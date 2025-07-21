Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Spin the Bottle (22 July)

Film (2024). This American horror feature written by John Cregan follows the story of a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famous game ‘spin the bottle’ in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place. Watch the trailer.

The Challenge: Vets And New Threats Season 41 (25 July)

Series. Fresh faces and new threats have entered the arena with one goal: upend the old order and take it all. The Vets, driven by legacy and pride, will need to adapt fast. Their established hierarchy is crumbling, and leaning on past alliances and experience is no longer reliable.

Paramount+: recently added

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 (17 July)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3. Image: Paramount+.

Series. The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise are still under the command of Captain Pike as they face the conclusion of Season 2’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilisations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. Watch the trailer.

Super Duper Bunny League (9 July)

Series. Based on the kids’ comic book series by cartoonist Jamie Smart. The 2D-animated adventure-comedy series centres on a diverse group of bunny friends who work together and use their unique powers to protect their beloved city.

The Smurfs Season 4 (9 July)

Series. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier fourth season, promising more adventure and more mischief.

Teen Mom UK: Next Generation Season 3 (10 July)

Series. Tracking the journeys of five young mums as they navigate the challenges of parenthood. Season 3 sees new mums Leonie and Amelia join the show alongside favourites Chloe, Angel and Whitney as they tackle the trials and triumphs of being a teen parent.

Dexter: Resurrection (11 July)

Dexter: Resurrection. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), returns for resurrection. He takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realising the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy. Watch the trailer.

The Patrick Star Show Season 4 (2 July)

Series. Patrick Star is living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom. The family sitcom stars Patrick and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by his wild whims and surreal imagination.

Dora And The Search For Sol Dorado (4 July)

Dora And The Search For Sol Dorado. Image: Paramount Pictures/ Paramount+.

Film (2025). A new original feature-length live-action movie, marking 25 historic years of the beloved franchise. The world’s greatest explorer and her friends will trek through the perilous dangers of the Amazonian jungle in search of the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado to prevent it from falling into enemy hands. Watch the trailer.

Dora Season 3 (4 July)

Series. The Great Dora Fiesta continues with a brand-new season of Dora. Join everyone’s favourite bilingual explorer as she returns for more epic adventures through the mystical and magical rainforest.