Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2 (4 November)

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. In this reality competition show inspired by Squid Game, 456 players put their skills to the ultimate test for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Watch the trailer.

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (4 November)

Comedy Special. From sharing the key to a long marriage to trying CBD for the first and last time, Leanne Morgan is spilling all the sweet tea with her Southern charm.

Just Alice (5 November)

Series. Torn between two loves, Alicia secretly marries both a famous writer and a former priest. How long can she juggle love, lies and her double life?

Heweliusz (5 November)

Series. After a catastrophic ferry disaster, the off-duty captain seeks answers and justice for those who lost their lives – and those they left behind.

Death by Lightning (6 November)

Death by Lightning. Image: Netflix.

Series. The story of James Garfield, who rose from obscurity to become America’s 20th President – and Charles Guiteau, the man who assassinated him. Starring Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Betty Gilpin, Nick Offerman, Bradley Whitford. Watch the trailer.

The Vince Staples Show: Season 2 (6 November)

Series. When his football-star uncle dies, Vince embarks on a bizarre, funny and occasionally sinister odyssey into his complicated life history.

Mango (7 November)

Film. An ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter take a trip to Málaga, where they find what they’ve been craving in a farmer’s idyllic mango orchard. Directed by Mehdi Avaz.

Frankenstein (7 November)

Frankenstein. Image: Netflix.

Film. Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro reimagines Mary Shelley’s classic tale of a brilliant scientist and the creature his monstrous ambition brings to life. Watch the trailer.

Baramulla (7 November)

Film. A cop’s inquiry into child kidnappings unravels chilling secrets as supernatural events endanger his family and the peaceful town of Baramulla.

Groom & Two Brides (7 November)

Film. Adam is allergic to love, but somehow ends up engaged to both his boss’s daughter and his first love. Now he must try to keep his double life a secret.

As You Stood By (7 November)

Series. When two women plot to end an abusive marriage through murder, an unexpected visitor arrives – threatening to shatter everything they’ve carefully planned.

Netflix: recent highlights

The Asset (27 October)

The Asset. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. A young agent goes undercover to befriend a drug smuggler’s wife. But the closer she gets to her target, the more complicated her mission becomes.

Mo Amer: Wild World (28 October)

Comedy Special. Mo Amer returns for his third Netflix stand-up special, Wild World. In this timely and fiercely honest hour, the comedian celebrates his Palestinian heritage, relives the birth of his son, takes aim at the TSA and much more.

Physical: Asia (28 October)

Reality Series. Elite athletes from eight countries battle for national pride. After grueling tests of raw strength and endurance, only one flag can claim victory.

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story (28 October)

Documentary. Personal interviews with Haftbefehl and those closest to him reveal the story behind the German rap icon as he takes a brutally honest look at his life.

Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle (28 October)

Documentary. Chilling tales of survival unfurl in this documentary series that captures the drama, danger and dark beauty of nature from the perspective of its prey.

Ballad of a Small Player (29 October)

Film. Amid the glittering casinos of Macau, a gambler running from his past — and his debts — becomes fascinated by an enigmatic woman at the baccarat table.

Selling Sunset Season 9 (29 October)

Selling Sunset. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Reality Series. The O Group agents are back for an explosive season. New faces bring new feuds and as the pressure turns up in their personal and professional lives, some might not have what it takes to keep their seat at the brokerage. As the landscape in Los Angeles quickly changes, everyone will have to adapt to a new reality.

Rulers of Fortune (29 October)

Series. A young man aspires to rise through the ranks of Rio’s gambling underworld – unaware of the dangerous game of betrayal, lust and blood that awaits him.

The Witcher Season 4 (30 October)

Series. After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good… Watch the trailer.

Son of a Donkey (30 October)

Series. Theo comes up with chaotic schemes to save his impounded car. Meanwhile, his dying dad will stop at nothing to find himself a new kidney.

Amsterdam Empire (30 October)

Series. When Jack’s affair comes to light, his wife Betty hatches a bitter plan to strip him of the thing he loves most: The Jackal, his coffeeshop empire.

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will (30 October)

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Documentary. Rare videos and exclusive interviews reveal the genius, sacrifices and duality between the public and private lives of iconic singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers (30 October)

Documentary. This documentary revisits Aileen Wuornos’s turbulent life and chilling crimes with never-before-seen death-row interviews and exclusive archival footage

Breathless Season 2 (31 October)

Series. The hospital’s privatization ushers in a new supervisor and pushes the staff closer to the edge, as Patricia and Jésica battle between life and death.

Rhythm + Flow France Season 4 (31 October)

Reality Series. The duel is on! Rap legends SCH and SDM go head-to-head as the competition introduces new challenges and two sides battling for a single shot at glory.

Bad Influencer (31 October)

Series. A single mother – and luxury bag counterfeiter – finds herself teaming up with a self-obsessed influencer to sell her bags and scrape her way out of debt.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Discover more recent Netflix streaming highlights on ScreenHub.