without any experience; the next she’s a K-Pop star in front of screaming fans in Bangkok. Toni also becomes a lawyer sporting a blow-dry, and then she finds a complete chaos in her bed with whom she deals drugs. She even ends up heavily pregnant at her own baby shower. But will she find the one, perfect life before the scarf is completely unraveled? Watch the trailer.

Paw Patrol Season 12 (4 October)

Animated Series. Everyone’s favourite heroic pups are back for even more paw-some adventures! Under the leadership of tech-savvy 10-year-old Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker tackle daring new rescues and high-stakes missions. From action-packed saves around Adventure Bay to exciting journeys with brand-new pup pals, Season 12 delivers nonstop teamwork, problem-solving, and tail-wagging fun for the whole family.

Paramount+: recent highlights

Utopia (26 September)

Film. Driven by the search for his missing wife, a soldier breaks into a cutting-edge facility, only to uncover a dazzling, futuristic theme park where reality and illusion blur. As he ventures deeper into this surreal world of desire and deception, a shocking revelation thrusts him into a high-stakes battle where the rules of reality no longer apply. Watch the trailer.

Aussie Shore Season 2 (25 September)

Aussie Shore. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Reality Series. Our favourite dysfunctional family are wilder than ever, and ready to wreak havoc. Get set for non-stop chaos as the gang fall in love, fall out with each other and have all the feels in tropical party paradise, Cairns. But there’s no such thing as a free party. Geordie Shore icon and reality TV legend, Charlotte Crosby, returns in full Boss mode, sending the gang on their toughest and most challenging jobs yet. She’s taking no prisoners and isn’t afraid to crack the whip when things get out of hand. Watch the trailer.

Tulsa King Season 3 (21 September)

Series. As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family. Watch the trailer.

