KPop Demon Hunters is coming to Aus cinemas: here’s where to catch it

The Netflix smash-hit and cultural phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters is getting a cinematic release in Australia and New Zealand at last.

The film, which is currently the most-watched Netflix animated original movie of all time, is coming to Hoyts cinemas all over the country for regular screenings – and for the special KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event.

For the latter, that means that dressing up, clapping and of course singing along to all the catchy HUNTR/X (and Saja Boys) songs is very much encouraged. If you don’t know the words (or, like me, struggle with the Korean bits), there will thankfully be on-screen lyrics.

Now’s your chance to show them how it’s done-done-done. KPop Demon Hunters. Image: Netflix.

KPop Demon Hunters follows HUNTR/X, a band of K-pop superstars Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), who must use their vocal powers to seal demons away and activate the spiritual protective force of the Honmoon.

The local screenings will coincide with the international run dates of Saturday 23 August and Sunday 24 August 2025. At the same time, there will be a limited theatrical release of the film across the US, Canada, and the UK.

Behind the story of KPop Demon Hunters

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Animation (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines), directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, and features a script by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang, and Appelhans. In addition to Cho, Hong, and Yoo, the voice ensemble includes Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee.

KPop Demon Hunters. Image: Netflix.

It’s currently got more than 180 million views (and counting), and KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) ranked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart for the week of 16 August 2025, with over 3 billion global streams to date.

KPop Demon Hunters features original songs performed by EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga; with TEDDY, 24, IDO, DOMINSUK, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, and Ian Eisendrath among the soundtrack’s producers.

The soundtrack also recently topped Australia’s ARIA Albums Chart.

Where to watch Kpop Demon Hunters?

One large Soda Pop, please. KPop Demon Hunters. Image: Netflix.

HOYTS General Manager of Programming & Content Michelle Gater said being able to showcase this special release in cinemas allows fans the opportunity to experience it on a whole new level.

‘Our audience loves coming together for big-screen events, and this sing-along edition offers the ultimate fan experience,’ Gater said.

‘We are thrilled to invite audiences across Australia and New Zealand to be part of this global phenomenon, sharing the same unforgettable sing-along experience that is electrifying fans worldwide.’

Hoyts locations in Victoria that are showing the film include Broadmeadows, Chadstone, Docklands, Eastland, Frankston, Greensborough, Highpoint, Melbourne Central, Northland and Victoria Gardens.

To view the full list of theaters and showtimes in your area, head to the Hoyts website.

