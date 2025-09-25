Netflix: best new shows & films streaming October 2025

Netflix: new to streaming in October 2025

Central Intelligence (1 October)

Film. A CIA operative contacts a former high school buddy with accounting chops to help thwart a lethal plot against undercover agents.

Exorcist: The Beginning (1 October)

Film. Sent to Africa at the close of World War II to tend to the needs of the local community, Father Lankester Merrin gets more than he ever bargained for when he has his first brush with a devilish force known simply as Pazuzu.

Sonic the Hedgehog (1 October)

Sonic the Hedgehog. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. A small-town sheriff helps an alien hedgehog with supersonic speed outrun a wicked doctor who wants the creature’s special powers to dominate the world.

Love Is Blind Season 9 (1 October)

Reality Series. Denver singles shake up their search for ‘the one’ and step into the pods, braving twists, turns and love triangles to find their soulmate sight unseen.

RIV4LRIES (1 October)

Series. At a middle school in Pisa, no one has ever challenged the cool kids – until new girl Terry arrives with bold ideas and the rivalries begin.

Dudes (2 October)

Series. Four close-knit friends in their 40s do their best to face a new world of modern masculinity – but even their best tends to make things worse.

The Game: You Never Play Alone (2 October)

Series. A career-driven game developer fights back against misogynistic expectations after she becomes the target of brutal attacks online and in real life.

Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World (2 October)

Documentary. Argentine trap star Duki gives an intimate look at his past and career, from early rap battles to his rise as a verified hitmaker in this documentary.

Steve (3 October)

Film. Over one intense day, the devoted head teacher of a last-chance reform school strives to keep his students in line while facing pressures of his own.

The New Force (3 October)

The New Force. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. An understaffed police district in 1950s Sweden launches a bold experiment to introduce its first group of female officers. Inspired by true events.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (3 October)

Series. The shocking tale of Ed Gein, the infamous murderer and grave robber who inspired many of Hollywood’s most iconic on-screen killers.

Old Dog, New Tricks (3 October)

Series. Cash-strapped vet Antón takes a job at a fancy pet store, going from treating rural farm animals to peddling premium treats for pampered pooches.

Genie, Make a Wish (3 October)

Series. After a millennium, a flamboyant genie returns to grant wishes to a stoic woman. Can his magic turn her routine-bound world into one of love and fantasy?

Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat (3 October)

Documentary. This exclusive documentary features iconic Rhythm + Flow France participants and follows their efforts to build music careers after the competition.

Scary Movie (4 October)

Film. A group of hapless teens harboring a guilty secret is stalked by an equally bumbling serial killer in this parody of 1990s horror movies.

Ranma 1/2 Season 2 (5 October)

Ranma 1/2. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Animated Series. The mayhem continues at the Tendo Dojo as Akane and Ranma deal with a spatula-wielding fiancée, fowl-tempered rival and lecherous martial arts master. Watch the trailer.

Dr. Seuss’s Horton! (6 October)

Animated Series. When their friends in the jungle need help right away, Horton and Samson promise to help save the day. Elephant’s honor… bird’s word!

True Haunting (7 October)

Documentary. Through immersive reenactments and present-day interviews, this chilling series details paranormal encounters from the viewpoint of those who lived them.

Caramelo (8 October)

Film. After a life-changing diagnosis, a promising chef finds hope and humor with the help of a fur-midable dog friend in this heartwarming drama.

Is It Cake? Halloween (8 October)

Reality Series. Cake or fake? Trick or treat? Skilled bakers whip up hyperrealistic Halloween cakes in this seasonal special edition of the hit competition series.

Néro the Assassin (8 October)

Néro the Assassin. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. France, 1504. A ruthless assassin goes on the run with his estranged daughter in his quest to protect her from deadly enemies and evil forces.

The Resurrected (9 October)

Series. Two grieving mothers resurrect a scam ringleader to avenge their daughters — but as painful truths emerge, justice slips from their reach.

Boots (9 October)

Series. After impulsively joining the U.S. Marine Corps, a bullied teen finds new purpose – and unexpected brotherhood – with his motley team of fellow recruits.

Victoria Beckham (9 October)

Documentary. Step into Victoria Beckham’s London atelier, as the Spice Girl-turned-powerhouse designer opens up about her life while preparing for Paris Fashion Week.

The Woman in Cabin 10 (10 October)

Film. On a luxurious superyacht for an assignment, a journalist sees someone go overboard. But when no one believes her, she risks her life to uncover the truth. Keira Knightley stars in this psychological thriller based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel.

Swim to Me (10 October)

Film. A domestic worker and the girl she cares for grow very close over a turbulent summer, until the gap between their worlds sparks a tragic turn.

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata (10 October)

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Animated Series. Told through unique perspectives over 18 days of war, this animated series depicts the epic battle of Kurukshetra between the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

Old Money (10 October)

Series. Nihal’s affluent life comes under threat when a self-made tycoon with an eye for money – and an even sharper one for love – shakes up Istanbul’s elite.

My Father, the BTK Killer (10 October)

Documentary. She thought her dad was an unassuming family man – until the FBI knocked on her door. The daughter of the BTK serial killer shares her shocking story.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 (11 October)

Live Event. WWE Superstars head down under to compete for the Crown Jewel Championships, where current champions put their titles on the line for ultimate glory.

Typhoon Family (12 October)

Series. Amid the 1997 financial crisis, a carefree son inherits his father’s struggling business – growing from wild youth to rookie boss as he learns adulthood.

Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead (14 October)

Film. Two bank employees steal a fortune from a dead client’s account, and unwittingly provoke a group of ruthless criminals, who want the money back.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (14 October)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Animated Series. In the shadowy world of espionage, Sam Fisher is a rumor and a legend. Pulled back into action, he must help a new recruit unravel a global conspiracy.

Inside Furioza (15 October)

Film. In the wake of murder, new Furioza leader Golden claims the reins of his violent and formidable hooligan gang and takes on a new focus across borders.

No One Saw Us Leave (15 October)

Series. Amid divorce, a mother faces stigma and a painful separation when her husband takes her kids in a conflict that shapes her life. Inspired by a true story.

Six Kings Slam (15 October)

Live Event. The world’s top-ranked players take the court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a star-studded tennis showcase with ultimate bragging rights on the line.

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (15 October)

Film. Driven teenager Jann Mardenborough uses his video game skills to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: becoming a pro racer. Based on a true story.

The Time That Remains (16 October)

Film. Surrounded by a string of deaths, an older woman relives her romance with a mysterious, ageless lover as an inspector closes in on their dark secret.

Romantics Anonymous (16 October)

Romantics Anonymous. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. A brilliant chocolatier who’s afraid of making eye contact meets an heir who can’t touch others – but somehow, they’re immune to each other.

The Diplomat Season 3 (16 October)

Series. Caught in a whirlwind of crisis diplomacy, Kate must navigate a fragile new administration and a deadly threat with world-shaping consequences.

Starting 5 Season 2 (16 October)

Reality Series. This riveting series follows Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton and James Harden throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

A Quiet Place Part II (16 October)

Film. Forced to leave their home, the Abbotts must venture out into a world of deadly creatures drawn to sound – and other threats they never expected.

Good News (17 October)

Film. When hijackers seize a Japanese flight and demand to fly to Pyongyang, a mysterious mastermind hatches a zany scheme to reroute the plane to Seoul.

She Walks in Darkness (17 October)

Film. A young agent leaves everything behind to pose as a member of ETA, risking her life to uncover the terrorists’ hideouts in the south of France.

27 Nights (17 October)

Film. When a woman is admitted by her daughters to a psychiatric clinic for her carefree ways, an expert must judge if she is ill or simply wants to enjoy life.

Turn of the Tide Season 2 (17 October)

Turn of the Tide. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. Rabo de Peixe is no longer the same. As old friends and enemies return to find a shift in power, new contenders emerge for control of the drug trade.

Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe (17 October)

Documentary. In June 2001, hundreds of kilos of cocaine washed up in a Portuguese village. This gripping documentary reveals the long-lasting impact on the community.

The Perfect Neighbor (17 October)

Documentary. Police bodycam footage reveals how a long-running neighborhood dispute turned tragic in this award-winning documentary about fear, prejudice and Stand Your Ground laws.

The Twits (17 October)

Animated Film. When the meanest, nastiest villains pull a trick to take over their town, two brave children team up with a family of magical animals to bring them down.

Who Killed the Montreal Expos? (21 October)

Documentary. An investigation into the downfall of the Montreal Expos, Canada’s first Major League Baseball team – and who was ultimately responsible.

The Monster of Florence (22 October)

The Monster of Florence. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. As a serial killer targets couples and strikes terror in Italy, authorities explore a case from 1968 that may be key to finding The Monster of Florence. Watch the trailer.

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia (22 October)

Documentary. A brutal mob war between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino plunges ’90s Philadelphia into chaos and bloodshed in this captivating true-crime series.

The Elixir (23 October)

Film. An elixir unleashes the undead in a village. A family at odds with one another must unite and fight to survive as their hometown collapses.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 (23 October)

Series. Joanne and Noah’s whirlwind romance encounters some turbulence as they deal with family drama, career struggles and one very big looming question.

A House of Dynamite (24 October)

Film. When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim (26 October)

Series. Depicts the story of Manager Kim, a middle-aged man who loses everything he once considered valuable in an instant. After a long journey, he finally discovers his true self, beyond his role as a department manager at a large corporation.

The Asset (27 October)

The Asset. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. A young agent goes undercover to befriend a drug smuggler’s wife. But the closer she gets to her target, the more complicated her mission becomes.

Mo Amer: Wild World (28 October)

Comedy Special. Mo Amer returns for his third Netflix stand-up special, Wild World. In this timely and fiercely honest hour, the comedian celebrates his Palestinian heritage, relives the birth of his son, takes aim at the TSA and much more.

Physical: Asia (28 October)

Reality Series. Elite athletes from eight countries battle for national pride. After grueling tests of raw strength and endurance, only one flag can claim victory.

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story (28 October)

Documentary. Personal interviews with Haftbefehl and those closest to him reveal the story behind the German rap icon as he takes a brutally honest look at his life.

Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle (28 October)

Documentary. Chilling tales of survival unfurl in this documentary series that captures the drama, danger and dark beauty of nature from the perspective of its prey.

Ballad of a Small Player (29 October)

Film. Amid the glittering casinos of Macau, a gambler running from his past — and his debts — becomes fascinated by an enigmatic woman at the baccarat table.

Selling Sunset Season 9 (29 October)

Selling Sunset. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Reality Series. The O Group agents are back for an explosive season. New faces bring new feuds and as the pressure turns up in their personal and professional lives, some might not have what it takes to keep their seat at the brokerage. As the landscape in Los Angeles quickly changes, everyone will have to adapt to a new reality.

Rulers of Fortune (29 October)

Series. A young man aspires to rise through the ranks of Rio’s gambling underworld – unaware of the dangerous game of betrayal, lust and blood that awaits him.

The Witcher Season 4 (30 October)

Series. After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good… Watch the trailer.

Son of a Donkey (30 October)

Series. Theo comes up with chaotic schemes to save his impounded car. Meanwhile, his dying dad will stop at nothing to find himself a new kidney.

Amsterdam Empire (30 October)

Series. When Jack’s affair comes to light, his wife Betty hatches a bitter plan to strip him of the thing he loves most: The Jackal, his coffeeshop empire.

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will (30 October)

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Documentary. Rare videos and exclusive interviews reveal the genius, sacrifices and duality between the public and private lives of iconic singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers (30 October)

Documentary. This documentary revisits Aileen Wuornos’s turbulent life and chilling crimes with never-before-seen death-row interviews and exclusive archival footage

Breathless Season 2 (31 October)

Series. The hospital’s privatization ushers in a new supervisor and pushes the staff closer to the edge, as Patricia and Jésica battle between life and death.

Rhythm + Flow France Season 4 (31 October)

Reality Series. The duel is on! Rap legends SCH and SDM go head-to-head as the competition introduces new challenges and two sides battling for a single shot at glory.

Bad Influencer (31 October)

Series. A single mother – and luxury bag counterfeiter – finds herself teaming up with a self-obsessed influencer to sell her bags and scrape her way out of debt.

