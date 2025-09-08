Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 (8 September)

Awards Show. The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards return live from UBS Arena in New York. Hosted by LL Cool J, this year’s show will feature performances throughout the night, from Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Tate McRae, Alex Warren and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as a star-studded lineup of nominees led by Lady Gaga with 12 nominations, followed closely by Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and many more.

Paramount+: recently added

Valiente: A Tracker Story (6 September)

Animated Film. Tracker and Carlos face their greatest challenge yet when nocturnal animals begin fleeing

the mysterious Shadow Jungle. With the help of Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups, Tracker must overcome his fear of the dark to stop a new villain, Lucila Maia, who believes the entire jungle belongs to her, and will stop at nothing to make it so.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (4 September)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. The highly anticipated ten-episode series picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. Watch the trailer.

September 5 (4 September)

Film. During the 1972 Munich Olympics, a shocking hostage crisis forces legendary TV executive Roone Arledge to place untested sports producer Geoff Mason at the helm of live breaking news. With lives at stake and the world watching, this true story captures the moment that redefined broadcast journalism forever. Watch the trailer.

Parallel Me (4 September)

Series. Toni’s life is at a low point, but then Ariadne appears to Toni and presents her with a magical scarf that supposedly allows her to travel to alternative versions of her own life. And so begins a turbulent journey through her various parallel lives. One moment she runs a surf school in Bali – without any experience; the next she’s a K-Pop star in front of screaming fans in Bangkok. Watch the trailer.

Wylde Pak (3 September)

Wylde Pak. Image: Nickelodeon. Streaming on Paramount+.

Animated Series. Wylde Pak explores the dynamics of a multigenerational and multicultural blended family as half siblings Lily and Jack learn to navigate new family dynamics under one roof for the first time. Jack and Lily as they are pushed outside their comfort zones and learn to coexist while navigating new family dynamics, friends, and endless hijinks, all while helping run the family’s pet grooming and boarding business.

He Went That Way (1 September)

Film. Set in 1964, the film offers a dark twist on the classic buddy road trip. It follows 19-year-old serial killer Bobby, who hitches a ride with celebrity animal trainer Jim and his prized companion, Spanky the TV chimpanzee, along a desolate stretch of Route 66. Watch the trailer.

Starring Zachary Quinto, Patrick J. Adams, and Jacob Elordi.

