Netflix: best new shows & films streaming September 2025

Netflix: new to streaming in September 2025

One Direction: This Is Us (1 September)

Documentary. Award-winning documentarian Morgan Spurlock turns his camera on boy band phenomenon One Direction in this combination concert film and backstage pass.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (3 September)

Series. When her psychic powers falter, Wednesday must fight to regain them – or face deadly consequences for Enid and others at Nevermore. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Gwendoline Christie.

Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2 (4 September)

Animated Series. Welcome to Pokémon Resort, a peaceful getaway for Pokémon to relax and have fun. Which guest will the new concierge Haru befriend and help first? Watch the trailer.

Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford (4 September)

Documentary Series. Go inside Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford’s training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their must-see super middleweight boxing match.

Inspector Zende (5 September)

Film. When serial killer Carl Bhojraj escapes prison and resurfaces in Mumbai, a determined Inspector Zende steps up to nab the cunning fugitive once more.

Love Con Revenge (5 September)

Documentary. Victims of romance scams try to reclaim their lives with help from ‘The Tinder Swindler’ target Cecilie Fjellhøy and private investigator Brianne Joseph.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (7 September)

Anime Series. When the intimidating Rintarou meets the open-minded Kaoruko, the unlikely duo grows closer. The issue? Their neighboring high schools hate each other. Watch the trailer.

Her Mother’s Killer Season 2 (8 September)

Series. With Mejía in prison, Analía and Pablo look to their future. But a relentless new enemy threatens to destroy everything they’ve built.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (8 September)

Film. When his informant goes missing on a corporate retreat, Agent Aaron Falk must untangle her colleagues’ stories to trace her path through the wilderness. Watch the trailer.

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish (8 September)

Animated Series. One fish, two fish, meet Red Fish and Blue Fish! From there to here – and from here to there – these friends find opposites everywhere!

Kiss or Die (9 September)

Reality Series. Male comedians face off in a steamy improv drama where they must resist the advances of irresistibly seductive co-stars and deliver the ultimate kiss.

Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You (9 September)

Comedy Special. In her hilarious debut special, Jordan Jensen delivers unapologetic takes on failing at femininity, the paradox that is “self love” and the horrors of trying to find it.

The Dead Girls (10 September)

Series. Based on Jorge Ibargüengoitia’s novel, the series tells how the Baladro sisters built a brothel empire and became merciless killers in 1960s Mexico.

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 5 (10 September)

Reality Series. This season welcomes a new batch of hopeful participants over the age of 50 who are ready to find true love and prove that the heart never ages.

Love is Blind: France (10 September)

Reality Series. Divided into pods, French singles meet, date and get engaged — sight unseen — in their quest to find and marry their one true love.

aka Charlie Sheen (10 September)

Documentary. Actor Charlie Sheen tells his story in this candid two-part documentary tracing his dazzling Hollywood rise, tabloid-topping fall and road to recovery. Watch the trailer.

Diary of a Ditched Girl (11 September)

Series. Hook-ups, app encounters and chaotic men — dating isn’t easy for Amanda. But despite being dumped by half of Malmö, she still isn’t ready to give up.

Kontrabida Academy (11 September)

Film. When a mysterious TV transports her to a school for on-screen villains, a restaurant worker finds new purpose – and a way to get back at her enemies.

Wolf King Season 2 (11 September)

Animated Series. As he fights for his throne and faces enemies from all sides, Drew learns the heavy burden of being king – and the daunting task of choosing a queen.

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series (12 September)

Series. Leaving behind their homes in Indonesia, four women form an unlikely friendship and face eccentric dilemmas as they navigate life in New York.

Maledictions (12 September)

Series. At a career-defining moment, a governor’s child vanishes. Torn between ambition and family secrets, he must choose: politics or his daughter’s safety.

You and Everything Else (12 September)

Series. From teen years to adulthood, two friends linked by warmth and tension grow apart — until one is asked to accompany the other through her final days.

The Wrong Paris (12 September)

Film. Dawn thinks she’s joining a dating show in Paris, France, only to land in Paris, Texas. She has an exit plan – until sparks fly with the cowboy bachelor. Watch the trailer.

Beauty and the Bester (12 September)

Documentary. Did renowned Dr Nandipha get embroiled in Thabo Bester’s prison break? This chilling documentary series examines the enigmatic ties that bound them.

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (14 September)

Live Sports Event. Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford clash in a mega-fight for boxing’s unified super middleweight crown live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Insidious: The Red Door (15 September)

Film. Josh Lambert and his college-age son Dalton grapple with generational trauma when they uncover repressed memories of the demon haunting their family. Watch the trailer.

1670 Season 2 (17 September)

Series. When a sudden death opens new possibilities, Jan Paweł and his misguided family wreak chaos to prove they have what it takes to take the top spot.

Next Gen Chef (17 September)

Reality Series. Twenty-one rising chefs vie to be crowned a generational talent and win USD $500,000 in this cutthroat competition set at the Culinary Institute of America.

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen (17 September)

Documentary. Follow father-son duo Barry and Eddie Hearn in their bid to take their heavyweight sports promotion company to the next level in this documentary series.

Black Rabbit (18 September)

Series. A rising-star restaurateur is forced into New York’s criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with loan sharks on his trail.

Starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman.

Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel (18 September)

Series. When a suave stranger with a hidden agenda checks into the Blue Moon Hotel, chaos and raunchy romance ensnare the two unhinged sisters who work there.

The BA***DS of Bollywood (18 September)

Series. In this high-stakes drama, an ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

Same Day with Someone (18 September)

Film. Trapped in a time loop, a young woman must navigate the ruins of her once-perfect life to find the key to breaking free.

Billionaires’ Bunker (19 September)

Series. When a group of billionaires takes shelter in a luxury bunker, an old feud between two families resurfaces amid an unprecedented global conflict.

Haunted Hotel (19 September)

Animated Series. After inheriting a hotel from her late brother, a single mom moves in with his good-natured ghost – and high-maintenance guests who will never check out. Watch the trailer.

She Said Maybe (19 September)

Film. From Hamburg to Istanbul: German-raised Mavi discovers she’s part of a wealthy Turkish dynasty, entering a glamorous world that tests her relationship.

Blippi’s Job Show Season 2 (22 September)

Series. From police detectives to paleontologists, there are so many interesting jobs to explore – and Blippi and Meekah can’t wait to get to work!

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy (23 September)

Comedy Special. Cristela Alonzo riffs on living life to the fullest—from funding family trips and having auto-pay money to redefining the American dream and self-care.

The Guest (24 September)

Series. A couple trying to save their marriage after an affair are thrown into turmoil when a mysterious woman from the wife’s past shows up at their home.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 (25 September)

Series. When a morbid professor pulls Usagi back to Borderland, Arisu goes after her. But can he survive a new round of deadly games and escape the Joker’s plans?

House of Guinness (25 September)

Series. Trouble is brewing within the Guinness family in this drama created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and starring Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge.

Wayward (25 September)

Series. A small-town cop suspects that the local school for troubled teens – and its dangerously charismatic founder – may not be all it seems.

French Lover (26 September)

Film. When a jaded actor meets a down-on-her-luck waitress in Paris, their unexpected love story begins – but will it survive the glare of the spotlight?

Ruth & Boaz (26 September)

Film. A singer determined to find her true voice. A winemaker looking for real love. From DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry comes this story of faith and romance. Watch the trailer.

Earthquake: Joke Telling Business (30 September)

Comedy Special. From unpacking celebrity scandals to hot takes on love, legendary comic Earthquake shakes things up in this explosive stand-up set.

Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods (30 September)

Documentary. Chilling tales of survival unfurl in this documentary series that captures the drama, danger and dark beauty of nature from the perspective of its prey.

The Lost City of Melbourne (30 September)

Documentary. In 1956, a perfect storm occurred that almost brought this great city to its knees. This is a story of Marvellous Melbourne… before Whelan The Wrecker was here. Watch the trailer.

