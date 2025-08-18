Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

CoComelon Lane Season 5 (18 August)

Series. The CoComelon Lane kids are back, exploring their world and embracing their imaginations on fun field trips to the airport, an apple orchard and more.

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (19 August)

Documentary Series. Through never-before-seen footage and interviews, this series tells the definitive story of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones’ impact on NFL history.

Rivers of Fate (20 August)

Series. When a teen is kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring, a river pirate and a fierce mother embark on separate quests to find her – until their paths cross.

Forgive Us All (20 August)

Forgive Us All. Image: Rialto Distribution. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. A story of redemption in a world gone dark. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lily Sullivan, Callan Mulvey, and Richard Roxburgh.

Death Inc. Season 3 (21 August)

Series. When the founder of Torregrosa Funeral Home dies, his scheming right-hand man is poised to take over the business. But the owner’s widow has other plans.

Hostage (21 August)

Series. When the British prime minister’s husband is kidnapped and the French president starts receiving threats, both leaders must face an impossible choice.

One Hit Wonder (21 August)

Film. These two singers never had much luck with their careers. Now, they’re risking everything for a chance at stardom – and love.

Gold Rush Gang (21 August)

Film. At the tail end of World War II, a bandit leader and his crew go up against his sworn enemy and the Japanese army to rob a train full of gold. Watch the trailer.

Fall for Me (21 August)

Film. Lilli is suspicious of her sister’s new fiance, but when an attractive stranger enters her life, she’s suddenly distracted by the thralls of desire.

Long Story Short (22 August)

Long Story Short. Image: ShadowMachine / Tornante Company / Vegan Blintzes. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. From the creator of BoJack Horseman comes this animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again. Starring Dave Franco, Lisa Edelstein, Ben Feldman, and more. Watch the trailer.

Abandoned Man (22 August)

Film. After serving time in prison for his brother’s crime, a man warily reunites with family, finding hope and healing in a life-changing bond with his niece.

The Beekeeper (23 August)

Film. A former assassin leaves his peaceful retirement to pursue vigilante revenge when his beloved neighbour gets scammed by an international fraud ring. Starring Jason Statham.

Netflix: recent highlights

Night Always Comes (15 August)

Film. Facing eviction in a city her family can no longer afford, a woman plunges into a desperate and increasingly dangerous all-night search to raise $25,000.

Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (14 August)

Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage. Image: EOTA / Crew-Cell. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. The Medicine Seller returns as the Edo harem faces a new crisis, with family feuds, inner turmoil and fiery envy igniting the birth of a raging spirit. Watch the trailer.

Final Draft (12 August)

Reality Series. Twenty-five athletes, most retired, compete to win 30M yen to launch their second career. Can they overcome tough physical and psychological challenges?

