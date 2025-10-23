Netflix: best new shows & films streaming November 2025

Netflix: new to streaming in November 2025

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2 (4 November)

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. In this reality competition show inspired by Squid Game, 456 players put their skills to the ultimate test for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Watch the trailer.

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (4 November)

Comedy Special. From sharing the key to a long marriage to trying CBD for the first and last time, Leanne Morgan is spilling all the sweet tea with her Southern charm.

Just Alice (5 November)

Series. Torn between two loves, Alicia secretly marries both a famous writer and a former priest. How long can she juggle love, lies and her double life?

Heweliusz (5 November)

Series. After a catastrophic ferry disaster, the off-duty captain seeks answers and justice for those who lost their lives – and those they left behind.

Death by Lightning (6 November)

Death by Lightning. Image: Netflix.

Series. The story of James Garfield, who rose from obscurity to become America’s 20th President – and Charles Guiteau, the man who assassinated him. Starring Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Betty Gilpin, Nick Offerman, Bradley Whitford. Watch the trailer.

The Vince Staples Show: Season 2 (6 November)

Series. When his football-star uncle dies, Vince embarks on a bizarre, funny and occasionally sinister odyssey into his complicated life history.

Mango (7 November)

Film. An ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter take a trip to Málaga, where they find what they’ve been craving in a farmer’s idyllic mango orchard. Directed by Mehdi Avaz.

Frankenstein (7 November)

Frankenstein. Image: Netflix.

Film. Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro reimagines Mary Shelley’s classic tale of a brilliant scientist and the creature his monstrous ambition brings to life. Watch the trailer.

Baramulla (7 November)

Film. A cop’s inquiry into child kidnappings unravels chilling secrets as supernatural events endanger his family and the peaceful town of Baramulla.

Groom & Two Brides (7 November)

Film. Adam is allergic to love, but somehow ends up engaged to both his boss’s daughter and his first love. Now he must try to keep his double life a secret.

As You Stood By (7 November)

Series. When two women plot to end an abusive marriage through murder, an unexpected visitor arrives – threatening to shatter everything they’ve carefully planned.

MARINES (10 November)

MARINES. Image: Netflix.

Documentary. This captivating military documentary series follows the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit as they conduct high-stakes combat exercises in the Pacific. Watch the trailer.

Mrs Playmen (12 November)

Series. Betrayed by her husband, a woman must step up and run an erotic magazine that becomes a symbol of empowerment in ’70s Rome. Inspired by true events.

Being Eddie (12 November)

Documentary. From teen comedian to Hollywood legend, Eddie Murphy revisits his extraordinary showbiz ride with raw honesty and humor in this star-studded documentary.

Selling The OC: Season 4 (12 November)

Selling The OC Season 4. Image: Netflix.

Series. Rivalries and rumors sizzle under the SoCal sun as three new players disrupt the agency’s vibe and put longtime friendships to the test.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas (12 November)

A Merry Little Ex-Mas. Image: Netflix.

Film. All Kate and Everett want for Christmas is an amicable divorce and one last holiday as a family, but new flames and old feelings complicate their plans. Watch the trailer.

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (13 November)

Series. When a notorious serial killer gets interviewed by a young woman for a film, his past reveals a deep web of trauma and heartbreak tied to his first love.

Last Samurai Standing (13 November)

Series. One life, one point. Shujiro enters a deadly game where points are earned for each kill. Who will be the last samurai standing in this sinister scheme?

The Beast in Me (13 November)

The Beast in Me. Image: Netflix.

Series. A famous author is pulled into a twisted mind game with her rich, powerful new neighbor – who might be a murderer. Watch the trailer.

Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad (13 November)

Film. In 1980s Bangkok, a wily thief stages a series of daring heists, baffling the authorities and the public – until one cop sets out to take him down.

Delhi Crime: Season 3 (13 November)

Series. The search for an injured baby’s missing mother leads to the unfurling of a widespread human trafficking investigation in India and becomes the biggest case of Madam Sir’s career as she’s pitted against a ruthless trafficker, Meena. Discover how women are trafficked from all corners of the country into the bride market of North India and into the sex trade. As the season heats up, the DC team – Vartika, Neeti, Bhupi and gang come together to piece together clues to discover a country-wide trafficking network whose threads connect beyond its borders

Dynamite Kiss (13 November)

Series. A story of a single woman who fakes being a mother to secure a job for survival, and the romance that blossoms with her team leader who falls in love with her. It is a warm romantic comedy about the protagonist learning the value of achievement and responsibility in the midst of her daily struggles, as lies and misunderstandings transform into truth and love.

Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius (14 November)

Film. A football prodigy rises to fame, battling prejudice and inner turmoil on his quest for greatness. Based on the life of Turkish legend, Lefter.

In Your Dreams (14 November)

In Your Dreams. Image: Netflix.

Series. A sister and brother journey into the wildly absurd landscape of their own dreams to ask the wish-granting Sandman for the perfect family. Watch the trailer.

How to Win the Lottery (14 November)

Series. Frustrated by his average life and financial struggles, a man hatches a plan to steal the lottery live on TV with the help of an equally desperate team.

The Crystal Cuckoo (14 November)

Series. Hoping to learn more about her heart donor, a young doctor arrives in a mountain town where decades of mysterious tragedies plague the small community.

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That (18 November)

With dry wit, Canadian comic Gerry Dee explores his perilous years as a schoolteacher, the pitfalls of open marriages and the truth about Santa.

Envious: Season 3 (19 November)

Series. Vicky has it all: a hot boyfriend, a bright career and a growing family. But can she finally let go and enjoy it, or is she doomed to self-sabotage?

The Son of a Thousand Men (19 November)

Film. In a small village, a lonely fisherman yearning for a son is drawn to an ethereal light that links him to others and their long-buried secrets.

Champagne Problems (19 November)

Film. An ambitious American exec heads to Paris determined to acquire a champagne brand by Christmas – and accidentally falls for the heir to the bubbly empire.

The Follies (20 November)

Film. Six women are bonded by a shared ‘friend’ – madness. It visits them all, prompting them to distill reality, make bold decisions and transform their lives.

A Man on the Inside: Season 2 (20 November)

A Man on the Inside Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. Charles goes undercover at a college campus, where the suspects are as unpredictable as the clues, and the hijinks get unexpectedly personal.

Train Dreams (21 November)

Train Dreams. Image: Netflix.

Film. A logger leads a life of quiet grace as he experiences love and loss during an era of monumental change in early 20th-century America. Watch the trailer.

ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran (21 November)

Film. One singer. One city. One shot. Ed Sheeran rocks the streets of New York with his greatest hits in this groundbreaking, real-time music experience.

Fisk: Season 3 (24 November)

Fisk Season 3. Image: Netflix.

With her name on the door and chaos at her desk, Helen begins her mission to improve Gruber & Fisk, while Roz dives into the world of mediation.

Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2 (25 November)

Series. From Christmas trees to Santas, all-star cake crafters whip up treats to trick the eye and tempt the taste buds for a chance to win frosty-cold cash.

Jingle Bell Heist (26 November)

Film. Two budding thieves team up to rob a London department store on Christmas Eve but get caught up in more than just the heist when feelings emerge.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 (27 November)

Stranger Things Season 5. Image: Netflix

Series. The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming, and with it a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone – the full party standing together, one last time. Watch the trailer.

Left-Handed Girl (28 November)

Film. When a mother and her two daughters relocate to Taipei to open a night market stall, they encounter challenges and secrets that threaten family unity.

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo (28 November)

Documentary. What’s the origin of an iconic Vietnam War photo? This documentary investigates the authorship of an era-defining image.

