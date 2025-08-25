News

Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 25 August to 31 August 2025 on Netflix with this guide.
25 Aug 2025 14:30
Leah J. Williams
thursday murder club netflix august 2025

The Thursday Murder Club. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Netflix: new this week

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (27 August)

Film. When a member of their fantasy football league vanishes on his wedding day, a motley group of friends recount the lead-up to his chaotic bachelor party.

The Thursday Murder Club (28 August)

The Thursday Murder Club. Image: Netflix. Streaming August 2025.
The Thursday Murder Club. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. A group of senior sleuths passionate about solving cold cases get plunged into a real-life murder mystery in this comic crime caper based on the novel. Starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Naomi Ackie, Tom Ellis, David Tennant, Richard E. Grant, and more.

My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 (28 August)

Series. Hoping for a fresh start in Silver Falls, Jackie discovers second chances aren’t guaranteed when unresolved feelings and small-town tensions resurface.

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives (28 August)

Series. Brooklyn and Malibu’s summer plans take a turn for the spooky when the podcast hosts stumble upon a series of beachside mysteries.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (29 August)

Documentary. A teenage girl and her boyfriend are viciously cyberbullied by an unknown phone number for months. But as the investigation into the harassment unfolds, the authorities uncover a shocking secret that upends everything anyone thought they knew about the case.

Two Graves (29 August)

Two Graves Netflix
Two Graves. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. When the disappearance of two teen girls shocks a quiet coastal town, a bereft grandmother risks everything to uncover the truth and seek revenge.

The Brutalist (30 August)

Film. A visionary architect flees post-war Europe in 1947 for a brighter future in the United States and finds his life forever changed by a wealthy client. Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce.

Netflix: recent highlights

The Beekeeper (23 August)

The Beekeeper. Image: Amazon Mgm Studios.
The Beekeeper. Image: Amazon MGM Studios. Streaming on Stan.

Film. A former assassin leaves his peaceful retirement to pursue vigilante revenge when his beloved neighbour gets scammed by an international fraud ring. Starring Jason Statham.

Abandoned Man (22 August)

Film. After serving time in prison for his brother’s crime, a man warily reunites with family, finding hope and healing in a life-changing bond with his niece.

Long Story Short (22 August)

Series. From the creator of BoJack Horseman comes this animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again. Starring Dave Franco, Lisa Edelstein, Ben Feldman, and more. Watch the trailer.

Gold Rush Gang (21 August)

Gold Rush Gang Netflix
Gold Rush Gang. Image: Netflix.

Film. At the tail end of World War II, a bandit leader and his crew go up against his sworn enemy and the Japanese army to rob a train full of gold. Watch the trailer.

One Hit Wonder (21 August)

Film. These two singers never had much luck with their careers. Now, they’re risking everything for a chance at stardom – and love.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

