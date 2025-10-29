Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming November 2025

Paramount+: new in November 2025

The Unholy Trinity (1 November)

The Unholy Trinity. Image: Paramount+.

Film. In a land ruled by outlaws, betrayal and blood debts, one man rides for justice, honour and revenge. Set against the rugged backdrop of 1870s Montana, The Unholy Trinity follows a young drifter who returns to his hometown to avenge the wrongful execution of his father and reclaim the fortune that was stolen from his family.

The Unholy Trinity promises to deliver an exciting blend of action, suspense, and western grit with an all-star ensemble ready to captivate audiences. Written by Lee Zachariah (The Bazura Project) and directed by Richard Gray (Robert the Bruce), The Unholy Trinity is a sweeping tale of loyalty, blood and the ghosts we carry.

Starring Pierce Brosnan (The World Is Not Enough) as Sheriff Gabriel Dove, Samuel L. Jackson (The Hateful Eight) as the enigmatic St. Christopher, David Arquette (Scream 3) as Father Jacob, Brandon Lessard (Classified) as Henry Broadway, and Gianni Capaldi (Damaged) as Gideon, this gritty Western crime drama delivers redemption, vengeance and the high cost of justice.

Watch the trailer.

Ghosts Australia (2 November)

Ghosts Australia. Image: Paramount Australia/BBC Studios Productions Australia/Screenwest. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. Who says the afterlife can’t be dramatic, hilarious, and just a little bit awkward? Based on the critically acclaimed British comedy series, that has also been a huge hit in its US version, the local adaptation is full of haunts, humour and so much heart.

Kate and Sean inherit a historic mansion and plan to convert it into a boutique hotel. Their plans are complicated when a near-death experience allows Kate to see and hear the house’s ghostly inhabitants, who have lived there for centuries. As Kate and Sean try to fix up the house, they end up fixing ghost problems instead – putting their relationship through the wringer but ultimately finding a new kind of family.

Starring Mandy McElhinney (Love Child, Paper Giants: Magazine Wars), Brent Hill (Hamilton, School of Rock), Ines English (Last Days of the Space Age, The Last Anniversary), and Michelle Brasier (Thank God You’re Here, Aunty Donna). Watch the trailer.

Crutch Season 1 (3 November)

Series. Set in the world of the CBS Original Comedy The Neighborhood, Crutch centres on its titular character Francois ‘Frank’ Crutchfield (Morgan), who goes by ‘Crutch,’ a brash, yet beloved Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his highbrow son and free-spirited daughter move

back into the family home.

Crutch also stars Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts), Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen), Adrianna Mitchell (Snowfall), Adrian Martinez (The Amateur), Braxton Paul (Sesame Street) and Finn Maloney (Suncoast). Watch the trailer.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (3 November)

Kung Fu Panda 4. Image: Dreamworks/Paramount+.

Film. After three epic adventures, Po the Dragon Warrior is called upon by destiny to take a break and become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. The only problem? Po knows nothing about spiritual leadership and must first find and train a new Dragon Warrior.

Meanwhile, a wicked sorceress named Chameleon, a shapeshifting lizard with her eyes on Po’s Staff of Wisdom, threatens to unleash his old foes. To stop her, Po teams up with Zhen, a crafty corsac fox and skilled thief who becomes an unlikely ally.

Jack Black returns as Po alongside Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Awkwafina and Viola Davis, in this action-packed, hilarious adventure directed by Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Stine. Watch the trailer.

Italia Shore Season 1 (5 November)

Series. The party lands in Italy as twelve young adults move into a breathtaking villa for the ultimate summer getaway. Between sun-soaked beaches, late-night parties and unexpected drama, this wild crew will work hard and play even harder to earn their spot at the hottest events of the season.

With friendships, flings and fiery clashes guaranteed, Italia Shore is an over-the-top, unforgettable ride through love, loyalty and legendary nights under the Mediterranean stars.

The Celebrity Traitors UK (7 November)

Celebrity Traitors UK. Image: Paramount+.

The fingerless gloves are on as Claudia Winkleman returns to The Traitors castle, this time with an all-star cast ready to play the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal. In this celebrity edition of the smash-hit reality phenomenon, famous faces must work together to complete challenges and build prize money, all while secretly hunting down the Traitors hiding among them. Who will claim the glory and who will be

banished before the final roundtable?

The line-up includes Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson and Tom Daley.

Rubble & Crew Season 3 (8 November)

Grab your hard hats, Rubble and his construction crew are back for more big builds and even bigger adventures in Season Three of Rubble & Crew. Set in the bustling town of Builder Cove, Rubble teams up with his family of construction pups to take on brand-new projects, solve tricky problems and lend a paw whenever there’s a job to be done. With teamwork, creativity and plenty of pup-powered fun, no build is too big and no pup is too small!

Abigail (10 November)

Abigail. Image: Universal Studios. Streaming on Paramount+.

When a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old daughter of a powerful underworld figure, they think they’ve pulled off the perfect heist. Hidden away in an isolated mansion, they plan to hold her for ransom and wait for an easy payday. But as night falls, the kidnappers soon realise their innocent-

looking captive isn’t what she seems. Their hostage, Abigail, is in fact a bloodthirsty vampire with a taste for revenge, and the hunters quickly become the hunted in this twisted, genre-bending horror thriller. Watch the trailer.

Super Duper Bunny League Season 2 (12 November)

The world’s most heroic hares are back! In Season Two of Super Duper Bunny League, the team of superpowered bunnies face their wildest adventures yet, from battling spooky ghosts and a greedy villain known as The Gobbler, to taking on a mischievous pirate crew. Their latest mission sends them on a tropical getaway that quickly turns chaotic thanks to a fiery lava monster and a sneaky magician with a plan for the ultimate heist.

Landman Season 2 (16 November)

Set in the boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern tale of fortune seeking amongst roughnecks and wildcat billionaires, fuelling an oil boom so big it’s reshaping the climate, the economy and geopolitics. In Season 2, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and the breaking point for Tommy Norris (Thornton) may be closer than he realises. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble, it’s brutal.

ARIA Awards (19 November)

Get ready for Australian music’s biggest night! The ARIA Awards 2025 return to celebrate the artists, albums and anthems that shaped the year, and you can watch it all live on Paramount+. The star-studded event will feature unforgettable live performances, surprise collaborations and appearances from Australia’s most celebrated musicians and global superstars.

Deer Squad Season 4 (19 November)

The heroic herd is back! In Season Four of Deer Squad, Kai, Lola, Rammy and Bobbi return with even more action, adventure and heart as they continue to protect Central Forest and Platinum City from new challenges and villains. Armed with their incredible powers of Earth, Water, Fire and Air, and their unbreakable friendship, the Deer Squad leap into exciting new missions that test their bravery, teamwork and quick thinking.

Novocaine No Pain (21 November)

Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid) has lived a quiet life with a rare genetic disorder that makes him unable to feel any physical pain. When the girl of his dreams, Sherry (Amber Midthunder), is taken hostage in a daring bank heist, Nathan turns his lack of pain into his greatest weapon as he plunges into a dangerous rescue mission. Watch the trailer.

The Fall Guy (30 November)

The Fall Guy. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

He’s a seasoned stunt performer, facing the adrenaline of explosive action, thrilling falls and daring crashes alongside his stunt community, all for our entertainment. Fresh from a near-career-ending incident, this working-class hero must embark on a mission to locate a vanished movie star, untangle a

web of conspiracy and reclaim lost love, all while juggling his day job. What could possibly go right?

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. Watch the trailer.

