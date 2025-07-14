Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 (17 July)

Series. The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise are still under the command of Captain Pike as they face the conclusion of Season 2’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilisations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: recently added

Super Duper Bunny League (9 July)

Series. Based on the kids’ comic book series by cartoonist Jamie Smart. The 2D-animated adventure-comedy series centres on a diverse group of bunny friends who work together and use their unique powers to protect their beloved city.

The Smurfs Season 4 (9 July)

Series. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier fourth season, promising more adventure and more mischief.

Teen Mom UK: Next Generation Season 3 (10 July)

Series. Tracking the journeys of five young mums as they navigate the challenges of parenthood. Season 3 sees new mums Leonie and Amelia join the show alongside favourites Chloe, Angel and Whitney as they tackle the trials and triumphs of being a teen parent.

Dexter: Resurrection (11 July)

Dexter: Resurrection. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), returns for resurrection. He takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realising the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy. Watch the trailer.

The Patrick Star Show Season 4 (2 July)

Series. Patrick Star is living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom. The family sitcom stars Patrick and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by his wild whims and surreal imagination.

Dora And The Search For Sol Dorado (4 July)

Dora And The Search For Sol Dorado. Image: Paramount Pictures/ Paramount+.

Film (2025). A new original feature-length live-action movie, marking 25 historic years of the beloved franchise. The world’s greatest explorer and her friends will trek through the perilous dangers of the Amazonian jungle in search of the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado to prevent it from falling into enemy hands. Watch the trailer.

Dora Season 3 (4 July)

Series. The Great Dora Fiesta continues with a brand-new season of Dora. Join everyone’s favourite bilingual explorer as she returns for more epic adventures through the mystical and magical rainforest.

The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist (4 July)

The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist. Image: Paramount+.

Documentary. A deep dive into one of the most high-profile celebrity crimes of our time – the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in her hotel in Paris. With exclusive access to friends of the Kardashian family, French law enforcement, and journalists who closely covered the case, the documentary uncovers the shocking detail of what really happened that night, and the eventual courtroom reckoning, nearly a decade later of the infamous ‘grandpa robbers’.

Trolls Band Together (6 July)

Film (2025). An action-packed, all-star, rainbow-coloured family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the next chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise. After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy).

Five Nights at Freddy’s (31 May)

Five Nights at Freddy’s. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). A troubled security guard named Mike Schmidt begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, an abandoned family entertainment centre. During his five nights on the job, he discovers that the animatronic mascots are possessed by the souls of murdered children.

As he uncovers the dark secrets of the pizzeria, he must survive the terrifying nights and confront the malevolent forces within.