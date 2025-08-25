Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Stans (27 August)

Documentary. Will the biggest Slim Shady fan please stand up? Twenty-five years after the release of Eminem’s iconic song ‘Stan’, about an obsessed fan who takes his admiration for the rapper too far, the landscape of fandom has completely changed.

Flipping the music documentary format on its head, Stans follows not just Eminem’s artistic trajectory, but that of his most loyal superfans, with Steven Leckart’s film offering an entertaining and vibrant look at the modern nature of fandom and how social media has irrevocably changed the relationship between artists and their audience. Watch the trailer.

Dating Naked UK Season 2 (30 August)

Reality Series. Dating Naked UK returns for season two with Rylan Clark back at the helm. This time, ten bold singletons are stripping down to their birthday suits in a tropical paradise, ready to bare it all in the ultimate search for love. Tired of swiping and small talk, they’re ditching modern dating and getting back to basics… completely naked.

Paramount+: recently added

Eileen (24 August)

Eileen. Image: Neon / Focus Features / Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Based on the best-selling novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, Eileen is the story of young secretary who becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counsellor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret – throwing Eileen onto a sinister path. Watch the trailer.

Starring Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie, and Shea Whigham.

The Killer (24 August)

Film. The Killer stars Emmy nominee Nathalie Emmanuel as Zee, a mysterious and infamous assassin known, and feared, in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead. But when, during an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler, Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman in a Paris nightclub, the decision will disintegrate Zee’s alliances, attract the attention of a savvy police investigator, and plunge her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a collision course with her own past. Watch the trailer.

Starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Sam Worthington, Diana Silvers, and Omar Sy.

Playing Gracie Darling (14 August)

Playing Gracie Darling. Image: Paramount+.

Paramount+ Series. When Joni was fourteen, her best friend Gracie Darling disappeared during a séance. Twenty-seven years later, local teens still get their kicks ‘Playing Gracie Darling,’ a spooky game named after the girl who vanished. But when another young girl disappears under eerily similar circumstances, Joni is forced to confront her past and the secrets that never stayed buried. Watch the trailer.

Starring Morgana O’Reilly, Dame Harriet Walter, Rudi Dharmalingam, Celia Pacquola, Annie

Maynard, and Dan Spielman.

Night Swim (10 August)

Film. Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve, teenage daughter Izzy and young son Elliot. Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

Starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon.

