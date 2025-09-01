Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

One Direction: This Is Us (1 September)

Documentary. Award-winning documentarian Morgan Spurlock turns his camera on boy band phenomenon One Direction in this combination concert film and backstage pass.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (3 September)

Series. When her psychic powers falter, Wednesday must fight to regain them – or face deadly consequences for Enid and others at Nevermore. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Gwendoline Christie.

Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2 (4 September)

Animated Series. Welcome to Pokémon Resort, a peaceful getaway for Pokémon to relax and have fun. Which guest will the new concierge Haru befriend and help first? Watch the trailer.

Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford (4 September)

Documentary Series. Go inside Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford’s training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their must-see super middleweight boxing match.

Inspector Zende (5 September)

Film. When serial killer Carl Bhojraj escapes prison and resurfaces in Mumbai, a determined Inspector Zende steps up to nab the cunning fugitive once more.

Love Con Revenge (5 September)

Documentary. Victims of romance scams try to reclaim their lives with help from ‘The Tinder Swindler’ target Cecilie Fjellhøy and private investigator Brianne Joseph.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (7 September)

Anime Series. When the intimidating Rintarou meets the open-minded Kaoruko, the unlikely duo grows closer. The issue? Their neighbouring high schools hate each other. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recent highlights

The Brutalist (30 August)

Film. A visionary architect flees post-war Europe in 1947 for a brighter future in the United States and finds his life forever changed by a wealthy client. Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce.

The Thursday Murder Club (28 August)

Film. A group of senior sleuths passionate about solving cold cases get plunged into a real-life murder mystery in this comic crime caper based on the novel. Starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Naomi Ackie, Tom Ellis, David Tennant, Richard E. Grant, and more.

Film. When a member of their fantasy football league vanishes on his wedding day, a motley group of friends recount the lead-up to his chaotic bachelor party.

The Beekeeper (23 August)

Film. A former assassin leaves his peaceful retirement to pursue vigilante revenge when his beloved neighbour gets scammed by an international fraud ring. Starring Jason Statham.

Gold Rush Gang (21 August)

Film. At the tail end of World War II, a bandit leader and his crew go up against his sworn enemy and the Japanese army to rob a train full of gold. Watch the trailer.

